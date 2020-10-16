Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, October 16, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- Statewide positivity rate: 1.25%
- Positive testing rate in “hot spot” areas: 4.84%
- Positivity without red zones: 1.14%
- 10 new COVID-related fatalities (Death toll: 25,628)
- Patient hospitalizations: 918
- ICU admissions: 200, intubations: 97
6 a.m.
New York City Council report shows significant racial disparities during the March to June remote learning timetable, as well as summer school. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 481,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,628 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here