Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, September 18, 2020

A sign demonstrating the distance people should keep from each other during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 447,262 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,413 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here