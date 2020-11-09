Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 9, 2020

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Listen below.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate Sunday with cluster over sample: 2.8% NY positivity rate without clusters: 2.6% Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.3%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday: 1,400 ICU: 282 Intubated: 125

COVID-19 fatalities in NY Sunday: 26

Micro-cluster zone updates



Broome County was at 8% positivity rate and now at 3.5%

Orange County has gone from 12% to 2%

Rockland County has gone from 9% to 3%

Brooklyn cluster zone progress has also continued Red zone will now be eliminated and becomes an orange zone with loosened restrictions

New cluster-zones in Western New York region: Parts of Eerie, Monroe, Onondaga counties will move to yellow zones (no red zones) amid upticks in cases NY will release maps of exact yellow-zone areas later Monday More testing resources will be made available for schools and other facilities in these areas



10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in the city. Watch in video below or click here.

Avoiding a second wave



Updated DOHMH data Seven-day average of percent positive by zip code Weekly counts of cases and person tested by zip code More refined age breakdowns and trend data

Dr. Dave Chokshi: Updated website to offer more timely information to New Yorkers.

“Numbers are rising steadily,” Chokshi said.

Visit: nyc.gov/health/coronavirus

Holiday guidance



Safer holiday activities: Get creative and stay smart (stick to Core Four:Stay home, stay apart, wear a face covering, keep hands clean, get tested.)

Get creative and stay smart (stick to Core Four:Stay home, stay apart, wear a face covering, keep hands clean, get tested.) Religious Services: Go virtual or outsied

Go virtual or outsied Gatherings: Know your own and others’ risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer

Know your own and others’ risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer Travel: Stay local, travel safely, get tested and quarantine after travel

Stay local, travel safely, get tested and quarantine after travel De Blasio: “The best solution is not to travel.” “If you don’t need to travel, if you can avoid travel,” that’s ideal.

NYS Travel guidance



Get tested before and after traveling

New Yorkers can “test out” of mandatory 14-day quarantine

Difference guidance for states contiguous vs. non-contiguous.

Staten Island day of action



get Tested 11/10

Focus on Staten Island ferry and shopping areas

face mask distributions, testing, core four

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 71 (30% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 779 “That right there shows you the magnitude of the problem,” de Blasio said.

Percentage tested positive: 2.36% “Very worrisome”

7-day rolling average: 2.21%

Q&A



Higher number: Has test+trace corps. gathered evidence on any particular cause of spread? Mayor: We all prefer to know specific source of problem. It’s not like there’s a specific building or gathering. What we’re seeing is when there are precautions being taken, we’re seeing less spread. Dr. Chokshi: Gathering indoors, lack of masks etc. Dr. Ted Long: Are we seeing the same type of super spreader events? Because NY has taken precautions, we’re not seeing high cases like in other states.

City holiday plans: Will you take more precautions? Mayor: We’re going to look at all that. First concern is making sure we don’t have large indoor gatherings and that people wear masks at all times.

Severe restrictions if there’s a second wave: What do you have in mind in terms of scaling back? Is there a timeline? Let’s be careful about trying to predict timelines. The more the people wear masks, social distance, the more we can fight back the second wave. It depends how people respond. It’s important to lay out dangers of new restrictions: If we had a full-blown second wave, it could mean shutting down parts of our economy again, it could mean shutting down schools. “There’s one last chance to stop that.”

City officials linking covid increases to worksites (offices, construction sites): What’s your comment, do you think that’d affect getting back to normal? We want to make sure there’s increased focus in testing. We want to be real careful.

Should restrictions be imposed sooner than later? We have a lot of discussion with New York state (who makes the final decision) The city is clearly functioning across the board. If we don’t act quickly, restrictions will happen.

Indoor dining should close if we surpass 2% on 7-day rolling average. Mayor: The goal is to stop the trend of higher infection rates. I think we’re at the point where we need to reevaluate.

Dr. Long: 5% of cases are being tracked to specific gatherings and events. Mayor: Family gatherings can easily spread the virus. Dr. Chokshi: One of the things we can say is that when we do contact tracing, we can understand the patterns of transmission.

Importance of masks or social distancing. This weekend, there were large crowds. Is that a concern? We’re monitoring the outdoor gatherings, but if people have masks outdoors, we haven’t seen too much ill come out of that.

Holiday travel and quarantining Everyone has to take quarantine seriously. Measures will be taken otherwise.

Day of action in Staten Island. What about the Bronx? (which is seeing multiple zip code increases) In BK and Queens: With a lot of work and community participation, we’ve seen numbers go down. We’re not seeing a problem in Manhattan. Growing problems in Staten Island. In the Bronx, we differentiate zip codes that fluctuate in cases.

Schools: There are several schools in red zones. There are about 22 school in red zones. We’re going to stand back and wait for progress — then we’ll look into reopening. Red zones that turned yellow will reopen on Thursday.



The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 529,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,947 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

