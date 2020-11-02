Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 2, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily numbers



Positivity: 3.5% microcluster zones

Statewide without microcluster; 1.4%

Positivity with microcluster: 1.7%

14 new fatalities

1151 hospitalized, 276 in ICU, 116 intubated

NY is in the midst of a sea of COVID-19 increases, Gov. Cuomo says

“We should be on high alert and we should be even more diligent.”

“These are dangerous signs all around us.

Vaccine plan in NY



Federal government want a data sharing agreement with states.

Before receiving vaccine, the federal government wants patient data.

Info wanted: Name, address, race, sex, and ID number (driver’s license, SSN, etc.). — Data will be used by “CDC, HSS and other federal partners,” Cuomo said.

Other federal partners include Dept. of Homeland Security and ICE, Cuomo argued. It’s a reason for them to get people deported.

Why do you want the driver’s license, passport or social security? What legitimate health reason do you have? Cuomo questioned. “Why do you want that information to administer a vaccine program?”

Q&A



Possible unrest during Election Day First, let’s find out what the election results are. But people have the right to protest.

Black Friday shopping: Is it something people should be doing? We’re considering extra guidance, but don’t have any yet. Cuomo:“Thanksgiving, Black Friday, the whole weekend travel back and forth… it’s all bad news when it comes to the possibility of a COVID increase.” Practice social distancing and wearing masks.

New travel policy: Is there a new way to monitor how the state will keep track of those who travel? Cuomo: We keep track of it. We get tests when individuals come into the state, and we’re tracking the second test.

Vaccination: Why do you need an ID number, a passport, license or SSN to get a vaccine?



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below or click here.

NYC schools



What a difference it makes to have in-person learning as an option for parents and students, Mayor de Blasio says

Blended Learning opt-in begins Today through Nov. 15

To opt-in or for more information, click here.

Voting in NYC



Early voting period is over

Election Day polling hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visiting voting.nyc to find your polling location

to find your polling location Vote by absentee ballot: Drop off at any Election Day poll site tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In-person: Go to the front and drop it off, don’t need to wait in line By mail: Postmark by Nov. 3: Go to post office so they can postmark for you

500+ volunteers at polling sites Monitor and report and instances of intimidation or harassment Direct votes with questions

Language should not be a factor to prevent you from voting. Expanded interpretation services in 11 languages Available at 52 poll sites with highest concentration of voters speaking Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, French, Haitan Creole, Korean, Polish, Russian, Urdu, Yiddish or Italian More info: www.nyc.gov/wearevoters



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 80 (16.8% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 593 This is causing concern — Some comes from a lot more testing (which is good), but we are watching that number carefully.

Percentage tested positive: 2.08% “Worrisome” number

7-day rolling average: 1.81% That number suggests consistency, but we want to turn the tide.



Q&A



Businesses have been boarding up and closing shops. What are your thoughts and concerns on possible violence in NYC? We don’t have any specific threats at this point. Everyone is concerned about the results, but we are ready for all sorts of challenges. We are not giving guidance to store owners to close shop, but they can do what they want.

With no definitive result in the election for possibly days, are you concerned about protests, traffic, etc. When you think about all the things the city has managed, there’s plenty of situations where the city of NY and NYPD need to handle things like this. We’ll learn a lot more during election night. There are a lot of variables, “but we’ll be ready for anything.”

Possibility of violence: Is there a ban on the use of mounded units? If things get out of hand, will it continue? The preference is not to use those units, unless necessary.

How are schools doing? How many schools have been closed, is it mounting? 21 are closed for a two-week period, but numbers fluctuate. The vast majority of schools are open at any given time. Schools have been extraordinarily safe.

SoHo Zoning: Opponents say you can have an affordable housing/genitrification SoHo is gentrified right now. The idea is to introduce affordable housing to an area that has very little. Mandatory inclusionary housing is the way to go.

Independent small businesses: Big box stores are pushing them into closure. The bigger problem is retail of all kinds is starting to decline rapidly (even before pandemic.) The notion that the restrictions inhibit retail is not good. Retail in general is getting undermined in Manhattan.

Pro-Trump parade that blocked city across NY and NJ. Video shows some cars had their license plates obstructed. Can you explain how cars can drive around without police stopping then? It’s not legal to obscure license plates— that need to be addressed. That’s not something that’s acceptable and we’ll follow up.

Uptick in COVID cases: Is there any link to something in particular? I don’t see a nexus to early voting. It’s a combo of BK and Queens and what we’re seeing across the country, some manifesting to travel. Dr. Jay Varma: We can’t always track down a common source of infection, but what we noticed is that the same theme is indoor settings with lack of maskwear and not maintaining social distance. Dr. Dave Chokshi: Specifically around voting — voting is an essential activity and is safe if you follow guidance (social distance, face coverings, minimize time indoors)

On Friday, Cuomo said school closings red and orange zones can reopen if students and staff test negative. When will NYC schools reopen and what is the testing going to look like? We’re watching numbers very carefully in Brooklyn’s red zones.

Traveling in holidays: We’re going to urge people not to travel during the holidays. If anyone is sick, we want them to stay home.

Red Zones: Residents have been asked to stay home, not go to schools. How can they move their cars? Will you suspend alternate side parking in red zones or waive tickets already issued? Mayor: Right now, there is no plan to address alternate side parking differently, but we’ll look into the ticket issue.

Open storefront program to red zones? We’re going to do this for the rest of the year and see how it goes. Given what’s happening in the red zones, it’s a fair question. We planned it as a bigger initiative. This is something to consider and look into.

Fear of increased protests: Is the NYPD specifically adjusting things from May/June that may have been considered problematic? The bigger question about NYPD and adjustments: Of course adjustments are being made. That was one thing, but what we saw that needs to be better is clear, fast responses on officer discipline. Also protecting journalists, etc. There has been a lot more training since then.

Sheriff’s office shut down large gatherings. This might qualify as “super-spreader” events. Are partygoers being reprimanded or just let go? People are being held accountable, but what is being done for the others who attended to know they are being tested, etc.? Dr. Chokshi: For anyone who’s been at a large gathering, it’s important to get tested immediately. We need to focus on prevention, particularly in colder months.

NJ and other neighboring states not applicable to the travel advisory/quarantine rules. Their numbers have gone up, like ours have — but not to the extent of other places. We’re more concerned about people traveling from states with high-infection rates and other countries. People have to be serious about quarantine.



Happening today:



The new opt-in period begins for New York City parents wishing to switch children from fully remote to blended learning. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 509,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,824 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

