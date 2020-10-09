Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 9, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing. Listen in video below.

Breaking Updates:



Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 “cluster zones” or red zones, accounted for 19.7% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, despite being just 2.8% of state population, Cuomo says

Daily numbers:



20 “hot spot” zip codes positvity rate: 5.4%

NY state positivity rate, without the oversample of the hot spot zip codes: 0.9%

NY state positivity, with the “hot spots” oversample: 1.1%

Schools testing



42 school districts are receiving orders for non-compliance in submitting data, Cuomo said Information on which schools is on the dashboard If they don’t comply, they will be closed down – they are in violation of the law

97 new COVID cases reported Thursday on and off-site, among students, teachers and staff Students: 58 Teachers and staff: 39



Michigan governor kidnapping plot



“There is no question that the president of the united states is a divisive force. He has been since the beginning of his campaign,” Cuomo says.

Brooklyn protests



Cuomo says he believes the Trump campaign is helping stir up aggression in the Orthodox Jewish community

The governor says arrests should be made if criminality occurred at protests, which it appears to have with the beating of a journalist.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 470,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,555 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

