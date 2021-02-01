Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, February 1, 2021

A sign demonstrating the distance people should keep from each other during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NYS daily indicators

8,003 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide

1,500 COVID-19 patients in ICUs

4.86% statewide positivity rate

141 new COVID-19 deaths

NYS vaccination update



As of 11 a.m. Monday, 90% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered. 1,554,450 first doses received 1,393,064 first doses administered



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared an update on snow in NYC amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch in video below.

Snow in NYC



Public schools continue all-remote learning Tuesday

We are going to see blizzard-like conditions throughout the day — exercise extreme caution, Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell says.

Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson: We are just at the start of this event. We are encouraging everyone to stay at home. ASP has been canceled for today and the rest of the week (through Saturday) 8 a.m. emergency snow laborers deployed To register. nyc.gov/snow Suspending collection operations for Monday and delays later on. Outdoor dining suspended. Hope to have it reopened as soon as possible.



Vaccinations in NYC



Storm is disrupting vaccination efforts. We need to keep people safe.

Vaccination appointments canceled Tuesday. Getting around NYC will be icy and treacherous. Come back strong on Wednesday.

815,193 total doses administered

Trace vaccine data: On.NYC.gov/vaccinedata

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 180

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.17

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,509

7-day rolling average: 8.26%

Q&A



About half an hour ago, Cuomo said that service for above-ground subway service could be canceled this afternoon. Any update? It could be a possibility as snow gets worse. When snow gets intense, MTA focuses on underground service. Won’t be surprised.

Any talks with Biden/administration on vaccine supply. Had conversations with the administration. I respect their efforts, but we need to acknowledge that the status quo won’t be enough for current conditions.

Vaccine postponements: How does it work? Do sites where they were supposed to get vaccinated squeeze them in? Or are they pushed back a week? Anyone who was looking forward to getting vaccinated today or tomorrow. I understand. But it’s not safe for people, especially seniors, to be out. We’re going to turn quickly to get them rescheduled. Dr. Dave Chokshi: Wherever someone had their appointment, they should get in touch with that site if they haven’t heard about the rescheduling yet. It will vary due to sites. Many people have already been contacted, but anyone with questions should call the site.

Sanitation: In a borough like Queens with small streets, what is your message to residents on when they should see their plows pass? Grayson: This is definitely a situation where it’ll take multiple passes. Be patient with us, we’re coming.

People who are food insecure: Will city make food deliveries to homebound seniors or people who depend on deliveries. Etc. We’re going to make sure those deliveries go out to people. We will not let any New Yorker go hungry. For people who are homebound, call 3-1-1. School program that’ll be back on Wednesday, we can get them food, but home deliveries will happen

Vaccine equity: What’s your program going forward? We have a lot to do going forward. We need more supply and we need to address concerns on hesitancy.

Vaccinations: about 40% rate of people not volunteering their ethnic identification. How confident can you be on data you’re presented? It tells us a lot as well as the disparity problem. We’ve got to ask more people to provide that information. Dr. Chokshi: We have the info we need to take action today. We don’t need to take any longer to commit to addressing anything. There are limitations

Restaurants reopening indoor dining —is your power limited by the state if you’re hesitant about the indoor dining? Because of actions of legislature, is the decision the state makes. We’ll have discussions with the state to discuss when local counties can have control of their own decisions again. Our focus is things we can control (enforcement, etc.)

Vaccination: What city expects in next supply of vaccine and will the storm affect shipments? Numbers are still inefficient and way off from what we need. With the storm, we’re concerned about disruption, but that’ll be temporary. Dr. Chokshi: No specific reports on delays as of yet, but we’re actively monitoring. Expecting 150,000 first doses delivered across all NYC sites this week. (Will occur today, tomorrow and Wednesday)

NY Times report: High-level health officials are resigning. Will this affect handling of pandemic? Every official should listen to their health officials. I talk to my health leadership everyday

How many swipes does an average street get with this storm? Commissioner Grayson: This will be hard because we’re uncertain with the amount of snowfall, but we’ll keep going until we get a black top.

Weather contingency plans — what, if any, plans does the city have for vaccination sites when people are being vaccinated outside (not during this snowstorm, but during cold days) It’s a really good question, and this is made tougher by the fact we need to distance people. We don’t want to crowd people indoors.

Vaccination hubs have opportunity to hold pfizer and moderna vaccines. Majority seem to be using Moderna– why is Pfizer not being used as widely? All city sites are using both. Generally it’s at H+H sites where we’re using Moderna vaccines. If we get more vaccines (Ex: Johnson and Johnson), we can hold more.

Vaccine: Breakdowns on disparities. Does the city have a demographic breakdown on people over 65 and demographics on health workers, others in phase 1a The more we can break it down the better. There is a demographic difference by age. The city as a whole (raw): 32% White, 29% Hispanic, 24% Black, 14% Asian. There is a demographic difference in age: 18-64 (31% white, almost 29% laitno, 21% black, 15% asian) Over 64 – 44% white, 22% latino, 21% black, 14% asian

Vaccines: Suburban NYers getting shots in private health systems The majority of people who got vaccinated and live outside of NYC work for NYC. If that demographic reality looked different in NYC, we understand.



8:15 a.m.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams spoke to PIX11 about snow preparations in the borough and the vaccine disparities across the city. Watch video below.

Brooklyn borough president talks snow prep, vaccine disparities

7:15 a.m.

Councilman and Chair of the Education Committee Mark Treyger spoke to PIX11 about Mayor de Blasio’s school reopening plan and weighed in on the disparities in vaccine distribution. Watch video below.

Councilman, Education Committee Chair talks school reopening plan, vaccine distribution

Happening today:

Due to the ongoing snowstorm, COVID-19 vaccination appointments in New York City have been postponed for the day.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,419,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,319 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

