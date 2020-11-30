Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 30, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on COVID-19 in NY. Watch in video below or click here.
COVID-19 in NY
- New phase “in the war against COVID,” Gov. Cuomo said.
- “COVID is an enemy that we’re dealing with.”
- New Phase
- Colder weather
- Increased travel
- Change from positive effect of public into and gov’t policies on business protocols.
- We’re coming into the holiday season, which is going to have a profound effect. “It already has.”
- From Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, there’s a 37-day “holiday period” where increased social activity is likely. (Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s)
“The battle has shifted.”
- Bar and restaurants — reduced level of spread
- Personal services — reduced level of spread
- Gym — Somewhat reduced spread level
- Mask wearing and school protocols — highly effective
- Family and small gatherings — significantly increased spread
- Hospitalizations
- Rate has increased across the state.
- “It is statewide”
- We will have a limited ability to bring resources from upstate to downstate or downstate to upstate.
- Focus on number of hospitalization and hospital capacity.
- Testing
- Keep schools open safely
- Small gathering spreading
- Vaccinations
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 6.22%
- NY positivity rate without clusters: 4.02%
- Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.5%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 3,532 (on Nov. 29)
- ICU: 681
- Intubated: 325
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 54
- 148,974 tests reported, 6,819 were positive
10 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest COVID-19 NYC update. Watch in video below.
Get tested
- Visit NYC.gov/COVIDtest, call 212-COVID19 or text “COVID TEST” to 855-45
- The city has increased staff and added mobile units to the busiest testing sites to decrease wait times.
- Over 1,400 self-swab kits were handed out at rapid testing sites and busiest hospitals.
- 25 new testing locations opened this week.
- Health + Hospitals will post wait time updates on Twitter and direct people to where the line is the shortest.
- The city is launching a new online wait time tool that will offer updates every two hours on how long lines are for 51 H+H COVID-19 testing sites.
Don’t Wait. Separate
- At least 1 in 5 cases investigated by Test and Trace come from household transmission
- New Citywide digital, broadcast, print campaign aimed to educate New Yorkers on resources
- Over 3,000 New Yorkers have used the hotel program, over 65,000 Take Care home packages sent.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
- Public viewing starts Dec. 3
- This is going to be a challenging year, but a beautiful one.
Daily indicators
- Numbers may be skewed because less testing was done in recent days.
- COVID Hospitalizations: 96 (47.06% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1620
- Percentage tested positive: 4.69%
- 7-day rolling average: 4.03%
Q&A
- School testing: What are the logistics for weekly testing. Will it be in school, outside, etc?
- Idea is weekly testing, 20% of school community, that will be at schools. Some cases will be in nearby facilities, but mostly schools
- Reports of large parties that have been shut down. Is there any sort of proactive action to prevent the parties from happening?
- There’s constant monitoring at problem sites. Any complaints that come are also monitored.
- We need to immediately shut them down when they happen.
- Governor has said Dept. of Sheriffs is not enough for enforcement, do you think there will be an expansion?
- They’ve done an amazing job. Other agencies, including NYPD, are used when needed.
- Rapid testing: City has expanded testing efforts, etc. Several infectious disease experts discuss caution on too much rapid exams.
- Rapid testing has been an area with an appealing concept. Question of accuracy has been real.
- School restarting: Many students not participating in in-school instruction. What is the city doing to improve and serve and teach the vast majority of students.
- There are seven months of the school year ahead. A vaccine can make a huge difference. In the meantime, the DOE is working to make adjustments
- Schools chancellor: DOE is constantly building out curriculum and teachers are developing a lot of capacity to do this. We’re taking what teachers are doing and sharing those best practices with others.
- Restoration of five-day-a-week work. How many schools have the opportunity and capacity to allow students for 5-day school days?
- Of the schools announced, most will be able to have five-day, but others will have close to it.
- In 3-K, pre-k elementary, it’s evident we could do that in a broad scale.
- The plan is to stick with what we have now. When health data improves and if we have a vaccine, we’ll do an opt in. but this is what it will be for now.
- Chancellor: We’re in the process of working with principals to figure out – more info hopefully by the end of the week.
- Sidewalks: Will the administration build off on Open Streets/restaurants to allow for Christmas/holiday businesses (Christmas trees) to avoid crowded sidewalks.
- We’ll look to see if there’s a way to give additional space.
- Staten Island schools in red/orange zones:
- Vast majority of NYC is not in an orange or red zone.
- The only orange zone is in Staten Island, numbers change daily. We intend to work with those schools, but we must follow state guidance.
- High school and middle school. Will they go back to in-person schooling?
- Focus will be getting 3K, pre-K, elementary schools up and running. After holidays, assess situation and resources available.
- 1102
- LA imposed strict restrictions. Will NYC enter a similar lockdown in coming months?
- We have a chance — with lots of testing and precautions — to avert the restrictions. If we don’t beat back this wave, we could see more restrictions.
- It’s something that could happen and we need to be prepared for it.
- Partial opening: Is there another scenario where you’d close the whole system? Or will it be school by school?
- This approach is what we want to use for the duration.
- Testing, situation room has helped keep schools safe.
Schools update
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced NYC schools will reopen in phases beginning Dec. 7. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 647,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,744 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
