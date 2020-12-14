Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, December 14, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an updated on the coronavirus pandemic. Watch here or in video below.
- NYC is of special concern in NY because of density and crowding.
- “We’re trying to change the trajectory,” Cuomo said. If New Yorkers don’t, we will shut down.
- Real worry is more deaths and a shutdown of the economy.
- A shutdown is “not far fetched.”
- Gov. Cuomo said the state is ready to begin vaccine distribution to thousands in the state.
10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke after a Queens nurse became the first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch here or in video below.
Breaking updates:
- Mayor de Blasio said a “full shutdown” is possible in the coming weeks, but the state would ultimately make that decision.
- People who do not have to be going into an office now should be doing what they can to work remotely.
COVID-19 vaccine updates:
- Pfizer equipping their vaccine shipments with GPS-enabled thermal sensors to ensure they stay at the right temperature for storage and are delivered on time.
- If there are ever any issues with the shipments, Pfizer would notify the NYC Health Department immediately.
- First doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive Monday at five NYC hospitals, Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said.
- Subsequent shipments expected at 37 hospitals on Tuesday and two more hospitals on Wednesday.
- NYC hospitals are ready and waiting for the vaccine.
- After the initial vaccinations, the data will be reported to our citywide immunization registry within 24 hours of administration, so we can securely keep track of who is being vaccinated.
- What we don’t know yet about the COVID-19 vaccines:
- If the vaccine works for children under the age of 16.
- FDA’s emergency authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could come as soon as Friday, but we don’t know for sure yet.
- We don’t yet know our overall allotment of both vaccines for NYC over the coming months.
- “We have been told to plan for approximately 465,000 doses over weeks one, two and three,” Chokshi said.
- Chokshi said the Health Department has been in communicating with individual hospitals on their plans for scheduling staff vaccinations.
- Plans are, generally, that the doses being delivered Monday and next few days, to be administered in an organized way over the next week to week and a half, Dr. Chokshi said.
- The most at-risk health-care workers at hospitals will be prioritized for vaccination:
- Respiratory therapists, ICU nurses, emergency room physicians who intubate patients.
- Long-term care facilities also prioritized, including residents and staff.
- Chokshi said that while the vaccine gives us hope, we are still in a state of emergency
- Until every last ember is extinguished, New Yorkers should remain wearing masks and face coverings, social distancing and following all other health and safety guidelines.
NYC restaurants updates:
- With snowstorm aiming for NYC, de Blasio said the city will give specific guidelines for outdoor dining through the Emergency Management over next 24 hours.
- Commissioner Deanne Criswell said more definitive information for restaurants will come Tuesday for steps they need to take.
NYC schools update:
- As of this week, 250 NYC schools are doing in-person learning five days a week, de Blasio said.
Daily indicators:
COVID hospital admissions in NYC on Sunday: 185
Hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 2.73
Reported new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 2,137
Percent of NYC residents testing positive, 7-day average: 5.50%
Breaking News
New York has administered its first COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the news conference below or click here.
Happening today:
New York City’s suspension of indoor dining begins as a new winter advisory released for restaurants with curbside dining. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 775,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,785 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
