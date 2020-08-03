Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, August 3, 2020

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a paid sick plan in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Mar. 3, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York.

1 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias. Click here or watch below:

Coronavirus Updates:



Cuomo said the progress rate is better than expected given New York is in the middle of reopening, which began in the state on May 15.

There are ongoing problems with young people, bars and restaurants in New York.

Of the 51,839 tests reported Sunday, 545 were positive (1.05% of total). Total hospitalizations fell to 536. There were three COVID fatalities on Sunday.

Gov. Cuomo is set to make a decision later in the week on reopening schools. He said plans submitted by school districts must account for each school in the district.

Over the weekend, violations were issued to 106 establishments. The Task Force visited more than 3,000 locations.

Cuomo said he wasn’t letting Congress off the hook concerning legislation needed to help New York.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news briefing on the coronavirus outbreak and preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias. Watch the news conference below.

Tropical Storm Isaias



At this moment, the storm’s impact appears to be limited in New York City, de Blasio said, but added that models have shifted before and the city is prepared.

“We’re in a very vigilant state right now,” he said.

The city Office of Emergency Management is deploying flood-prevention measures.

OEM Commissioner Deanne Criswell said the city is expected to get about 2 to 4 inches of rain and winds between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

The most heavy rainfall is expected in the city between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sand bags and tiger damns have been installed along a 1-mile stretch of lower Manhattan, where a storm surge of between 1 to 2 feet of water could happen.

Flood-prevention measures are being taken “out of an abundance of caution,” Criswell said.

The city flash flood plan was activated on Friday and the downed tree task force has been put on alert.

DOT is reaching out to restaurants to secure outdoor dining spaces and furniture.

NYC is divided into six hurricane evacuation zones. The city does not anticipate issuing any evacuation orders related to Isaias but the storm is good reminder to New Yokers to “know your zone,” Criswell said.

Coronavirus updates



More than 80,000 estimated jobs were saved from over 9,000 businesses participating in Open Restaurants program.

Open Restaurants will return next summer starting June 1, 2021.

“I want restaurants to know that they’re going to have that additional revenue going forward,” de Blasio said.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC expands Food for Heroes program, delivering over 71,000 meals to New Yorkers in need.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 416,298 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in New York, with the state’s death toll at 25,170.

