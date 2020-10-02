Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 2, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing to share the latest on COVID-19 in NY. Listen in video below.
NY “hotspots”
- Cuomo calls “hotspots” have infection rate of 6.4%, state outside of them has infection rate of 1.03%
- Rockland, Orange, Brooklyn and small area in Nassau County
- It has gone up in some BK zip codes, some spreading into Queens in Kew Gardens, Rego Park, Forrest Hills areas
- Dept. of Health will have people on ground in those zip codes today (Friday)
- Dept. of Health sending Section 16 Order to local governments saying they have to legally step up compliance and enforcement
- There will be a fine to local governments if they do not step up compliance, Cuomo said
- Penalty can be up to $10,000, depending on the violation(s) and actions being taken (or not taken)
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 460,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,490 confirmed fatalities in NY, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here