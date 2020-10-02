Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 2, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing to share the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Listen in video below.

NY “hotspots”



Cuomo calls “hotspots” have infection rate of 6.4%, state outside of them has infection rate of 1.03%

Rockland, Orange, Brooklyn and small area in Nassau County It has gone up in some BK zip codes, some spreading into Queens in Kew Gardens, Rego Park, Forrest Hills areas Dept. of Health will have people on ground in those zip codes today (Friday) Dept. of Health sending Section 16 Order to local governments saying they have to legally step up compliance and enforcement There will be a fine to local governments if they do not step up compliance, Cuomo said Penalty can be up to $10,000, depending on the violation(s) and actions being taken (or not taken)



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 460,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,490 confirmed fatalities in NY, according to the Department of Health.

