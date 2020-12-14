Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, December 14, 2020

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

1:30 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an updated on the coronavirus pandemic. Watch here or in video below.

NYC is of special concern in NY because of density and crowding.

“We’re trying to change the trajectory,” Cuomo said. If New Yorkers don’t, we will shut down.

Real worry is more deaths and a shutdown of the economy.

A shutdown is “not far fetched.”

Gov. Cuomo said the state is ready to begin vaccine distribution to thousands in the state.

10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke after a Queens nurse became the first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch here or in video below.

Mayor de Blasio said a “full shutdown” is possible in the coming weeks, but the state would ultimately make that decision. People who do not have to be going into an office now should be doing what they can to work remotely.



COVID-19 vaccine updates:



Pfizer equipping their vaccine shipments with GPS-enabled thermal sensors to ensure they stay at the right temperature for storage and are delivered on time. If there are ever any issues with the shipments, Pfizer would notify the NYC Health Department immediately.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive Monday at five NYC hospitals, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said. Subsequent shipments expected at 37 hospitals on Tuesday and two more hospitals on Wednesday. NYC hospitals are ready and waiting for the vaccine. After the initial vaccinations, the data will be reported to our citywide immunization registry within 24 hours of administration, so we can securely keep track of who is being vaccinated.

What we don’t know yet about the COVID-19 vaccines: If the vaccine works for children under the age of 16. FDA’s emergency authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, but we don’t know for sure yet. We don’t yet know our overall allotment of both vaccines for NYC over the coming months. “We have been told to plan for approximately 465,000 doses over weeks one, two and three,” Chokshi said.

Chokshi said the Health Department has been in communicating with individual hospitals on their plans for scheduling staff vaccinations. Plans are, generally, that the doses being delivered Monday and next few days, to be administered in an organized way over the next week to week and a half, Dr. Chokshi said.

The most at-risk health-care workers at hospitals will be prioritized for vaccination: Respiratory therapists, ICU nurses, emergency room physicians who intubate patients.

Long-term care facilities also prioritized, including residents and staff.

Chokshi said that while the vaccine gives us hope, we are still in a state of emergency Until every last ember is extinguished, New Yorkers should remain wearing masks and face coverings, social distancing and following all other health and safety guidelines.



NYC restaurants updates:



With snowstorm aiming for NYC, de Blasio said the city will give specific guidelines for outdoor dining through the Emergency Management over next 24 hours. Commissioner Deanne Criswell said more definitive information for restaurants will come Tuesday for steps they need to take.



NYC schools update:



As of this week, 250 NYC schools are doing in-person learning five days a week, de Blasio said.

Daily indicators:

COVID hospital admissions in NYC on Sunday: 185

Hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 2.73

Reported new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 2,137

Percent of NYC residents testing positive, 7-day average: 5.50%

New York has administered its first COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Happening today:

New York City’s suspension of indoor dining begins as a new winter advisory released for restaurants with curbside dining. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 775,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,785 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

