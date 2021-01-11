Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, January 11, 2021

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

NYC daily indicators:



Hospital admissions 247 Hospital admissions, per 100K (7-day average): 4.62

Reported COVID-19 cases (7-day average): 4,904

Percent of NYC residents testing positive (7-day average): 8.18%

NYC vaccination updates



Over 160 vaccine sites open now

101,799 shots given last week, de Blasio said, beating the 100K goal set

New goal for this week: 175,000 vaccine shots given

The two 24/7 vaccination hubs open now already booked 100% tonight midnight through 4 a.m. Tuesday, the mayor said.

55,000 reservations already made through Saturday All sites are currently by appointment only

Between 30% and 40% of health care workers from group 1a have chosen to not get the vaccine thus far, the mayor said

NYC has about 230K vaccine doses on hand and expects about 100K delivered this week, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said. However, there’s still concern of NYC not getting enough supply as weeks and demand goes on

All New York City residents 75 and over can schedule a vaccination now City will be reaching out in various ways, including robocalls, to let seniors know they are eligible for the vaccine

No doses have spoiled or been wasted thus far, Chockshi said

New ways to reserve vaccine



New website for booking vaccination appointments: nyc.gov/VaccineFinder

for booking vaccination appointments: nyc.gov/VaccineFinder New hotline to call or vaccine appointments: 877-VAX-4NYC Open now 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, but will soon move to 24/7

to call or vaccine appointments: 877-VAX-4NYC

Vaccine phase 1B begins today and includes:



All people 75 and over

Front-line essential workers

Teachers and education workers

Childcare staff

First responders

Public safety workers

Public transit workers

New 24/7 mega-vaccination sites opening



Tuesday: 125 Worth St. in Lower Manhattan

Wednesday: Gotham Health on Staten Island (166 Vanderbilt Ave.)

Saturday: Corona in Queens

Next week: Empire Outlets on Staten Island

Q&A:

Plans to streamline online system for vaccine appointments?



“We absolutely want the simplest system,” Mayor de Blasio said. “But by law, we have to know certain information.”

New website (nyc.gov/vaccinefinder) is meant to combine/aggregate all providers One place a person can look for any provider with appointments available

Adjustments will be made to the sign-up process as the city gets feedback from residents NYC will message that feedback to the providers so they can update their process and whatnot



U.S. Capitol siege



“Any New York City employee who participated in an attack on our Democratic institutions, who participated in an insurrection at the Capitol, will be terminated, period,” de Blasio said. “If we have proof that someone violently attacked our United States government, they will not be working for New York City any longer,” he concluded.



Would the NYPD ever form a hate-crime task for specifically for anti-Semitic offenses?



“The hate crimes against the Jewish community are absolutely unacceptable,” the mayor said

“Whatever combination of tools we need, we’ll use,” de Blasio said.

Happening today:



New York’s vaccine eligibility expands to group 1b Monday as new vaccination sites open in New York City. Read more here.

NYC’s teachers union launching a vaccination program to help educators and staff access the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,140,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 31,841 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

