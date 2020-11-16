Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, November 16, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

2:25 p.m.

Daily indicators for New York State



Of the 124,565 tests conducted on Sunday, 3,490 were positive.

The percent of positive cases statewide was 2.8%.

The average positivity rate in the state’s microcluster zones was 4.19%.

The statewide positivity rate without the microcluster zones was 2.5%.

There were 25 new fatalities reported, pushing the death toll to 26,159.

COVID-19 hospitalizations: 1,968

New patients: 265

Patients in ICU: 391

Patients on ventilators: 158

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 update. Watch in video below or click here.

Schools in NYC



Schools will be open Monday and Tuesday

We hope schools will remain open for our kids

We made a promise we’d set a gold standard for school safety

We will put health and safety first and will stick to the 3% threshold

Learning Bridges will remain open, child care for essential workers

Wear a mask



Dr. Dave Chokshi: We all know someone who has been affected by COVID-19.

We all know someone who has been affected by COVID-19. We have suffered so much from the virus, but we have to remember that positive behavior spreads as well.

Reminder: Wear a mask INDOORS. (The virus takes advantage of our familiarity.)

New Health Dept. Campaign: Indoors or outdoors, keep your face covering on. Make it into an everyday routine.



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 92 (44.2% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1057 Very worrisome, but also juxtapose that more people are getting tested

Percentage tested positive: 1.68%

7-day rolling average: 2.77%

Q&A



Why is rational flexibility not called for when it comes to schools It comes down to this: There is a second wave bearing down on us. We said we’d make health and safety the priority and would make the standard. If we surpass the standard, the discussion with the state is how to come back quickly (With additional safety measures)

Could the governor overrule you on this? Of course he has the power to make decisions, but there’s a broad agreement that being consistent about standards we put is the path forward.

You’re urging people to wear masks, but public employees aren’t complying. (police officers, some health work, etc.) They have to. We’ve had conversations with city agencies. There has been progress, but there will be consequences. “All public servants should have their masks on.”

Would you consider changing the threshold for closing schools/Gov. Cuomo has said that most transmission is not from schools but rather gyms and restaurants? Restaurants and gyms are not the only concern, but we’re going to look at different approaches, including what’s going on in schools across the board. The job is to fight the virus.

Learning Bridges is open, what about District 75 schools? We found more ways to communicate with families Regarding D75 schools, if we were to close, getting schools back open a priority. We’re going to continue making sure tracking and intervening when necessary will be done.

If threshold goes above 3%, would you consider testing separate schools (like in red/orange zones) We need to keep a bond of trust with educators and staff. Additional testing requirements school by schools can be a model to bring them back.

Digital and academic support Chancellor Carranza: Teachers have gone through extensive training We’ve distributed thousands of devices and working with internet providers etc. We’re looking at how to move the education of students with a grading policy that can match this. You can never replace in-person learning.

What is the city doing to promote remote teaching? (not just training, etc.) So far, the majority of education is done remotely. Our ability to profoundly address the situation has improved. We’re developing and adding more digital curriculum. We, like every school system across the country, are working to make this experience positive and strong for teachers.

Schools — what does the UFT want? Do they want 3% threshold closure? Conversations have been productive. There’s a tremendous concern for health and safety. Everyone’s talking, trying to come up with the proper approach.

The opt-in period for blended learning has ended, When’s the latest we’ll hear about enrollment numbers? We want to get numbers out as soon as possible. Just want to get numbers right. Carranza: Numbers will be provided this week



8:45 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed on MSNBC that New York City schools will be open Tuesday as the city’s 7-day positivity rate Monday was 2.77%, still below the 3% threshold for going fully remote.

7:30 a.m.

New York City Councilman and Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger told the PIX11 Morning News that Mayor de Blasio’s hybrid learning plan has failed the city’s students and working parents. Watch his full interview:

NYC Councilman Treyger: De Blasio’s hybrid-learning plan is failing students, parents

7 a.m.

NYC schools will remain open, but they are on the brink of going fully remote as the city’s COVID positivity rate rises. Watch in video above.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 563,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,159 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

