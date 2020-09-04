Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, September 4, 2020

Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York.

COVID-19 in NY

  • 93,395 tests reported Thursday
  • 864 were positive (0.92% of total)
  • Total hospitalizations fell to 428
  • 5 COVID fatalities

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday afternoon, there were 437,971 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,348 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

