Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 30, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on COVID-19 in NY. Watch in video below or click here.

COVID-19 in NY



New phase “in the war against COVID,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“COVID is an enemy that we’re dealing with.”

New Phase Colder weather Increased travel Change from positive effect of public into and gov’t policies on business protocols.

We’re coming into the holiday season, which is going to have a profound effect. “It already has.”

From Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, there’s a 37-day “holiday period” where increased social activity is likely. (Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s)

“The battle has shifted.”



Bar and restaurants — reduced level of spread

Personal services — reduced level of spread

Gym — Somewhat reduced spread level

Mask wearing and school protocols — highly effective

Family and small gatherings — significantly increased spread

Hospitalizations

Rate has increased across the state.

“It is statewide”

We will have a limited ability to bring resources from upstate to downstate or downstate to upstate.

Five strategies. READ MORE.



Focus on number of hospitalization and hospital capacity.

Testing

Keep schools open safely

Small gathering spreading

Vaccinations

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 6.22% NY positivity rate without clusters: 4.02% Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.5%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 3,532 (on Nov. 29) ICU: 681 Intubated: 325

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 54

148,974 tests reported, 6,819 were positive

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest COVID-19 NYC update. Watch in video below.

Get tested



Visit NYC.gov/COVIDtest, call 212-COVID19 or text “COVID TEST” to 855-45

The city has increased staff and added mobile units to the busiest testing sites to decrease wait times.

Over 1,400 self-swab kits were handed out at rapid testing sites and busiest hospitals.

25 new testing locations opened this week.

Health + Hospitals will post wait time updates on Twitter and direct people to where the line is the shortest.

The city is launching a new online wait time tool that will offer updates every two hours on how long lines are for 51 H+H COVID-19 testing sites.

Don’t Wait. Separate



At least 1 in 5 cases investigated by Test and Trace come from household transmission

New Citywide digital, broadcast, print campaign aimed to educate New Yorkers on resources

Over 3,000 New Yorkers have used the hotel program, over 65,000 Take Care home packages sent.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree



Public viewing starts Dec. 3

This is going to be a challenging year, but a beautiful one.

Guidelines and protocols: Click here.

Daily indicators



Numbers may be skewed because less testing was done in recent days.

COVID Hospitalizations: 96 (47.06% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1620

Percentage tested positive: 4.69%

7-day rolling average: 4.03%

Q&A



School testing: What are the logistics for weekly testing. Will it be in school, outside, etc? Idea is weekly testing, 20% of school community, that will be at schools. Some cases will be in nearby facilities, but mostly schools

Reports of large parties that have been shut down. Is there any sort of proactive action to prevent the parties from happening? There’s constant monitoring at problem sites. Any complaints that come are also monitored. We need to immediately shut them down when they happen.

Governor has said Dept. of Sheriffs is not enough for enforcement, do you think there will be an expansion? They’ve done an amazing job. Other agencies, including NYPD, are used when needed.

Rapid testing: City has expanded testing efforts, etc. Several infectious disease experts discuss caution on too much rapid exams. Rapid testing has been an area with an appealing concept. Question of accuracy has been real.

School restarting: Many students not participating in in-school instruction. What is the city doing to improve and serve and teach the vast majority of students. There are seven months of the school year ahead. A vaccine can make a huge difference. In the meantime, the DOE is working to make adjustments Schools chancellor: DOE is constantly building out curriculum and teachers are developing a lot of capacity to do this. We’re taking what teachers are doing and sharing those best practices with others.

Restoration of five-day-a-week work. How many schools have the opportunity and capacity to allow students for 5-day school days? Of the schools announced, most will be able to have five-day, but others will have close to it. In 3-K, pre-k elementary, it’s evident we could do that in a broad scale. The plan is to stick with what we have now. When health data improves and if we have a vaccine, we’ll do an opt in. but this is what it will be for now. Chancellor: We’re in the process of working with principals to figure out – more info hopefully by the end of the week.

Sidewalks: Will the administration build off on Open Streets/restaurants to allow for Christmas/holiday businesses (Christmas trees) to avoid crowded sidewalks. We’ll look to see if there’s a way to give additional space.

Staten Island schools in red/orange zones: Vast majority of NYC is not in an orange or red zone. The only orange zone is in Staten Island, numbers change daily. We intend to work with those schools, but we must follow state guidance.

High school and middle school. Will they go back to in-person schooling? Focus will be getting 3K, pre-K, elementary schools up and running. After holidays, assess situation and resources available. 1102

LA imposed strict restrictions. Will NYC enter a similar lockdown in coming months? We have a chance — with lots of testing and precautions — to avert the restrictions. If we don’t beat back this wave, we could see more restrictions. It’s something that could happen and we need to be prepared for it.

Partial opening: Is there another scenario where you’d close the whole system? Or will it be school by school? This approach is what we want to use for the duration. Testing, situation room has helped keep schools safe.



Schools update

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced NYC schools will reopen in phases beginning Dec. 7. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 647,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,744 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

