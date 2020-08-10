Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, August 10, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to Trump’s executive order on federal payments
- Joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
- States have been spending a lot of money to deal with COVID
- If Trump thinks it’s a resolution, it makes a bad situation worse.
- Advice to president: When you’re in a hole, stop digging. The executive order digs the whole deeper.
- The $600 additional unemployment benefits worked.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press teleconference with the latest updates.
Breaking Updates
- 19 new restaurant and bar violations Sunday, Cuomo said
- 7 in the Bronx, 1 in Brooklyn,2 in Manhattan, 3 in Queens and 6 in Suffolk County
Daily indicators
- NY gave about 54,000 coronavirus tests Sunday, of which 476 were positive, or a 0.88% transmission rate
- NY reported two COVID-19 fatalities Sunday
- 535 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a new low since the pandemic began
- 127 coronavirus patients in ICU, a new low, Cuomo said
- 62 COVID patients intubated, also a new low
Power outages and storm cleanup
- Gov. Cuomo says Con Edison and PSEG did the “worst” job of all area utility companies in handling the outages in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias
- “I’m personally disappointed in them,” Cuomo said
Schools reopening
- 107 schools did not submit a plan yet to the state or Department of Health
- If they don’t submit by this Friday, they can’t open on time
- NYC submitted a supplemental plan Friday and that is being reviewed now, Cuomo said
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blaso held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.
Heat in NYC
- Cooling centers open across city
- NYC.gov/ChillOut
Schools in NYC
- Constant cleaning, social distancing
- There’s a lot that will change, but the one thing that will not change is the fundamental commitment to the children, mayor says
- In NYC, over 700,000 kids planning to return to school — READ MORE.
- Survey with parents, majority wanted kids to return to school
- Based on actual decision: 700,000 students (74%) planning in-person learning
- 26% of students opted for full remote learning
- 85% of teachers planning blended learning.
- 15% of teachers requested to work from home.
Daily indicators
- COVID hospitalizations: 53
- H+H ICU admissions: 285
- Percentage tested positive: 1%
Q&A
- Issues with lack of nurses: City is working on finding a solution in the coming days.
- Students attending in-person learning: Starting Monday, announcements will go out to schools, parents and students on schedule plans.
- Extra space: City is working on plans to coordinate with the archdiocese to discuss using schools that closed.
- How to make repairs, inspection reports on schools to ensure work has been: Everyone in the school building is working to maximize health and safety to improve ventilation. Small amount of classrooms that have issues. If any classroom is “not fit,” it won’t be used.
- Ventilation in schools — how many buildings will have their fans fully fixed by the start of school: We’ve had definite issues. “There’s always things to fix.” City is working to make sure the whole school system is ready to go.
- Remote learning issues: We’re all trying to navigate through remote learning. There’s still a huge digital divide. “We have to recognize that only in-person learning is better.”
- We’ve learned a lot since transitioning to remote learning.
- Summer school budget: No matter tough the budget situation, we’ve tried to keep the schooling staff intact.
- Testing: There is no formal guidance on how often someone gets tested. Dr. Varma suggests at least once a month. Or immediately after being exposed to someone with COVID or returning from traveling from a place with high COVID infection rate.
The latest numbers:
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 420,860 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,202 deaths in New York.
