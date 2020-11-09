Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 9, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Listen below.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate Sunday with cluster over sample: 2.8%
- NY positivity rate without clusters: 2.6%
- Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.3%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday: 1,400
- ICU: 282
- Intubated: 125
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY Sunday: 26
Micro-cluster zone updates
- Broome County was at 8% positivity rate and now at 3.5%
- Orange County has gone from 12% to 2%
- Rockland County has gone from 9% to 3%
- Brooklyn cluster zone progress has also continued
- Red zone will now be eliminated and becomes an orange zone with loosened restrictions
- New cluster-zones in Western New York region:
- Parts of Eerie, Monroe, Onondaga counties will move to yellow zones (no red zones) amid upticks in cases
- NY will release maps of exact yellow-zone areas later Monday
- More testing resources will be made available for schools and other facilities in these areas
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in the city. Watch in video below or click here.
Avoiding a second wave
- Updated DOHMH data
- Seven-day average of percent positive by zip code
- Weekly counts of cases and person tested by zip code
- More refined age breakdowns and trend data
- Dr. Dave Chokshi: Updated website to offer more timely information to New Yorkers.
- “Numbers are rising steadily,” Chokshi said.
- Visit: nyc.gov/health/coronavirus
Holiday guidance
- Safer holiday activities: Get creative and stay smart (stick to Core Four:Stay home, stay apart, wear a face covering, keep hands clean, get tested.)
- Religious Services: Go virtual or outsied
- Gatherings: Know your own and others’ risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer
- Travel: Stay local, travel safely, get tested and quarantine after travel
- De Blasio: “The best solution is not to travel.” “If you don’t need to travel, if you can avoid travel,” that’s ideal.
NYS Travel guidance
- Get tested before and after traveling
- New Yorkers can “test out” of mandatory 14-day quarantine
- Difference guidance for states contiguous vs. non-contiguous.
Staten Island day of action
- get Tested 11/10
- Focus on Staten Island ferry and shopping areas
- face mask distributions, testing, core four
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 71 (30% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 779
- “That right there shows you the magnitude of the problem,” de Blasio said.
- Percentage tested positive: 2.36%
- “Very worrisome”
- 7-day rolling average: 2.21%
Q&A
- Higher number: Has test+trace corps. gathered evidence on any particular cause of spread?
- Mayor: We all prefer to know specific source of problem. It’s not like there’s a specific building or gathering. What we’re seeing is when there are precautions being taken, we’re seeing less spread.
- Dr. Chokshi: Gathering indoors, lack of masks etc.
- Dr. Ted Long: Are we seeing the same type of super spreader events? Because NY has taken precautions, we’re not seeing high cases like in other states.
- City holiday plans: Will you take more precautions?
- Mayor: We’re going to look at all that. First concern is making sure we don’t have large indoor gatherings and that people wear masks at all times.
- Severe restrictions if there’s a second wave: What do you have in mind in terms of scaling back? Is there a timeline?
- Let’s be careful about trying to predict timelines. The more the people wear masks, social distance, the more we can fight back the second wave. It depends how people respond.
- It’s important to lay out dangers of new restrictions: If we had a full-blown second wave, it could mean shutting down parts of our economy again, it could mean shutting down schools.
- “There’s one last chance to stop that.”
- City officials linking covid increases to worksites (offices, construction sites): What’s your comment, do you think that’d affect getting back to normal?
- We want to make sure there’s increased focus in testing. We want to be real careful.
- Should restrictions be imposed sooner than later?
- We have a lot of discussion with New York state (who makes the final decision)
- The city is clearly functioning across the board.
- If we don’t act quickly, restrictions will happen.
- Indoor dining should close if we surpass 2% on 7-day rolling average.
- Mayor: The goal is to stop the trend of higher infection rates. I think we’re at the point where we need to reevaluate.
- Dr. Long: 5% of cases are being tracked to specific gatherings and events.
- Mayor: Family gatherings can easily spread the virus.
- Dr. Chokshi: One of the things we can say is that when we do contact tracing, we can understand the patterns of transmission.
- Importance of masks or social distancing. This weekend, there were large crowds. Is that a concern?
- We’re monitoring the outdoor gatherings, but if people have masks outdoors, we haven’t seen too much ill come out of that.
- Holiday travel and quarantining
- Everyone has to take quarantine seriously. Measures will be taken otherwise.
- Day of action in Staten Island. What about the Bronx? (which is seeing multiple zip code increases)
- In BK and Queens: With a lot of work and community participation, we’ve seen numbers go down. We’re not seeing a problem in Manhattan. Growing problems in Staten Island.
- In the Bronx, we differentiate zip codes that fluctuate in cases.
- Schools: There are several schools in red zones.
- There are about 22 school in red zones. We’re going to stand back and wait for progress — then we’ll look into reopening.
- Red zones that turned yellow will reopen on Thursday.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 529,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,947 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
