Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 23, 2020

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York as the holiday weekend looms. Watch below.

NY COVID-19 “cluster zone”updates

Gov. Cuomo announced new yellow zones and a new orange zone across New York City, Long Island and other parts of the state. Read details here.

New York City cluster zone updates:



Upper Manhattan becomes a yellow zone

Part of Staten Island is a yellow zone and part is an orange zone

Long Island cluster zone updates:



Suffolk County yellow zones now include Hampton Bays and Riverhead

Nassau County yellow zones now include Great Neck and Massapequa Park

Staten Island issues



Staten Island has a hospital capacity issue, Cuomo says

The number of COVID hospitalizations in Staten Island essentially tripled in three weeks, from 33 to 91

New York opening an emergency facility for COVID-19 patients at South Beach, at the request of local hospitals

Increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations



New York’s COVID hospitalizations on Sunday: 2,724 Up from 1,227 on Nov. 2, a 122% increase in just three weeks, Cuomo says This rate of increase combined with 37 days of socializing between Thanksgiving week and New Year’s creates great danger.

New York’s positvity rate is around 3%, but there is wide variance across state Example Lancaster in Erie County has 9.68% positivity rate; Cooperstown in Otsego County has just 0.24% positivity rate

Gov. Cuomo warns New Yorkers to not take false comfort right now, despite comparatively low positivity rate

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in the city. Watch in video below or click here.

Schools in NYC



“We can and we will” reopen schools, but it will take a lot of effort.

NYC will likely become an orange zone under NYS measures.

Get test consent forms signed — they’re required.

Focus on most important and vulnerable elements: Special needs students: District 75 schools will be back up and running Early childhood education: 3K, pre-K a priority, then elementary schools



Stopping the spread in NYC



Wear a mask, social distance.

“Do not travel.” Even if you get tested, you’re still going to expose yourself.

Please don’t travel and please change your plans.

If you do travel, get tested and follow proper protocols.

NYC economy



NYC needs more federal help

April to Sept: New Yorkers received $40 million in: Stimulus checks Unemployment benefits Business loans

NYC recovered 300,000 jobs lost in March and April February: 4.7 million jobs in NYC March-April: 900,000 jobs lost May-October: 300,000 (1/3) jobs recovered. Unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in October, down from 20.3% in June.

Benefits of first stimulus are running out

Private -sector job growth from 100,000 jobs in June to 15,000 in October

NYC budget



November plan budget update Fiscal Year 2021 remains balanced at $92 billion Reflects COVID-19 related spending and recognition of federal grants Tax revenue are $748 million above June forecast. Achieves $1.3 billion in citywides savings FY21 labor savings to date: $722 million Must close a $3.8 billion Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Gap within months. The gap can easily grow if there is no stimulus.



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 100 (43.27% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1381

Percentage tested positive: 2.95%

7-day rolling average: 3.06%

Q&A



Subway pushing on the rise: How are you addressing mental health issues? What’s the message to New Yorkers? We want to make sure New Yorkers will know help is there when needed. Increased police presence. Find and assess those who need assistance. New Yorkers are strong and resilient, but they should know we’re going to get that presence out there to keep them safe.

Have you spoken to Police Commissioner Shea, will there be more police, how much. Etc.? If there’s a greater need of officers in subways, they will be there. Exact numbers not immediately disclosed.

Nearly $4 billion budget deficit. Are layoffs still on the table? We’re constantly working to get more savings and get us to a stimulus. If there is no stimulus, we’ll have to take more measures, including additional cuts. If we get what we deserve, we won’t lay off anyone.

As holidays approach, the governor expects an increase of cases. Do you think We’ve got to give parents this option. Our goal is to get students back, but we want to gets schools up as quick as possible

DOT commissioner reigns; comment on people constantly resigning? NYC is known for such intensity. It’s been a great run having her, but I want to wish her well

Once NYC Orange Zone set — is the city laying out plans like an increase in testing? We’re turning our capacity to how we’re building it out. It can be done. We’ve proven the Situation Room for schools is working. It’s a lot of effort and parent involvement.

In-person fundraising events. Any comment? They have to be really careful and make sure all rules are followed.

Some lawmakers are getting rejected for getting testing sites set up in their areas. Mayor: Long lines, we didn’t see them at first, but it’s because of the upcoming holidays likely. We work with them in each case. Dr. Chokshi: The city sites are seeing some lines, but they do have the capacity for a major upsurge.

Local communities/officials, testing and schools We’re putting that data publicly for everyone to see. We don’t necessarily have an operation that updates officials on data. If a store/school gets closed, we should look into updating elected officials about it. Dr. Chokshi: our data is transparent and available on our website, and we’ve had specific conversations with elected officials and staff to navigate through the site.

“Tale of two cities” Where do Asians belong in this (IE: Specialized high schools, being excluded by small business task force) The city is mostly ⅔ of color (including Asians) If we’re talking economics, so many Asian-American New Yorkers struggle economically. The task force includes leaders of color across agencies in the administration.

Reopening in NYC We know we’ll be in an orange zone as early as next week, We’re ramping up and retooling our testing operation. We’re working to make sure D75 schools will reopen. “It’s coming, it’s coming soon” De Blasio on Orange zone

Learning Bridges — why is there less enrollment than expected, reports that children with special needs are being turned away. The capacity is being expanded, but what’s been clear is there has not been the uptake we expected. Any parent who wants to take advantage of it can. Prioritized spots for front-line families and those in shelters.

Hundreds of deceased New Yorkers being stored in trucks. Are there any plans to increase funding on this or make changes? Those who we lost— their families are still trying to find the best services.

Upcoming closures and restrictions. Helping businesses We need assistance and fight back the second wave, we don’t have additional funding to help them right away.



The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 596,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,357 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

