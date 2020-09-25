Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, September 25, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Happening next week:
NYC students from grades K-8, middle, and high schools, as well as secondary schools and transfer/adult education will return to school. Read more.
NYC Daily Indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 77 (5% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 334
- Percentage tested positive: 1.08%
NY Daily numbers
- 94,818 tests reported
- 908 were positive (0.95% of total)
- Total hospitalizations are at 511.
- 7 new COVID fatalities reported
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday morning, there were 453,755 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,446 confirmed deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here