Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, December 28, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate with clusters: 8.33% (increase from 5.9% 7-day average)
- NY positivity rate without clusters: 7.83%
- Micro-cluster zones alone: 9.66%
- Test results: 124,866
- For the number to go up in two days is dramatic and very very fast, Gov. Cuomo said.
- Significant upticks in just the past couple of days (across other parts of the country)
- Number of people getting tests is much lower (likely people who were symptomatic or were in contact with someone during Christmas)
- The next few days will tell
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,559
- ICU: 1,222
- Intubated: 717
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 114
- NYC positivity rate
- Manhattan: 2.83%
- Bronx: 5.71%
- Staten Island: 6.03%
- Queens: 5.68%
- Brooklyn: 5.00%
Vaccines in NYC
- 140,000 people already received vaccines.
- About 259,000 are expected to be administered this week.
- Who’s getting the vaccine:
- Urgent Care Center employees, those administering vaccines, Residents of OASAS facilities, high-risk hospital health care workers, EMS
- Next week: Ambulatory health care workers: Public facing health workers
- Fraudulent vaccine: NYS police reviewed facts. We believe there are multiple crimes that can be charged
- Revocation of licenses for those who knowingly break the law (including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, any licensed health care professional.
- Fines of up to $1 million
- AG Letitia James to review
Executive orders
- Extending housing eviction moratorium by executive order
- Cuomo signing order to withhold pay increases for all commissioner and statewide elected officials
Q&A
- Fraud investigation: Company says state health dept. sent the vaccine to them.
- We’re distributing vaccines to hundreds of providers across the state. If it turns out you’re not a health care provider, you’re being fraudulent.
- They may have provided false info or distributed it to people who should not have taken it yet.
- Melissa DeRosa: Falsifying business records can also be up to a year in prison.
- Federal COVID relief bill includes rent relief. How will that be distributed?
- We’re getting more info on how everything will be allocated
- Mejica: We’ll develop more plans, but we’re waiting on government’s rules.
- Positivity rate in zones statewide — metrics have been changed. We haven’t seen positivity rate zone by zone.
- Numbers will be updated.
- Fraudulent vaccine:
- This can happen on two levels. The organization can be involved. Individuals employed by the organization and recipients of the vaccine can be involved
- Vaccine is two doses. How can we ensure those people who received the vaccine will get the second dose
- If they turn out to be knowingly involved, they will be penalized. Those who were not part of the scheme — state will figure out how they will receive the second dose.
Happening today:
NY lawmakers set a special session to extend the eviction moratorium.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 932,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,625 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here