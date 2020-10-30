Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 30, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
2:45 p.m.: Gov Cuomo phone briefing
Indicators
- Positivty rate in microclusters is down to 2.7% from 3.2%
- Statewide positivity without microclusters is 1.3%
- Overall statewide positivity rate is 1.5%
- 7-day average with microclusters is 1.4% — third lowest in the nation behind Maine and Vermont
- 12 deaths, 1,085 hospitalized, 243 in ICU, 116 intubated
Schools
- Schools in red and orange microcluster zones can reopen with a new protocol agreement with the state
- Before a school can reopen, all individuals that will be going into the school will be tested
- Only those that test negative can go in the school
- 25% of the population will be tested weekly once a school is open
- That includes students, faculty and staff, and testing will be at random
- In smaller schools, more than nine positive tests would mean a school needs to close again
- In larger schools with 300+, a school would close in New York City if it has a positivity rate of 2% or 3% outside of the city
Vaccine
- A vaccine distributed solely through private providers and pharmacies would be problematic, Cuomo said
- Would not be able to scale
- May compromise testing in order to vaccinate New Yorkers
- “The fundamental plan” by the federal government, “while simplistic, is deeply flawed.”
- Would be highly inefficient, he says, and is a mirror to federal “debacle” of testing
Indoor dining
- No decision made yet on whether or not to increase indoor dining capacity in NYC to 50%
—
NYC daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 68 (19% positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 514
- Percentage tested positive: 1.57%
- 7-day rolling average: 1.87%
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 503,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,792 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
