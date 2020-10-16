Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 16, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • Statewide positivity rate: 1.25%
  • Positive testing rate in “hot spot” areas: 4.84%
  • Positivity without red zones: 1.14%
  • 10 new COVID-related fatalities (Death toll: 25,628)
  • Patient hospitalizations: 918
  • ICU admissions: 200, intubations: 97

6 a.m.
New York City Council report shows significant racial disparities during the March to June remote learning timetable, as well as summer school. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 481,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,628 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss