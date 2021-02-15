Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, February 15, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

2:15 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shares the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 3.53%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,623 ICU: 1,270 Intubated: 875

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 103

COVID positivity: NYC: 4.47% Bronx: 6.11% Manhattan: 2.70% Brooklyn: 4.53% Queens: 4.64% Staten island: 4.44% Long island: 4.62%



COVID variants



There is a patient in an NYC hospital who tested positive for the South African variant

Patient was transferred from Connecticut directly to the NYC hospital

No evidence of any spread in NY state

NY Vaccines



Total administered: 3,206,914 First dose: 2,199,688 Second dose: 1,007,226



COVID-19 in NY



Numbers are down, we adjust.

Indoor dining and curfew changed.

MTA capacity adjusted: MTA CEO and Chairman Pat Foye: Phased reopening of subways Crime spree that resulted in two fatalities: “We grieve with the victims of this terrible time and their families.” “Safety is our highest priority.” He and Interim President Sarah Feinberg requested 1,000 additional police officers to patrol subways/MTA systems. Phased reopening: Goal of reopening subways beginning Feb. 22 Subways to close at 2 a.m. for cleaning and reopen at 4 a.m. Read more . Crime: If we’re going to get the economy back, we have to address this problem. It is the number one issue. If businesses don’t feel safe, if people don’t feel safe… you’re not going to get on a subway and go to restaurants



Public safety



Public Safety Reform due April 1

There is no “one size fits all.”

Applaud all local governments making progress.

Applaud NYC Council for advancing proposals

45 days to complete

Budget amendments



We are sending amendments to our bill to legalize recreational cannabis to the legislature

Cuomo: “If it’s not done by the budget, I believe it will never get done.”

“Emergency Powers”



Had nothing to do with nursing homes

I took hundreds of actions — not a single one was reversed by the legislature

We know the virus can’t be managed with state boundaries, not to mention county boundaries

These are public health decisions, not decisions to be made for local politics.

Nursing homes in New York



New York was ground zero for COVID

Nursing homes were and still are ground ground zero for COVID in NY and nationwide

“I want to make sure people have all the facts.”

“There is a toxic political environment.”

Facts Last August, DOJ sent a letter to Democratic governors asking for info on public nursing homes all on the same day NYS legislature also sent a letter on nursing homes We paused the state legislature request while we finished DOJ request We told both houses — teh Assembly and the Senate We have the DOJ request precedence August request was replied to fully. Separately, DOH received a DOJ letter signed by Jeffrey Clark in October, focused on investigating private nursing homes and we have been voluntarily producing the data on a rolling basis as recently as Jan. 8 NYS DOH fully and publicly reported all COVID deaths in our nursing homes and hospitals. Nationwide: 36% of COVID deaths, although they make up less than 1% of population NY is #34 in nursing home deaths as percentage of total deaths NYS is one of only nine states that counts “presumed fatalities” in nursing homes

Distortion around DOH March 25 memo On March 13, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and on March 23, CDC put out guidance on sending people from hospitals back to nursing homes. NYS DOH followed guidance (as well as at least 12 other states) CDC/CMS/DOH reasonsing: Residents leaving hospitals were likely not contagious by CDC guidance at the time and were to be cohorted. Patients, particularly seniors, should not remain in hospitals longer than necessary due to risk of secondary infection Patients discharged to nursing homes only if nursing home could provide proper care by law. At the time, experts projected the critical need was hospital capacity, hospital projections that week were as high as 140,000 when hospital system only had 50,000 beds March 25 was one day after the collapse of Elmhurst Hospital Italy and China’s hospitals were being overwhelmed.

Nursing homes Of 613 nursing homes, 365 received a person from a hospital Of the 365 nursing homes that admitted a patient from a hospital between March 25 and when the advisory was superseded on May 10, 98% had COVID in their facility prior to when the patient was admitted.

All deaths in nursing homes and hospitals were fully, publicly, and accurately reported

People requested additional information from DOH beyond “place of death.” They wanted additional numbers for different categorizations, beyond total count

Lessons learned: There are hospitals that performed well and hospitals that performed less well — still are — vaccination effectiveness shows failing.

There are hospitals that performed well and hospitals that performed less well — still are — vaccination effectiveness shows failing. There are nursing homes that performed well and there are nursing homes that did not.

Lessons must be learned and we must implement hospital and nursing home reforms this session. We will propose reforms in our 30-day amendment to the budget.

People are still dying in nursing homes. You would have to seal a nursing home: Staff members, food workers, repair workers have it and come and go

“Everything was done by the best minds and the best interest,” Cuomo said. “The last thing I wanted to do was to aggravate a terrible situation.”

QnA

Did the DOH not have enough personnel resources to fulfill both the DOJ and state legislature requests?



Cuomo: The state DOH was dealing with the crisis of the moment for nearly a year. Do I wish we had answered some of the various requests for the data sooner, yes. But the state legislature knew that the DOJ’s request was getting priority.

When did you inform the state legislature about the DOJ request and that it would be prioritized?



Cuomo: The first request was public nursing homes, the second was private nursing homes. More than anything it was a capacity issue. Remember at the same time, we were managing the pandemic and the No. 1 priority was

Cuomo aide: First DOJ inquiry was on Aug. 26 and data had to be collected for about 26 nursing homes and all of it had to be verified.

Have you spoken to legislative leaders about the threat to subpoena information or risk losing his emergency executive powers?



Cuomo: That is a crime. You can’t use a subpoena to leverage a person. It’s called abuse of process. It’s called extortion. But no, I didn’t talk to the leaders about it.

Why does the MTA need to close for two hours? Why can’t they clean stations and trains while they’re running?



Cuomo: I know your theory that there’s no reason to close the subways to clean them. That’s not what the MTA says. I don’t understand how you can spray, how you can send people in hazmat suits spraying chemical disinfectant through the train with people sitting on it. You can’t spray this chemical on people.

How do you explain why state legislative leaders are so surprised about the DOJ inquiries?



Cuomo: We told staff members of the legislative leaders. Whether those staff members told them is another question. But we could have spent more time answering public and press questions. That’s true, and in retrospect I’m saying we should have done a better job of providing public information. We should have spent more time responding to information requests from the press and people because what happened is it created a void. And in the meantime, something’s going to fill that void.

Cuomo: We should have provided more information faster. I take total responsibility for that. It created a void that was filled by disinformation. The disinformation begets pain for the families who lost a loved one. Total death counts were always accurate. Nothing was hidden from anyone.

NYC COVID-19 daily indicators



255 new hospitalizations

2,610 new cases

6.97% positivity rate over a rolling seven-day average

Vaccine eligibility expands

Starting Monday, about 3 million New Yorkers over 16 with comorbidities become eligible for the vaccine. However, a high demand for appointments Sunday caused frustration as the state-run website crashed. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,536,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,221 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

