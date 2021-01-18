Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, January 18, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press briefing with the latest on COVID-19 and the vaccine supply. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking updates

  • Good news: NY is seeing a decline in COVID rates after Christmas/New Year’s surge
    • Positivity down statewide
    • Hospitalization rate increase slowing

Daily indicators
Overall statewide positivity: 6.54%
Test results reported (total): 186,205
Statewide deaths: 153
Statewide hospitalizations: 8,868 (+97)

  • Statewide ICU patients: 1,523 (-27)
  • Statewide intubations: 997 (-7)

Worry about a “second wave”

  • We have not seen a second wave from a second strain, Cuomo said
    • A holiday surge is not a “second wave”
  • New strain is the new variant from the UK – fear this will become the dominant strain in months to come
    • Also, South African strain, Brazilian strain being watched
  • Cuomo says CDC should learn lessons from spring 2020
    • Why is the country still allowing people from these countries to come freely, Cuomo asks.

Vaccine updates

  • Over 1 million vaccine doses given in NY
    • 1,006,878 vaccine doses given so far, Cuomo said
    • 903,131 first doses; 103,747 second doses
  • Concern is that the vaccine distribution success is varying between regions of state
  • 225,225 doses reserved originally for long-term care program
    • 105,000 doses used so far / 120,335 remain
    • NY will keep on reserve enough doses for all unvaccinated residents and staff who have not declined (all will have opportunity over next three weeks)
      • 15,000 for residents / 40,000 for staff
      • Remaining unused doses will be put into NY state vaccination program
  • Concern: Unvaccinated doctors and nurses combined with a second wave of new strain(s) could equal a nightmare for hospitals
    • Low-vaccinated hospital staff will be first hospitals to have capacity problems in a surge situation, Cuomo says
  • NY is not receiving adequate or expected allocation of vaccine doses from federal government
    • Weeks 1 – 3: Average 303,141 doses per week
    • Weeks 4 – 5: Average 239,325 doses per week
    • Week 6: 250,400 doses
  • Cuomo sent letter to CEO of Pfizer asking if NY state can purchase vaccine doses directly from Pfizer
    • Pfizer vaccine was not developed as part of Operation Warp Speed so it is not bound by the program
    • If Pfizer were to agree to sell, then we’d have the conversation of how much we’d buy, Cuomo said

Buffalo Bills pre-game testing program

  • 7,852 tests given before the playoff game Saturday
    • 1.4% positivity rate from this

The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 1,245,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,052 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

