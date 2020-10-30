Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 30, 2020

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

2:45 p.m.: Gov Cuomo phone briefing

Indicators



Positivty rate in microclusters is down to 2.7% from 3.2%

Statewide positivity without microclusters is 1.3%

Overall statewide positivity rate is 1.5%

7-day average with microclusters is 1.4% — third lowest in the nation behind Maine and Vermont

12 deaths, 1,085 hospitalized, 243 in ICU, 116 intubated

Schools



Schools in red and orange microcluster zones can reopen with a new protocol agreement with the state

Before a school can reopen, all individuals that will be going into the school will be tested

Only those that test negative can go in the school

25% of the population will be tested weekly once a school is open That includes students, faculty and staff, and testing will be at random

In smaller schools, more than nine positive tests would mean a school needs to close again

In larger schools with 300+, a school would close in New York City if it has a positivity rate of 2% or 3% outside of the city

Vaccine



A vaccine distributed solely through private providers and pharmacies would be problematic, Cuomo said

Would not be able to scale

May compromise testing in order to vaccinate New Yorkers

“The fundamental plan” by the federal government, “while simplistic, is deeply flawed.”

Would be highly inefficient, he says, and is a mirror to federal “debacle” of testing

Indoor dining



No decision made yet on whether or not to increase indoor dining capacity in NYC to 50%

—

NYC daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 68 (19% positivity rate)

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 514

Percentage tested positive: 1.57%

7-day rolling average: 1.87%

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 503,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,792 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

