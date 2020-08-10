Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, August 10, 2020

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to Trump’s executive order on federal payments



Joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

States have been spending a lot of money to deal with COVID

If Trump thinks it’s a resolution, it makes a bad situation worse.

Advice to president: When you’re in a hole, stop digging. The executive order digs the whole deeper.

The $600 additional unemployment benefits worked.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press teleconference with the latest updates.

Breaking Updates



19 new restaurant and bar violations Sunday, Cuomo said 7 in the Bronx, 1 in Brooklyn,2 in Manhattan, 3 in Queens and 6 in Suffolk County



Daily indicators



NY gave about 54,000 coronavirus tests Sunday, of which 476 were positive, or a 0.88% transmission rate

NY reported two COVID-19 fatalities Sunday

535 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a new low since the pandemic began

127 coronavirus patients in ICU, a new low, Cuomo said

62 COVID patients intubated, also a new low

Power outages and storm cleanup



Gov. Cuomo says Con Edison and PSEG did the “worst” job of all area utility companies in handling the outages in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias

“I’m personally disappointed in them,” Cuomo said

Schools reopening



107 schools did not submit a plan yet to the state or Department of Health

If they don’t submit by this Friday, they can’t open on time

NYC submitted a supplemental plan Friday and that is being reviewed now, Cuomo said

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blaso held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Heat in NYC



Cooling centers open across city

NYC.gov/ChillOut

Schools in NYC



Constant cleaning, social distancing

There’s a lot that will change, but the one thing that will not change is the fundamental commitment to the children, mayor says

In NYC, over 700,000 kids planning to return to school — READ MORE.

Survey with parents, majority wanted kids to return to school Based on actual decision: 700,000 students (74%) planning in-person learning 26% of students opted for full remote learning 85% of teachers planning blended learning. 15% of teachers requested to work from home.



Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations: 53

H+H ICU admissions: 285

Percentage tested positive: 1%

Q&A



Issues with lack of nurses: City is working on finding a solution in the coming days.

City is working on finding a solution in the coming days. Students attending in-person learning: Starting Monday, announcements will go out to schools, parents and students on schedule plans.

Students attending in-person learning: Starting Monday, announcements will go out to schools, parents and students on schedule plans.

City is working on finding a solution in the coming days. Students attending in-person learning: Starting Monday, announcements will go out to schools, parents and students on schedule plans.

Extra space: City is working on plans to coordinate with the archdiocese to discuss using schools that closed.

City is working on plans to coordinate with the archdiocese to discuss using schools that closed. How to make repairs, inspection reports on schools to ensure work has been: Everyone in the school building is working to maximize health and safety to improve ventilation. Small amount of classrooms that have issues. If any classroom is “not fit,” it won’t be used.

Everyone in the school building is working to maximize health and safety to improve ventilation. Small amount of classrooms that have issues. If any classroom is “not fit,” it won’t be used. Ventilation in schools — how many buildings will have their fans fully fixed by the start of school: We’ve had definite issues. “There’s always things to fix.” City is working to make sure the whole school system is ready to go.

We’ve had definite issues. “There’s always things to fix.” City is working to make sure the whole school system is ready to go. Remote learning issues: We’re all trying to navigate through remote learning. There’s still a huge digital divide. “We have to recognize that only in-person learning is better.” We’ve learned a lot since transitioning to remote learning.

We’re all trying to navigate through remote learning. There’s still a huge digital divide. “We have to recognize that only in-person learning is better.” Summer school budget: No matter tough the budget situation, we’ve tried to keep the schooling staff intact.

No matter tough the budget situation, we’ve tried to keep the schooling staff intact. Testing: There is no formal guidance on how often someone gets tested. Dr. Varma suggests at least once a month. Or immediately after being exposed to someone with COVID or returning from traveling from a place with high COVID infection rate.

The latest numbers:

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 420,860 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,202 deaths in New York.

