Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, November 6, 2020

Jonathan Eadie walks past three American flags he installed on the pier at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in New York. Eadie says he has been putting up the flags whenever he can after he was furloughed from his job on March 23. He said, "It makes me feel good to do this. Some people like it, and some don't."

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Listen below.

Daily Indicators



Positivity rate in NY cluster zones: 3.16%

State positivity rate without oversample in cluster zones 1.8% State positivity with cluster zones 1.9%



NY microcluster and region updates



Queens, Far Rockaway cluster will be extinguished as of today (Friday), Gov. Cuomo said

Queens, Kew Garden cluster is unchanged

Brooklyn cluster restrictions are working: Rred zone will be reduced by 50%. New map coming out Friday. Yellow zone also being reduced by 50%

Long Island is “basically flat,” Cuomo says

Westchester is “basically flat” Port Chester, however, will now become a yellow zone, Cuomo says

Rockland County is moving from a red zone to an orange zone

Orange County is going from an orange zone to a yellow zone

Western New York infection rate has gone up to over 2%, Cuomo says Announcement coming Monday on restrictions in specific areas



Holiday travel



Increasing enforcement at NY airports over Thanksgiving weekend You should not land in New York if you do not have a negative COVID test upon arrival



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 518,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,892 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

