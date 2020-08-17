Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, August 17, 2020

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Health data



There were 408 cases reported on Sunday out of 56,891 tests performed.

The percent positive rate on Sunday was .71%.

There were 534 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Six new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Bar, restaurant enforcement



The state task force issued violations to 66 establishments over the weekend.

The task force visited 3,375 bars and restaurants during that same time period.

Gyms



Gyms can reopen with 33% of building capacity as soon as Aug. 24. Read more

Localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within two weeks of opening.

If a locality can’t get ready to do inspections, they will be given another week.

The building must have an HVAC ventilation system that meets state guidelines.

Masks must be worn at all times.

Sign-in sheets will be mandated so that contact tracing is more easily conducted.

Police reform executive order



Cuomo is sending a letter to 500 jurisdictions with police departments explaining that it is imperative that the police-community tensions crisis be addressed.

“This state does not run from a crisis. It’s not what we do, it’s not who we are. And we’re not going to deny that this is a crisis,” the governor said.

Cuomo said police and community leaders need to come together and find a solution that works for both.

The governor also reminded municipalities that if they do not have a plan for a re-imagined police department by next April, as per his executive order, they will not receive state funding.

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Reopening schools in NYC



Supplies: Schools have PPE and supplies needed to keep students and educators safe

Cleaning: 7,350 maintenance will be on staff to disinfect and clean schools.

HVAC equipment: Classrooms have been observed. Classes without proper ventilation will not be used.

“Whatever our educators need, whatever our staff needs, whatever our kids need, we’ll have it,” the mayor said.

New DOE hotline: Principals can call to expedite delivery of PPE and cleaning supplies.

All will be available before the school reopens.

Chancellor will do spot inspections throughout start of school.

Hyper-local response in Sunset Park



5,200 tests since July 29

780+ mobile testing van visits since last Wednesday

7,300 doors knocked

No clusters found, but individual houses and families

Illegal raves in Sunset Park



Sheriff’s dept. Busted gatherings

Party organizers held accountable

Reopening in NYC



Bowling alleys open Monday at 50% capacity

Museums, aquariums, low-risk indoor activities reopen next week.

Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations: 57

H+H ICU admissions: 264

Percentage tested positive: 1%

Q&A



Residents complain of homelessness in streets: Mayor says city personnel are observing and will address challenges. Call 3-1-1 if you see anything.

Democratic National Convention — is the mayor involved? For the mayor, it’s personally not a time for politics for him. “My focus is what we have to do here” in the midst of the pandemic.

Violence in NYC “ It’s horrible” to see an act of violence, especially at a memorial, the mayor said. The NYPD is moving officers where needed, but it will take time. We need a lot of things to work. The president blusters and rarely has anything to back up his claims.



5 a.m.

Bowling alleys across New York can reopen beginning Monday.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 425,508 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,250 deaths in New York.

