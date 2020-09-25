Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, September 25, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus outbreak in New York beach

A couple wearing protective masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic while walking on the boardwalk of Coney Island Beach Friday, May 15, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening next week:
NYC students from grades K-8, middle, and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education will return to school. Read more.

NYC Daily Indicators

  • COVID Hospitalizations: 77 (5% positivity rate)
  • New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 334
  • Percentage tested positive: 1.08%

NY Daily numbers

  • 94,818 tests reported
  • 908 were positive (0.95% of total)
  • Total hospitalizations are at 511.
  • 7 new COVID fatalities reported

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday morning, there were 453,755 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,446 confirmed deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'

NYC must install wi-fi for students in all family homeless shelters by August: Settlement

Vaccines become more accessible for both younger and older New Yorkers

Mayoral race update: Yang, Stringer, Garcia, Adams, McGuire