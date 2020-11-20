Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, November 20, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Virus Outbreak New York

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference to update on New York’s COVID-19 progress.

Daily indicators

  • 5,468 new positive cases
  • 32 new deaths
  • Total hospitalizations are at 2,348
  • The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.55%.
  • The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.15%.

11 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about COVID-19 in NYC during an interview with “The Brian Lehrer Show”

Daily indicators

  • COVID Hospitalizations: 115 (34.45 % positivity rate)
  • New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1,255
  • Percentage tested positive: 2.36%
  • 7-day rolling average: 3.02%

Orange Zone in NYC

  • NYC’s orange zone designation by Gov. Cuomo will happen just after Thanksgiving, “probably the first week of December.”

Schools in NYC

  • An update on schools before Thanksgiving.
  • Testing for specialized high school, state tests, performing arts high schools: There’s a lot up in the air, but we’re still working through the right way to do it.
  • If you need a device or have a service problem, call 311.

Gyms and indoor dining

  • Test and Trace Corps is not seeing major links to gyms/restaurants

8 a.m.
Parts of Westchester County have entered a yellow zone as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to surge. Watch latest in video above.

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 579,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,255 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

