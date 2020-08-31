Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, August 31, 2020

People practice social distancing while enjoying the nice weather at Central Park's East Meadow in New York on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a teleconference.

Daily numbers



Day 184

66,000 tests conducted Sunday (656 test positive)

418 hospitalizations (lowest number hospitalized since crisis)

109 in ICU/51 patients intubated

Positivity rate at 0.99%

1 fatality reported (lowest number reported)

COVID-19 in NY



Western New York under radar

Hospitalizations up

We need increased compliance

Oneaota — continuing efforts to address increase in COVID cases

Colleges are likely the “canary” in seeing uptick.

What we’re seeing in colleges, we will likely see replicated in grades K-12.

Enforcement from SLA Enforcement not uniformed. 1,000 establishments observed (5 violations) 5 establishments were in Queens.

Releasing a letter on need for federal funding.

Indoor dining



NJ announced 25% capacity to indoor dining

NYS has already done indoor dining except with NYC

Cuomo: I understand that means more people will cross the tunnel and the disadvantage for NYC restaurants.

Labor Day, fall, flu season approaching.

Want economy to return as soon as possible, but we also need to find the balance.

We know in NYC, there have been compliance issues. It’s an ongoing problem. NYC has more bars than other states and regions.

Schools in NYC



As long as they’re in compliance with state guidance, then you’re fine. They’ll make the initial determination. However, that is subject to the local government’s health code.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was joinedby Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea for his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Protecting jobs and the economy in NYC



Granting city long-term borrowing authority will save 22,000 municipal jobs

NYPD and use of force



NYPD discipline matrix

Provides fair and equitable discipline

Transparency for officers and public

Holding every officer accountable

NYC.gov/NYPDMatrix

School readiness in NYC



1,321 buildings inspected (88% total buildings)

247 approved outdoor learning applications

324,000 iPads distributed to students

Daily indicators



Hospitalizations: 47 (12.5% positivity rate)

Reported COVID-19 cases: 222

Percentage tested positive: 0.59%

Q&A



Why aren’t you on board for mandatory testing for teachers and students? Approach taken around the world: Mandated testing is believed not to be the best way. We’re offering free testing in over 200 locations. Best way is to put together a variety of measures.

Police commissioner to meet with bodega owners regarding increase in crimes at locations We have dealt with a “perfect storm” of challenges — little by little, we see progress. Bail reform has been updated. Now we need to work on bringing the city back, which will improve public safety.

Criminal justice and mental health To have mental health tackled, it’s not just a city or state situation, it’s a national issue. It’ll take a big strategy to address the issue.

Indoor dining — when outdoor dining ends, businesses will lose money or close. When will they reopen? City and health officials are constantly looking at options. It’s a huge step to move forward.

UFT to hold meeting. Speculation there could be strike vote. Is the city doing preparations in case there is a strike. UFT made it clear this weekend there is no strike vote.

Layoff notices — how long will the delay be. What our labor partners asked for is to wait and bring back legislatures. It will be monitored on day-to-day basis. If legislatures definitively return and allow borrowing, layoffs to be averted.

NYPD discipline matrix — are rules stricter for cops or is it just for transparency? This has been worked on for a while (before the summer). Police commissioners have looked to make things more transparent as well as be clearer on rules. Police commissioner: Just having a “road map” allows the public to know what to expect.

Rezoning target neighborhoods — many in public are worried rezoning is more for higher-income individuals rather than residents there. The very process allows for that kind of consideration. It doesn’t make sense to freeze things we already have in place. We need more jobs to come back. We need more affordable housing in this city.

Perception of NYPD slowdown We’re going through the perfect storm. We’ve seen NYPD work with communities We need the court system to move even more. NYPD is doing their jobs to the best of their ability.

NYPD Matrix — should we see more terminations? False statements: Sometimes people believe they are given facts that turn out to be false. Shea: Those who give false statements purposely are a different circumstance. We’ve taken into consideration everything we know. Their words will speak for themselves. People’s police statements will also be given out. I hope no one gets fired, but we’re not immune. “We recruit for the human race.” We make mistakes and hope to improve and gain trust.



8:15 a.m.

Interim Pres. of NYC Transit Authority Sarah Feinberg speaks to PIX11 as bus fare collection continues. WATCH INTERVIEW.

5 a.m.

The MTA has resumed collecting bus fares and front-door boarding. READ MORE.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday afternoon, there were 434,756 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,328 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

