Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, September 4, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 in NY



93,395 tests reported Thursday

864 were positive (0.92% of total)

Total hospitalizations fell to 428

5 COVID fatalities

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday afternoon, there were 437,971 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,348 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here