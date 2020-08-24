Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, August 24, 2020

A sign demonstrating the distance people should keep from each other during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with the latest on NY’s reopening. Watch in video below.

Reopening updates



Lower-risk sports (tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey, swimming) in all regions may practice and play beginning Sept. 21, Cuomo says.

Port Authority and NYC H&H will be setting up new testing sites at JFK and LaGuardia airports

SLA and NYS Police Task Force issuing 34 additional violations to bars and restaurants from weekend observation

Western NY region has seen increase in cases and infection rate over past week, driven by clusters at steel plant, food processing factory etc.

Voting and election updates



Cuomo signing five new executive orders Monday: Extending “temporary illness” option to elections not administered by the Board of Elections this November Mandate county boards send a mailing to all would-be voters notifying them of the deadlines and methods to request an absentee ballot Directing the BOE to promulgate a new envelope to eliminate confusion about where to sign for a ballot to be counted Require all BOEs take necessary steps to expedite the counting of ballots, so that counting is ready to begin ASAP Direct all county BOEs to report staffing plans and any needs for additional staff to ensure a fair, complete, accurate vote to the state BOE by Sept. 20 so that the state can assist



MTA updates



Eliminated another LIRR grade crossing and opened New Hyde Park Road to vehicular traffic, two months ahead of schedule Latest milestone in the Third Track project, which will be 10 miles and finished in 2022, Cuomo says



Daily indicators



New York had a 0.66% infection rate Sunday, lowest to date since pandemic began, Cuomo says

NY has averaged 1% or under daily since June and under 1% for 17 straight days

482 COVID hospitalizations Sunday

122 COVID patients in ICU Sunday

54 patients intubated Sunday

NY had 7 coronavirus fatalities Sunday

Updates after Isaias storm response



Cuomo proposing legislation to increase current legal limits on penalties for utility companies that fail to effectively respond to power outages Current law limits penalties to $100,000 or 0.2 of 1% of gross operating revenues

Cuomo proposing legislation to create a streamlined, faster process for revocation of a utility company’s operating license for recurring failures

Cuomo proposing legislation to require utilities to clearly communicate with customers during outages and give accurate information regarding restoration

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

School reopening updates



NYC has the strongest reopening plan in the country, de Blasio said.

The city has taken the best ideas from around the world and combined them into one strategy, the mayor said.

New outdoor learning plan



Principals can set up classrooms in their schools yards and request additional space in areas overseen by other city agencies starting now. Read more.

The Department of Education will work with other city agencies to provide outdoor learning spaces by shutting down streets or designating areas in nearby parks.

The city will prioritize 27 neighborhoods most impacted by COVID-19 as well as schools with no usable outdoor space.

The decision to establish outdoor learning spaces will be left to the principals.

Principals have until Friday to submit their requests for city assistance with outdoor learning spaces. The city DOE will provide responses to requests by Sept. 4 — a one-week turnaround.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said proposals for outdoor learning spaces should be feasible plans that prioritize health and safety.

All schools, including public, charter and private, are encouraged to set up outdoor learning spaces.

“We want to give schools the option to do as much outdoors as they can,” de Blasio said.

Carranza said many principals have already approached the DOE with plans for outdoor learning spaces and they were never denied the opportunity. The new outdoor learning plan outlined on Monday expands the opportunities available to principals and streamlines the process to bring those proposals to life, he said.

“We … are taking on the bureaucracy of streamlining the approvals process,” Carranza said.

Get Tested Tuesday



The Yankees partnered with the city to encourage New Yorkers to get tested for COVID-19.

The first 4,000 people to get tested on Tuesday at a Health + Hospitals location will received free Yankees gear.

Health data



Seven-day average of reported COVID-19 cases: 239 on Aug. 22

Percent of NYC residents testing positive 2.05% on Aug. 21

6 a.m.

Gyms across NY state can reopen today, but not in NYC just yet. Read more on strict new guidelines.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 429,737 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,288 deaths in New York.

