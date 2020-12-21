Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, December 21, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on COVID-19 in New York. Watch in video below.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate with cluster over sample: 5.75%
- NY positivity rate without clusters:5.28 %
- Micro-cluster zones alone: 7.16 %
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,331
- ICU: 1,095
- Intubated: 613
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 109
COVID positivity in NYC
- BX: 5.01%
- Queens: 4.83%
- Manhattan: 2.75%
- Brooklyn: 4.43%
- Staten Island: 5.44%
A new strain of COVID-19?
- “The strain is so serious that the UK has closed down again,” Cuomo said.
- Federal gov’t needs to be smart: Mandate testing before people get on flights or ban flights from UK.
- 120 countries require UK travelers to receive a negative test before flying. “The United States has done nothing.”
- “You are allowing thousands of UK passengers to arrive here everyday,” Cuomo said.
- “I believe it’s already here.”
- Three airlines travel between NJ/NY and the UK (British Airways, Delta, Virgin Atlantic) Cuomo asks airlines to add NY to list of 120 countries requiring testing.
- British Airways agreed to pre-boarding testing beginning Tuesday
- NY will consider other options if the two other airlines don’t agree.
Vaccinations
- There is no politics in the vaccination process
- Anyone who says differently is violating the law.
- About 38,000 New Yorkers have received the vaccine dose (proportionate to the number of people eligible to that class/phase)
- Expected to 630,000 doses this week
- Priority expands this week:
- Federally qualified health center workers
- EMTs
- Coroners, Medical examiners, funeral home workers
- Congregate care workers and residents.
- Federal nursing home vaccine program
- Program is six weeks, includes 3 “clinical days” at each facility:
- Day 1: all residents, portion of staff receive shot 1
- Day 2: All residents/portion of staff receive shot 2 while portion of staff receive shot 1
- Day 3: remaining staff receive shot 2
COVID-19 spread
- Small gatherings — 75% cause of spread
- Thanksgiving showed us” If we stay smart, a “spike” is not inevitable.
Washington emergency package
- Provides some emergency relief
- Sen. McConnell still wants to “bankrupt the states.”
- $15 billion NYS hole will cause layoffs, tax increase and hurt the economy
“Waiver of quarantine”
- We had a request for a waiver of quarantine
- The DOH has granted the request
- Santa does not need to follow the 14-day quarantine, but must wear a mask.
Q&A
- Is a negative COVID test enough or should the UK travel ban take effect.
- We don’t know a lot about the mutation. Doubts were also expressed during the spring. Now look at what happened.
- I think the US should halt travel until they know what they’re talking about.
- “This would be a second wave. This would be a mutated virus coming back.”
- Getting covid during events, no masks
- It’s a virus. It spreads. If you don’t take safe precautions, you’re more than likely to get infected, Cuomo said.
10 a.m.
Mayor de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.
Education and mental health for kids in NYC
- 2021 Student Achievement Plan (to close education gap in NYC) Read more.
- Social, emotional, academic behavioral screenings (consider it an expanded health checkup for students)
- Getting students the support they need
- Making sure every child who needs it gets access to care
- Make sure every child has social/academic support
- Mental health is just as important as physical health
- Create individual plans to move forward
- Every child can find needed support.
- Thousands of social workers to be hired for students and schools.
SHSAT Update
- Registration begins Monday, Dec. 21
- Test administration begins Jan 27
NYC Vaccine
- NYC vaccinating more than two times the national average
- NYC: 42.2% of available doses administered
- USA: 19.6% of all available doses administered
- Over 18,000 doses administered as of Dec. 20.
- Latest info: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-data-vaccines.page
- Moderna vaccine approved and arriving soon.
Holiday travel warning
- Spike in cases related to Thanksgiving travel
- Not too late to cancel travel plans
- Stay home and don’t plan large gatherings
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 184 (59% positivity rate)
- Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.1
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2802
- 7-day rolling average: 6.05%
Q&A
- New Stimulus
- It’s a survival package, not a stimulus. No aid for local/state governments.
- Moderna vaccine
- We’ll receive thousands of doses this week
- Priority: Health care workers and EMS personnel
- Budget/support for kids’ mental support
- Focus will be in 27 hardest-hit areas. If we want to expand to rest of the city, we need federal stimulus
- School infection rate
- We should have numbers displayed. Testing has been rigorous.
- Number in recent days was 0.7% positivity (compared to city’s 6.05% positivity)
- Dr. Dave Chokshi: Information on cases and testing in schools is on the DOE’s website. We will make sure to follow up with that link.
- DOI report and your response. There has been pushback
- They stated what needed to be fixed, and I agree with it.
- Should flights from UK be halted due to new COVID-19 strain?
- “Why on earth would we not put that temporary measure in effect?” de Blasio asked.
- The best solution is to temporarily ban all incoming flights from Europe, including the UK, according to the mayor.
- De Blasio also again said flyers should have to prove they tested negative for coronavirus before boarding planes.
Happening today:
Nursing homes in New York are expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 857,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 28,707 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health. The statewide percent of positive test results was 5.75%.
