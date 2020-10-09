Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 9, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing. Listen in video below.
Breaking Updates:
- Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 “cluster zones” or red zones, accounted for 19.7% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, despite being just 2.8% of state population, Cuomo says
Daily numbers:
- 20 “hot spot” zip codes positvity rate: 5.4%
- NY state positivity rate, without the oversample of the hot spot zip codes: 0.9%
- NY state positivity, with the “hot spots” oversample: 1.1%
Schools testing
- 42 school districts are receiving orders for non-compliance in submitting data, Cuomo said
- Information on which schools is on the dashboard
- If they don’t comply, they will be closed down – they are in violation of the law
- 97 new COVID cases reported Thursday on and off-site, among students, teachers and staff
- Students: 58
- Teachers and staff: 39
Michigan governor kidnapping plot
- “There is no question that the president of the united states is a divisive force. He has been since the beginning of his campaign,” Cuomo says.
Brooklyn protests
- Cuomo says he believes the Trump campaign is helping stir up aggression in the Orthodox Jewish community
- The governor says arrests should be made if criminality occurred at protests, which it appears to have with the beating of a journalist.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 470,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,555 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
