Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, September 25, 2020

A couple wearing protective masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic while walking on the boardwalk of Coney Island Beach Friday, May 15, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening next week:

NYC students from grades K-8, middle, and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education will return to school. Read more.

NYC Daily Indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 77 (5% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 334

Percentage tested positive: 1.08%

NY Daily numbers



94,818 tests reported

908 were positive (0.95% of total)

Total hospitalizations are at 511.

7 new COVID fatalities reported

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday morning, there were 453,755 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,446 confirmed deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here