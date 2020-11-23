Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 23, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York as the holiday weekend looms. Watch below.
NY COVID-19 “cluster zone”updates
Gov. Cuomo announced new yellow zones and a new orange zone across New York City, Long Island and other parts of the state. Read details here.
New York City cluster zone updates:
- Upper Manhattan becomes a yellow zone
- Part of Staten Island is a yellow zone and part is an orange zone
Long Island cluster zone updates:
- Suffolk County yellow zones now include Hampton Bays and Riverhead
- Nassau County yellow zones now include Great Neck and Massapequa Park
Staten Island issues
- Staten Island has a hospital capacity issue, Cuomo says
- The number of COVID hospitalizations in Staten Island essentially tripled in three weeks, from 33 to 91
- New York opening an emergency facility for COVID-19 patients at South Beach, at the request of local hospitals
Increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
- New York’s COVID hospitalizations on Sunday: 2,724
- Up from 1,227 on Nov. 2, a 122% increase in just three weeks, Cuomo says
- This rate of increase combined with 37 days of socializing between Thanksgiving week and New Year’s creates great danger.
- New York’s positvity rate is around 3%, but there is wide variance across state
- Example Lancaster in Erie County has 9.68% positivity rate; Cooperstown in Otsego County has just 0.24% positivity rate
- Gov. Cuomo warns New Yorkers to not take false comfort right now, despite comparatively low positivity rate
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in the city. Watch in video below or click here.
Schools in NYC
- “We can and we will” reopen schools, but it will take a lot of effort.
- NYC will likely become an orange zone under NYS measures.
- Get test consent forms signed — they’re required.
- Focus on most important and vulnerable elements:
- Special needs students: District 75 schools will be back up and running
- Early childhood education: 3K, pre-K a priority, then elementary schools
Stopping the spread in NYC
- Wear a mask, social distance.
- “Do not travel.” Even if you get tested, you’re still going to expose yourself.
- Please don’t travel and please change your plans.
- If you do travel, get tested and follow proper protocols.
NYC economy
- NYC needs more federal help
- April to Sept: New Yorkers received $40 million in:
- Stimulus checks
- Unemployment benefits
- Business loans
- NYC recovered 300,000 jobs lost in March and April
- February: 4.7 million jobs in NYC
- March-April: 900,000 jobs lost
- May-October: 300,000 (1/3) jobs recovered.
- Unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in October, down from 20.3% in June.
- Benefits of first stimulus are running out
- Private -sector job growth from 100,000 jobs in June to 15,000 in October
NYC budget
- November plan budget update
- Fiscal Year 2021 remains balanced at $92 billion
- Reflects COVID-19 related spending and recognition of federal grants
- Tax revenue are $748 million above June forecast.
- Achieves $1.3 billion in citywides savings
- FY21 labor savings to date: $722 million
- Must close a $3.8 billion Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Gap within months.
- The gap can easily grow if there is no stimulus.

Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 100 (43.27% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1381
- Percentage tested positive: 2.95%
- 7-day rolling average: 3.06%
Q&A
- Subway pushing on the rise: How are you addressing mental health issues? What’s the message to New Yorkers?
- We want to make sure New Yorkers will know help is there when needed.
- Increased police presence.
- Find and assess those who need assistance.
- New Yorkers are strong and resilient, but they should know we’re going to get that presence out there to keep them safe.
- Have you spoken to Police Commissioner Shea, will there be more police, how much. Etc.?
- If there’s a greater need of officers in subways, they will be there. Exact numbers not immediately disclosed.
- Nearly $4 billion budget deficit. Are layoffs still on the table?
- We’re constantly working to get more savings and get us to a stimulus.
- If there is no stimulus, we’ll have to take more measures, including additional cuts.
- If we get what we deserve, we won’t lay off anyone.
- As holidays approach, the governor expects an increase of cases. Do you think
- We’ve got to give parents this option. Our goal is to get students back, but we want to gets schools up as quick as possible
- DOT commissioner reigns; comment on people constantly resigning?
- NYC is known for such intensity.
- It’s been a great run having her, but I want to wish her well
- Once NYC Orange Zone set — is the city laying out plans like an increase in testing?
- We’re turning our capacity to how we’re building it out. It can be done.
- We’ve proven the Situation Room for schools is working. It’s a lot of effort and parent involvement.
- In-person fundraising events. Any comment?
- They have to be really careful and make sure all rules are followed.
- Some lawmakers are getting rejected for getting testing sites set up in their areas.
- Mayor: Long lines, we didn’t see them at first, but it’s because of the upcoming holidays likely.
- We work with them in each case.
- Dr. Chokshi: The city sites are seeing some lines, but they do have the capacity for a major upsurge.
- Local communities/officials, testing and schools
- We’re putting that data publicly for everyone to see. We don’t necessarily have an operation that updates officials on data.
- If a store/school gets closed, we should look into updating elected officials about it.
- Dr. Chokshi: our data is transparent and available on our website, and we’ve had specific conversations with elected officials and staff to navigate through the site.
- “Tale of two cities” Where do Asians belong in this (IE: Specialized high schools, being excluded by small business task force)
- The city is mostly ⅔ of color (including Asians) If we’re talking economics, so many Asian-American New Yorkers struggle economically. The task force includes leaders of color across agencies in the administration.
- Reopening in NYC
- We know we’ll be in an orange zone as early as next week, We’re ramping up and retooling our testing operation.
- We’re working to make sure D75 schools will reopen.
- “It’s coming, it’s coming soon” De Blasio on Orange zone
- Learning Bridges — why is there less enrollment than expected, reports that children with special needs are being turned away.
- The capacity is being expanded, but what’s been clear is there has not been the uptake we expected.
- Any parent who wants to take advantage of it can.
- Prioritized spots for front-line families and those in shelters.

- Hundreds of deceased New Yorkers being stored in trucks. Are there any plans to increase funding on this or make changes?
- Those who we lost— their families are still trying to find the best services.
- Upcoming closures and restrictions. Helping businesses
- We need assistance and fight back the second wave, we don’t have additional funding to help them right away.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 596,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,357 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
