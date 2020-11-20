Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, November 20, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
3:30 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference to update on New York’s COVID-19 progress.
Daily indicators
- 5,468 new positive cases
- 32 new deaths
- Total hospitalizations are at 2,348
- The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.55%.
- The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.15%.
11 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about COVID-19 in NYC during an interview with “The Brian Lehrer Show”
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 115 (34.45 % positivity rate)
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average: 1,255
- Percentage tested positive: 2.36%
- 7-day rolling average: 3.02%
Orange Zone in NYC
- NYC’s orange zone designation by Gov. Cuomo will happen just after Thanksgiving, “probably the first week of December.”
Schools in NYC
- An update on schools before Thanksgiving.
- Testing for specialized high school, state tests, performing arts high schools: There’s a lot up in the air, but we’re still working through the right way to do it.
- If you need a device or have a service problem, call 311.
Gyms and indoor dining
- Test and Trace Corps is not seeing major links to gyms/restaurants
8 a.m.
Parts of Westchester County have entered a yellow zone as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to surge. Watch latest in video above.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 579,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,255 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
