Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 23, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- About 141,000 COVID tests done Friday in NY
- 1,637 positive tests (1.15% positivity rate)
- The test positivity rate in the “micro-cluster” focus areas areas is 2.31%
- NY positivity rate without micro clusters oversample: 0.98%
- 1,023 COVID hospitalizations Friday in NY
- 11 COVID-related deaths
Happening today:
- Movie theaters finally reopen across New York with limited capacity, except in New York City. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 490,134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,694 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
