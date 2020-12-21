Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, December 21, 2020

Commuters wearing masks pass through Penn Station, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on COVID-19 in New York. Watch in video below.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 5.75% NY positivity rate without clusters:5.28 % Micro-cluster zones alone: 7.16 %

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,331 ICU: 1,095 Intubated: 613

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 109

COVID positivity in NYC



BX: 5.01%

Queens: 4.83%

Manhattan: 2.75%

Brooklyn: 4.43%

Staten Island: 5.44%

A new strain of COVID-19?



“The strain is so serious that the UK has closed down again,” Cuomo said.

Federal gov’t needs to be smart: Mandate testing before people get on flights or ban flights from UK.

120 countries require UK travelers to receive a negative test before flying. “The United States has done nothing.”

“You are allowing thousands of UK passengers to arrive here everyday,” Cuomo said.

“I believe it’s already here.”

Three airlines travel between NJ/NY and the UK (British Airways, Delta, Virgin Atlantic) Cuomo asks airlines to add NY to list of 120 countries requiring testing.

British Airways agreed to pre-boarding testing beginning Tuesday

NY will consider other options if the two other airlines don’t agree.

Vaccinations



There is no politics in the vaccination process

Anyone who says differently is violating the law.

About 38,000 New Yorkers have received the vaccine dose (proportionate to the number of people eligible to that class/phase)

Expected to 630,000 doses this week

Priority expands this week: Federally qualified health center workers EMTs Coroners, Medical examiners, funeral home workers Congregate care workers and residents.

F ederal nursing home vaccine program Program is six weeks, includes 3 “clinical days” at each facility: Day 1: all residents, portion of staff receive shot 1 Day 2: All residents/portion of staff receive shot 2 while portion of staff receive shot 1 Day 3: remaining staff receive shot 2



COVID-19 spread



Small gatherings — 75% cause of spread

Thanksgiving showed us” If we stay smart, a “spike” is not inevitable.

Washington emergency package



Provides some emergency relief

Sen. McConnell still wants to “bankrupt the states.”

$15 billion NYS hole will cause layoffs, tax increase and hurt the economy

“Waiver of quarantine”



We had a request for a waiver of quarantine

The DOH has granted the request

Santa does not need to follow the 14-day quarantine, but must wear a mask.

Q&A



Is a negative COVID test enough or should the UK travel ban take effect. We don’t know a lot about the mutation. Doubts were also expressed during the spring. Now look at what happened. I think the US should halt travel until they know what they’re talking about. “This would be a second wave. This would be a mutated virus coming back.”

Getting covid during events, no masks It’s a virus. It spreads. If you don’t take safe precautions, you’re more than likely to get infected, Cuomo said.



10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Education and mental health for kids in NYC



2021 Student Achievement Plan (to close education gap in NYC) Read more.

Social, emotional, academic behavioral screenings (consider it an expanded health checkup for students)

Getting students the support they need Making sure every child who needs it gets access to care Make sure every child has social/academic support

Mental health is just as important as physical health

Create individual plans to move forward

Every child can find needed support.

Thousands of social workers to be hired for students and schools.

SHSAT Update



Registration begins Monday, Dec. 21

Test administration begins Jan 27

NYC Vaccine



NYC vaccinating more than two times the national average NYC: 42.2% of available doses administered USA: 19.6% of all available doses administered Over 18,000 doses administered as of Dec. 20. Latest info: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-data-vaccines.page Moderna vaccine approved and arriving soon.



Holiday travel warning



Spike in cases related to Thanksgiving travel

Not too late to cancel travel plans

Stay home and don’t plan large gatherings

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 184 (59% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.1

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2802

7-day rolling average: 6.05%

Q&A



New Stimulus It’s a survival package, not a stimulus. No aid for local/state governments.

Moderna vaccine We’ll receive thousands of doses this week Priority: Health care workers and EMS personnel

Budget/support for kids’ mental support Focus will be in 27 hardest-hit areas. If we want to expand to rest of the city, we need federal stimulus

School infection rate We should have numbers displayed. Testing has been rigorous. Number in recent days was 0.7% positivity (compared to city’s 6.05% positivity) Dr. Dave Chokshi: Information on cases and testing in schools is on the DOE’s website. We will make sure to follow up with that link.

DOI report and your response. There has been pushback They stated what needed to be fixed, and I agree with it.

Should flights from UK be halted due to new COVID-19 strain? “Why on earth would we not put that temporary measure in effect?” de Blasio asked. The best solution is to temporarily ban all incoming flights from Europe, including the UK, according to the mayor. De Blasio also again said flyers should have to prove they tested negative for coronavirus before boarding planes.



Happening today:

Nursing homes in New York are expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 857,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 28,707 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health. The statewide percent of positive test results was 5.75%.

