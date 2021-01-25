Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, January 25, 2021

Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Eadie says he has been putting up the flags whenever he can after he was furloughed from his job on March 23. He said, "It makes me feel good to do this. Some people like it, and some don't."

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides an update on New York’s coronavirus response. Watch below:

Daily Indicators

NY positivity rate: 5.47%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 8,730

ICU: 1,522

Intubated: 1,005

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 167

Test results reported: 219,538

Areas of concern: Finger Lakes, the Bronx and Long Island

Gov. Cuomo said overall numbers were down Monday, but warned New Yorkers not to get cocky.

“This beast changes on us all the time,” he said.

Vaccine

Cuomo warned local municipalities to only open up appointments to match the amount of vaccine available. He said people shouldn’t worry about supply for second doses if they’ve received first doses.

Though Cuomo had said the state was running out of vaccine doses, he clarified Monday that New York will get weekly shipments of the vaccine.

So far, 72 percent of hospital workers in New York have been vaccinated, Cuomo said.

Economy

With the decline in coronavirus numbers, Cuomo said more economic activity could soon be opened up. He said some restrictions could be reduced and some microclusters could be reduced. At this point, New York isn’t contemplating change to indoor dining restrictions in New York City.

Cuomo called for SALT to be repealed to help New York’s suffering economy.

He also called for improved public safety to help businesses grow.

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio shared an update on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC



Total doses administered: 628,831

Has 19,032 first doses remaining

Only expect 107,825 resupply this week

We can stay on track for second doses

We have capacity to vaccinate 500,000 per week

We have to continue to reschedule appointments.

Postponed: 24/7 mega sites at Citifield, Yankee Stadium and Empire Outlets are on hold until we get supply

Restaurant Week To-Go



Jan. 25-31 (optional second week of Feb. 1-7)

NYC & Company waived participation fees and has historic record participation

571 eateries across all five boroughs

$20.21 entree and at least one side for lunch/dinner

MasterCard offering $10 rebate for those who pre-register their card at MCAllinNYC.com

Seamless and Grubhub, BentoBox, Bbot and Tock agreed to discount commissions or waive fees.

Visit nycgo.com/restaurantweek to search participating restaurants, including those with outdoor dining and heaters.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 240 (65 % positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.18

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4743

7-day rolling average: 8.44%

Q&A



Schools: Professor shows there was a 43% increase in older kids — is that why middle and high schools haven’t returned? Mayor: No. We have 875 schools with weekly testing. Capacity we have with testing was thrown in these.

Middle and high schools: Chancellor said there’s a clear staffing issue. Testing is slightly overwhelmed because of elementary and D75 schools. What would it take for middle and high schools to reopen before June? The number one thing is the vaccination effort. More people vaccinated, there will be more schools opening. We need the supply to do it.

NYC goal of administering 1 million doses. Was that just a figure of speech or an actual goal? We could have reached an additional 100,000 more New Yorkers if the supply had been there. Soon, we’ll be at the capacity to build more than half a million people in one week.

Are closing non-essential businesses still on the table? It’s a constant conversation with state. Focus is hospitals and how they’re doing. It’s still a dangerous moment. All options are on the table. As of right now, we’re sticking to the current plan.

Hospital beds and ICU capacity Dr. Mitchell Katz: About ⅓ of ICU beds unfilled. As we get more patients, we add more beds. While numbers are growing, they’re not doing so exponentially as it did last spring. Hospitals slowly growing in number of patients, but have the capacity to add more beds and staff. Dr. Dave Chokshi: There are about 687 patients hospitalized in ICU across NYC. At least 20% of ICU beds remain available.

Demographics of people receiving vaccines – when will that be released? Hopefully some time this week. We want to make sure everything is transparent.

Vaccine appointments — are there plans to consolidate three different systems for where vaccine appointments are set up? There are always going to be challenges, but we’re going to work to make things easier.

Congestion pricing would become a priority of Biden administration — no one is talking specifics or timing on this. Mayor: I will speak to Sec. Buttigeig to make sure this goes as quickly as possible.

Timing: Brooklyn Queens Expressway — what should be done with fix the crumbling stretch. Investments have been made. We need to get back to it as we get out of COVID. More enforcement against oversized trucks,

City Council bill that would increase street-vendor permits. There are some pushback from restaurants. I’ve wanted to see a balanced plan to support street vendors, but with clear ground rules and accommodation for Brick and mortar establishments.

Mac’s Public House – jury failed to indict owner after officers were injured. Any comment? I’m shocked. These are law enforcement officers trying to save people’s lives. These folks are heroes. Not sure what the jury was thinking. Hitting an officer with the car should lead to indictment.

Vaccines: 24/7 megasites are postponed. Is there a number to receive adequate supply before opening sites? We need the kind of supply that gets us to our goals. We only had supply for about 200,000. We want to get to 500,000 a week by February. We need more than we’re getting now. No exact number.

Vaccine extra doses. All vaccinators have vials, at the end of the day, some may have excess and give it to those administering vaccine or security — What happens everyday after when there are no others to vaccinate? State has given us flexibility in situations. The more we can get flexibility and freedom to vaccinate, the more we can use. Dr. Chokshi: Each dose is precious and we have to ensure we get those doses who want want to be vaccinated.

Standby lines for people who can get a chance to be vaccinated? Mayor: It worries me – we need the supply, we need to serve the people. I don’t love the notion of people showing up for a line without the guarantee of getting the vaccine. I don’t like that reality. And we need to solve the problem on the front end. Dr. Katz: we try hard to schedule the right number of people to ensure they’re getting vaccinated. Having lines means the possibility of COVID contraction. Dr. Chokshi: even though we try to be thoughtful about extra doses. We need to have more supply.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,338,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 34,242 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here