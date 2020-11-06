Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, November 6, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Listen below.

Daily Indicators

  • Positivity rate in NY cluster zones: 3.16%
  • State positivity rate without oversample in cluster zones 1.8%
    • State positivity with cluster zones 1.9%

NY microcluster and region updates

  • Queens, Far Rockaway cluster will be extinguished as of today (Friday), Gov. Cuomo said
  • Queens, Kew Garden cluster is unchanged
  • Brooklyn cluster restrictions are working:
    • Rred zone will be reduced by 50%. New map coming out Friday.
    • Yellow zone also being reduced by 50%
  • Long Island is “basically flat,” Cuomo says
  • Westchester is “basically flat”
    • Port Chester, however, will now become a yellow zone, Cuomo says
  • Rockland County is moving from a red zone to an orange zone
  • Orange County is going from an orange zone to a yellow zone
  • Western New York infection rate has gone up to over 2%, Cuomo says
    • Announcement coming Monday on restrictions in specific areas

Holiday travel

  • Increasing enforcement at NY airports over Thanksgiving weekend
    • You should not land in New York if you do not have a negative COVID test upon arrival

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 518,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,892 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

