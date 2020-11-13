Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, November 13, 2020

A sign demonstrating the distance people should keep from each other during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on COVID-19 in New York. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily Indicators



203,721 tests reported Thursday, 5,401 were positive

NY positivity rate Thursday with cluster over sample: 2.6 NY positivity rate without clusters: 2.29% Micro-cluster zones alone: 4.58%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 1,737

COVID-19 fatalities in NY Thursday: 24

COVID-19 in NY



Rockland County goes from Orange Zone to Yellow Zone.

States immediately neighboring us have rising cases.

The virus transmits and is mobile

Vaccine is on the horizon, “but is a further horizon” than many think.

Governors are going to have an emergency summit meeting this weekend.

New restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms take effect 10 p.m. Friday. READ MORE.

Q&A



De Blasio says schools may close We set parameters that local school districts must stay under. Left it to local districts to NYC had the agreement that 3% would trigger closures. I hope the mayor, teachers and parents will open schools as soon as possible. If you close schools, I urge the mayor and all involved to open them as quickly as possible. If that means reestablishing the agreement and parameters, so be it. possibly have indicators in schools themselves

Long lines for testing. CityMDs are closing early? We have over 1,200 testing sites statewide. Over 425 are in NYC. Delays might have delays at some sites, others do not.

The problem isn’t in the schools, yet schools in yellow zones are being asked to step up testing responsibilities. Why not have the testing requirement in the problem areas? Yellow zones are in a problem area. It’s not red or orange, but there’s still a higher rate of infection in that area. If you’re in a colored zone, you’re in the hot spot in the state.

It’s not up to local jurisdictions to open or close schools. Why are you not overstepping de Blasio? On schools, by law, the state overrides all localities. The rule that the state made here was we set the parameters of 5% and 9%. I said to the school districts, if you’re between the 5 and 9 “we agree.” The city’s agreement falls within that, which is in compliance with state regulation. We didn’t set a rate for infection rates within schools. This is now a new question — should there be a second component, where you have an infection rate for the jurisdiction, but also for the school.



11:30 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned parents to have a plan ready for Monday in case city schools shut down amid rising COVID cases. Read more.

11 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the city’s latest daily COVID-19 numbers



Patients admitted to hospital for suspected COVID infection: 121

New COVID cases reported in NYC Thursday: 916

NYC infection rate 7-day average: 2.83%, just shy of 3% rate that would shut down NYC schools

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 551,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,079 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here