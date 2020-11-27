Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, November 27, 2020

A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as travelers arrive at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

10 a.m.

NYC daily indicators

114 patients admitted to the hospital

1,522 new cases

The infection rate seven-day average is 3.33%

“We cannot let up the fight this weekend, New York City. Wear a mask, get tested, and help us push back this second wave,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet.

8 a.m.

The organizers of SantaCon NYC announced the event will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 620,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,549 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

