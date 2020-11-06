Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, November 6, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a phone briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Listen below.
Daily Indicators
- Positivity rate in NY cluster zones: 3.16%
- State positivity rate without oversample in cluster zones 1.8%
- State positivity with cluster zones 1.9%
NY microcluster and region updates
- Queens, Far Rockaway cluster will be extinguished as of today (Friday), Gov. Cuomo said
- Queens, Kew Garden cluster is unchanged
- Brooklyn cluster restrictions are working:
- Rred zone will be reduced by 50%. New map coming out Friday.
- Yellow zone also being reduced by 50%
- Long Island is “basically flat,” Cuomo says
- Westchester is “basically flat”
- Port Chester, however, will now become a yellow zone, Cuomo says
- Rockland County is moving from a red zone to an orange zone
- Orange County is going from an orange zone to a yellow zone
- Western New York infection rate has gone up to over 2%, Cuomo says
- Announcement coming Monday on restrictions in specific areas
Holiday travel
- Increasing enforcement at NY airports over Thanksgiving weekend
- You should not land in New York if you do not have a negative COVID test upon arrival
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 518,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25,892 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
