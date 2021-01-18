Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, January 18, 2021

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press briefing with the latest on COVID-19 and the vaccine supply. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking updates



Good news: NY is seeing a decline in COVID rates after Christmas/New Year’s surge Positivity down statewide Hospitalization rate increase slowing



Daily indicators

Overall statewide positivity: 6.54%

Test results reported (total): 186,205

Statewide deaths: 153

Statewide hospitalizations: 8,868 (+97)



Statewide ICU patients: 1,523 (-27)

Statewide intubations: 997 (-7)

Worry about a “second wave”



We have not seen a second wave from a second strain, Cuomo said A holiday surge is not a “second wave”

New strain is the new variant from the UK – fear this will become the dominant strain in months to come Also, South African strain, Brazilian strain being watched

Cuomo says CDC should learn lessons from spring 2020 Why is the country still allowing people from these countries to come freely, Cuomo asks.



Vaccine updates



Over 1 million vaccine doses given in NY 1,006,878 vaccine doses given so far, Cuomo said 903,131 first doses; 103,747 second doses

Concern is that the vaccine distribution success is varying between regions of state

225,225 doses reserved originally for long-term care program 105,000 doses used so far / 120,335 remain NY will keep on reserve enough doses for all unvaccinated residents and staff who have not declined (all will have opportunity over next three weeks) 15,000 for residents / 40,000 for staff Remaining unused doses will be put into NY state vaccination program

Concern: Unvaccinated doctors and nurses combined with a second wave of new strain(s) could equal a nightmare for hospitals Low-vaccinated hospital staff will be first hospitals to have capacity problems in a surge situation, Cuomo says

NY is not receiving adequate or expected allocation of vaccine doses from federal government Weeks 1 – 3: Average 303,141 doses per week Weeks 4 – 5: Average 239,325 doses per week Week 6: 250,400 doses

Cuomo sent letter to CEO of Pfizer asking if NY state can purchase vaccine doses directly from Pfizer Pfizer vaccine was not developed as part of Operation Warp Speed so it is not bound by the program If Pfizer were to agree to sell, then we’d have the conversation of how much we’d buy, Cuomo said



Buffalo Bills pre-game testing program



7,852 tests given before the playoff game Saturday 1.4% positivity rate from this



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,245,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,052 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

