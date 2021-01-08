Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 8, 2021

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. Lindsay was the first person in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a non-trial setting. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York. Watch video and read updates below.

Capitol insurrection



Cuomo began his update condemning Wednesday’s attack

He addressed the vitriol and racism at its center, fueled by the president

He shared anecdotes of his time as a Clinton cabinet member in Washington

“This is a moment in history. And we’re going to be defined by what we did in this moment.”

Cuomo: “I believe President Trump should resign. I believe if he doesn’t resign, I believe he should be impeached.” “We do not tolerate this as a government.” Called on New York federal officials — e.g. federal lawmakers of the New York delegation — to call for resignation



Daily indicators (data from 1/7)



Positivity without micro-clusters: 7.49%

Overall state positivity with micro-clusters: 7.72%

Positivity in micro-clusters: 8.32%

Test results reported: 243,903

New statewide deaths: 161

Statewide hospitalizations: 8,561

Statewide hospitalization discharges: 901

Statewide hospitalization admissions: 1,068

Statewide ICU: 1,475

Statewide intubations: 912

“The Bronx is now spiking.”

New strain



We are in a foot race vs. how fast the infection rate increases and how fast vaccination rate increases

“We are in a danger zone.”

U.K. strain is a new factor in that foot race, he says

“It’s here and it’s spreading.”

“This is the Usain Bolt of infection rates,” meaning it is fast and successful

Vaccine and vaccinations



New York receives 300,000 doses per week from the federal government

At that rate, it would take 47 weeks to vaccinate the 14 million New Yorkers needed for herd immunity

At that rate, we lose the foot race, he says

Hospital capacity increases, but so are hospitalizations

If we see this rise, we will close regions

21 days from 15% = closure

Hospital systems are overwhelmed nationwide and worldwide

New York cannot increase vaccine supply — federally run

Group 1a: Doctors and nurses — “We need the hospital staff safe.” Meant to keep hospitals safe and keep hospital capacity open All health care workers are eligible in this group 917,000 eligible in New York City 13% in New York City have been vaccinated; “We’re concerned about it.” 23% statewide

Hospitals have increased number of vaccinations, making significant progress after slow start But that’s still not enough, he says

State accelerating distribution by adding new networks to supplement the hospitals

Recruiting and organizing thousands of new providers Ambulatory centers, urgent cares Pharmacy network Doctor’s offices County health departments Federally qualified health care centers In addition to hospitals

Reservations can be made beginning Monday

This network will distribute vaccines to 1a and 1b, though health care workers must be prioritized This is meant to prevent health care workers from being unintentional super-spreaders

Large union groups are asked to organize their own administration, if possible Police, fire, teachers, etc. Local health department will provide allocations

State DOH will hold webinar Monday for providers

3.2 million in group 1b

Vaccines will be distributed proportionally based on 1b population to guarantee fair distribution

Willful fraud, including prioritizing one group over another (e.g. teachers purposefully before police officers), will cause providers to be disqualified

State will mandate equity distribution Public housing Houses of worship Low income census tracts

New executive order allows more types of staffers to administer vaccinations

DOH will also set up mass distribution sites: Javits Center will begin Wednesday

Biggest problem is supply; distribution network’s ability will be greater than supply 1a and 1b will take 14 weeks based on current supply from federal government This becomes more of a scheduling/planning operation, he said

Made plea to his mother and others: It will take 14 weeks. Vaccines are available, but “calibrate expectations” on timetable.

Cuomo: “I need more” — plea to federal government

State of the state



Monday

Different: Will be specific and goal-oriented, less general policy

Need action plans for COVID and post-COVID realities

New York will continue to champion voting rights Absentee ballots will be processed as soon as received They will be counted Election Day Increase time for absentee voting Early voting will be increased, too

New office to combat domestic, gender-based violence Authorizes courts to make abusers to pay damages Created new crime to close loophole that allows abusers to buy guns

Will do more on eviction protections

Pier 76 on Manhattan’s West Side will be turned into public space, as previously reported Tow pound will be relocated Proposals for designs to begin this months “This is going to be a magnificent asset to the West Side.”

Go Bills

Q&A



Is Rep. Elise Stefanik complicit in Capitol insurrection? Republican congresswoman of New York supported objection to Electoral College Cuomo: politicians are complicit if they don’t ask him to resign now If any official doesn’t believe he should, they are complicit

Go Bills Cuomo: Let’s stay on that for a second Testing people before an activity: sports game, office building, restaurant, etc. We have tested 7,000 people going into the Bills game Positivity rate was 1.9% “That is remarkably low”

Cuomo also addressed, in answer to local question, that “zones” concept has problems because it is geographical and people drive across the line

When will 1b vaccinations begin? Monday, appointments/registrations begin for New Yorkers Some sites will begin Monday, some will begin Wednesday, some following Distribution sites will prioritize their health care workers so that an infected person isn’t administering the vaccine Asked hospitals to remain open to vaccinate their health care workers and encouraged focus on hospitals vaccinating their health care workers Reiterated need to vaccinate health care workers so that positive people don’t give a vaccine and so that staff shortages due to infections inside a hospital don’t create capacity or care problems.

Reallocation of unused vaccine doses? The main way we are addressing slow distribution by some hospitals is by creating the new distribution network New sites will have more capacity than product The state will not “take back” any inventory Hospitals will continue to get product But slow performers will not get additional allocations

Numbers on vaccinations? 479,000 vaccinations: 400,000 through state in hospitals, 79,000 through federal long-term care facility program

Can you elaborate on making sure health care workers are prioritized Hospitals must continue to prioritize health care workers Health care workers at distribution sites must also be prioritized Nursing homes will be finished being vaccinated by the end of next week

Predicted Bills victory

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Freedom to vaccinate



Vaccinate the vulnerable and life-savers

Those who can be vaccinated: Vaccine hubs: Open 7 days a week (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

City workforce vaccine sites Vaccine sites will be ready to open in all five boroughs for city workers who qualify for Phase 1B (if state approves) Front-line essential workers Daycare workers Firefighters Police and corrections officers SOMOS: and FDNY will staff vaccine sites: Bronx: X410 Taft H.S. Brooklyn: George Wingate H.S. Manhattan: Brandeis H.S. Queens: John Adams H.S. Staten Island: Susan Wagner H.S.



Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 256 (62% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.33

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,960

7-day rolling average: 9.38

Q&A



If the state is working in some other reality, have you considered going public with other leaders to get more people vaccinated? County executives across the state are all agreeing and asking for the freedom to vaccinate. We have to ask for the public to join us and call for this.

Do you believe Trump will actually allow an orderly transition? I don’t believe anything Donald Trump says. He has incited violence. He’s been encouraging people to believe the election wasn’t fair.

Vaccine: Other states like NJ are offering the vaccine to officers. Have you spoken to NYPD about it? Mayor: I’m hearing tremendous frustration from leaders and everyone. No one understands why we’re being held back from vaccinating this people.

Check in with law department regarding vaccine rules etc. We would like to solve this amicably.

Washington, security and NYC security. If this were NYC, it never would’ve happened. We would’ve had a plan, NYPD would’ve had a plan. There are no specific threats happening now. Scattered demonstrations, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Pilot program: Two block stretch in BK due to high crime Community-based solutions are the best solutions. The pilot was great, we’ll continue to experiment. This is how we make deeper ingrowns to maximize community leadership.

Subway service restoring for vaccines? The effort to make it possible to return to subways has been a real success. There’s more to do. I would not end that policy now. We’ll have to go to 24/7 service soon, but not yet.



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,075,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 31,162 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here