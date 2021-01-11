Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, January 11, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.
NYC daily indicators:
- Hospital admissions 247
- Hospital admissions, per 100K (7-day average): 4.62
- Reported COVID-19 cases (7-day average): 4,904
- Percent of NYC residents testing positive (7-day average): 8.18%
NYC vaccination updates
- Over 160 vaccine sites open now
- 101,799 shots given last week, de Blasio said, beating the 100K goal set
- New goal for this week: 175,000 vaccine shots given
- The two 24/7 vaccination hubs open now already booked 100% tonight midnight through 4 a.m. Tuesday, the mayor said.
- 55,000 reservations already made through Saturday
- All sites are currently by appointment only
- Between 30% and 40% of health care workers from group 1a have chosen to not get the vaccine thus far, the mayor said
- NYC has about 230K vaccine doses on hand and expects about 100K delivered this week, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said.
- However, there’s still concern of NYC not getting enough supply as weeks and demand goes on
- All New York City residents 75 and over can schedule a vaccination now
- City will be reaching out in various ways, including robocalls, to let seniors know they are eligible for the vaccine
- No doses have spoiled or been wasted thus far, Chockshi said
New ways to reserve vaccine
- New website for booking vaccination appointments: nyc.gov/VaccineFinder
- New hotline to call or vaccine appointments: 877-VAX-4NYC
- Open now 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but will soon move to 24/7
Vaccine phase 1B begins today and includes:
- All people 75 and over
- Front-line essential workers
- Teachers and education workers
- Childcare staff
- First responders
- Public safety workers
- Public transit workers
New 24/7 mega-vaccination sites opening
- Tuesday: 125 Worth St. in Lower Manhattan
- Wednesday: Gotham Health on Staten Island (166 Vanderbilt Ave.)
- Saturday: Corona in Queens
- Next week: Empire Outlets on Staten Island
Q&A:
Plans to streamline online system for vaccine appointments?
- “We absolutely want the simplest system,” Mayor de Blasio said. “But by law, we have to know certain information.”
- New website (nyc.gov/vaccinefinder) is meant to combine/aggregate all providers
- One place a person can look for any provider with appointments available
- Adjustments will be made to the sign-up process as the city gets feedback from residents
- NYC will message that feedback to the providers so they can update their process and whatnot
U.S. Capitol siege
- “Any New York City employee who participated in an attack on our Democratic institutions, who participated in an insurrection at the Capitol, will be terminated, period,” de Blasio said.
- “If we have proof that someone violently attacked our United States government, they will not be working for New York City any longer,” he concluded.
Would the NYPD ever form a hate-crime task for specifically for anti-Semitic offenses?
- “The hate crimes against the Jewish community are absolutely unacceptable,” the mayor said
- “Whatever combination of tools we need, we’ll use,” de Blasio said.
Happening today:
- New York’s vaccine eligibility expands to group 1b Monday as new vaccination sites open in New York City. Read more here.
- NYC’s teachers union launching a vaccination program to help educators and staff access the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 1,140,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 31,841 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
