Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, December 28, 2020

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with clusters: 8.33% (increase from 5.9% 7-day average) NY positivity rate without clusters: 7.83% Micro-cluster zones alone: 9.66% Test results: 124,866 For the number to go up in two days is dramatic and very very fast, Gov. Cuomo said. Significant upticks in just the past couple of days (across other parts of the country) Number of people getting tests is much lower (likely people who were symptomatic or were in contact with someone during Christmas) The next few days will tell

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,559 ICU: 1,222 Intubated: 717

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 114

NYC positivity rate Manhattan: 2.83% Bronx: 5.71% Staten Island: 6.03% Queens: 5.68% Brooklyn: 5.00%



Vaccines in NYC



140,000 people already received vaccines.

About 259,000 are expected to be administered this week.

Who’s getting the vaccine: Urgent Care Center employees, those administering vaccines, Residents of OASAS facilities, high-risk hospital health care workers, EMS Next week: Ambulatory health care workers: Public facing health workers

Fraudulent vaccine: NYS police reviewed facts. We believe there are multiple crimes that can be charged Revocation of licenses for those who knowingly break the law (including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, any licensed health care professional. Fines of up to $1 million AG Letitia James to review

NYS police reviewed facts. We believe there are multiple crimes that can be charged

Executive orders



Extending housing eviction moratorium by executive order

Cuomo signing order to withhold pay increases for all commissioner and statewide elected officials

Q&A



Fraud investigation: Company says state health dept. sent the vaccine to them. We’re distributing vaccines to hundreds of providers across the state. If it turns out you’re not a health care provider, you’re being fraudulent. They may have provided false info or distributed it to people who should not have taken it yet. Melissa DeRosa: Falsifying business records can also be up to a year in prison.

Federal COVID relief bill includes rent relief. How will that be distributed? We’re getting more info on how everything will be allocated Mejica: We’ll develop more plans, but we’re waiting on government’s rules.

Positivity rate in zones statewide — metrics have been changed. We haven’t seen positivity rate zone by zone. Numbers will be updated.

Fraudulent vaccine: This can happen on two levels. The organization can be involved. Individuals employed by the organization and recipients of the vaccine can be involved

Vaccine is two doses. How can we ensure those people who received the vaccine will get the second dose If they turn out to be knowingly involved, they will be penalized. Those who were not part of the scheme — state will figure out how they will receive the second dose.



Happening today:

NY lawmakers set a special session to extend the eviction moratorium.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 932,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,625 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

