Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 23, 2020

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

About 141,000 COVID tests done Friday in NY

1,637 positive tests (1.15% positivity rate)

The test positivity rate in the “micro-cluster” focus areas areas is 2.31%

NY positivity rate without micro clusters oversample: 0.98%

1,023 COVID hospitalizations Friday in NY

11 COVID-related deaths

Happening today:



Movie theaters finally reopen across New York with limited capacity, except in New York City. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 490,134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,694 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here