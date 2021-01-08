Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 8, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
2 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York. Watch video and read updates below.
Capitol insurrection
- Cuomo began his update condemning Wednesday’s attack
- He addressed the vitriol and racism at its center, fueled by the president
- He shared anecdotes of his time as a Clinton cabinet member in Washington
- “This is a moment in history. And we’re going to be defined by what we did in this moment.”
- Cuomo: “I believe President Trump should resign. I believe if he doesn’t resign, I believe he should be impeached.”
- “We do not tolerate this as a government.”
- Called on New York federal officials — e.g. federal lawmakers of the New York delegation — to call for resignation
Daily indicators (data from 1/7)
- Positivity without micro-clusters: 7.49%
- Overall state positivity with micro-clusters: 7.72%
- Positivity in micro-clusters: 8.32%
- Test results reported: 243,903
- New statewide deaths: 161
- Statewide hospitalizations: 8,561
- Statewide hospitalization discharges: 901
- Statewide hospitalization admissions: 1,068
- Statewide ICU: 1,475
- Statewide intubations: 912
- “The Bronx is now spiking.”
New strain
- We are in a foot race vs. how fast the infection rate increases and how fast vaccination rate increases
- “We are in a danger zone.”
- U.K. strain is a new factor in that foot race, he says
- “It’s here and it’s spreading.”
- “This is the Usain Bolt of infection rates,” meaning it is fast and successful
Vaccine and vaccinations
- New York receives 300,000 doses per week from the federal government
- At that rate, it would take 47 weeks to vaccinate the 14 million New Yorkers needed for herd immunity
- At that rate, we lose the foot race, he says
- Hospital capacity increases, but so are hospitalizations
- If we see this rise, we will close regions
- 21 days from 15% = closure
- Hospital systems are overwhelmed nationwide and worldwide
- New York cannot increase vaccine supply — federally run
- Group 1a: Doctors and nurses — “We need the hospital staff safe.”
- Meant to keep hospitals safe and keep hospital capacity open
- All health care workers are eligible in this group
- 917,000 eligible in New York City
- 13% in New York City have been vaccinated; “We’re concerned about it.”
- 23% statewide
- Hospitals have increased number of vaccinations, making significant progress after slow start
- But that’s still not enough, he says
- State accelerating distribution by adding new networks to supplement the hospitals
- Recruiting and organizing thousands of new providers
- Ambulatory centers, urgent cares
- Pharmacy network
- Doctor’s offices
- County health departments
- Federally qualified health care centers
- In addition to hospitals
- Reservations can be made beginning Monday
- This network will distribute vaccines to 1a and 1b, though health care workers must be prioritized
- This is meant to prevent health care workers from being unintentional super-spreaders
- Large union groups are asked to organize their own administration, if possible
- Police, fire, teachers, etc.
- Local health department will provide allocations
- State DOH will hold webinar Monday for providers
- 3.2 million in group 1b
- Vaccines will be distributed proportionally based on 1b population to guarantee fair distribution
- Willful fraud, including prioritizing one group over another (e.g. teachers purposefully before police officers), will cause providers to be disqualified
- State will mandate equity distribution
- Public housing
- Houses of worship
- Low income census tracts
- New executive order allows more types of staffers to administer vaccinations
- DOH will also set up mass distribution sites:
- Javits Center will begin Wednesday
- Biggest problem is supply; distribution network’s ability will be greater than supply
- 1a and 1b will take 14 weeks based on current supply from federal government
- This becomes more of a scheduling/planning operation, he said
- Made plea to his mother and others: It will take 14 weeks. Vaccines are available, but “calibrate expectations” on timetable.
- Cuomo: “I need more” — plea to federal government
State of the state
- Monday
- Different: Will be specific and goal-oriented, less general policy
- Need action plans for COVID and post-COVID realities
- New York will continue to champion voting rights
- Absentee ballots will be processed as soon as received
- They will be counted Election Day
- Increase time for absentee voting
- Early voting will be increased, too
- Absentee ballots will be processed as soon as received
- New office to combat domestic, gender-based violence
- Authorizes courts to make abusers to pay damages
- Created new crime to close loophole that allows abusers to buy guns
- Will do more on eviction protections
- Pier 76 on Manhattan’s West Side will be turned into public space, as previously reported
- Tow pound will be relocated
- Proposals for designs to begin this months
- “This is going to be a magnificent asset to the West Side.”
- Go Bills
Q&A
- Is Rep. Elise Stefanik complicit in Capitol insurrection? Republican congresswoman of New York supported objection to Electoral College
- Cuomo: politicians are complicit if they don’t ask him to resign now
- If any official doesn’t believe he should, they are complicit
- Cuomo: politicians are complicit if they don’t ask him to resign now
- Go Bills
- Cuomo: Let’s stay on that for a second
- Testing people before an activity: sports game, office building, restaurant, etc.
- We have tested 7,000 people going into the Bills game
- Positivity rate was 1.9%
- “That is remarkably low”
- Cuomo: Let’s stay on that for a second
- Cuomo also addressed, in answer to local question, that “zones” concept has problems because it is geographical and people drive across the line
- When will 1b vaccinations begin?
- Monday, appointments/registrations begin for New Yorkers
- Some sites will begin Monday, some will begin Wednesday, some following
- Distribution sites will prioritize their health care workers so that an infected person isn’t administering the vaccine
- Asked hospitals to remain open to vaccinate their health care workers and encouraged focus on hospitals vaccinating their health care workers
- Reiterated need to vaccinate health care workers so that positive people don’t give a vaccine and so that staff shortages due to infections inside a hospital don’t create capacity or care problems.
- Reallocation of unused vaccine doses?
- The main way we are addressing slow distribution by some hospitals is by creating the new distribution network
- New sites will have more capacity than product
- The state will not “take back” any inventory
- Hospitals will continue to get product
- But slow performers will not get additional allocations
- Numbers on vaccinations?
- 479,000 vaccinations: 400,000 through state in hospitals, 79,000 through federal long-term care facility program
- Can you elaborate on making sure health care workers are prioritized
- Hospitals must continue to prioritize health care workers
- Health care workers at distribution sites must also be prioritized
- Nursing homes will be finished being vaccinated by the end of next week
- Predicted Bills victory
10 a.m.
Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.
Freedom to vaccinate
- Vaccinate the vulnerable and life-savers
- Those who can be vaccinated:
- Vaccine hubs: Open 7 days a week (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- City workforce vaccine sites
- Vaccine sites will be ready to open in all five boroughs for city workers who qualify for Phase 1B (if state approves)
- Front-line essential workers
- Daycare workers
- Firefighters
- Police and corrections officers
- SOMOS: and FDNY will staff vaccine sites:
- Bronx: X410 Taft H.S.
- Brooklyn: George Wingate H.S.
- Manhattan: Brandeis H.S.
- Queens: John Adams H.S.
- Staten Island: Susan Wagner H.S.
- Vaccine sites will be ready to open in all five boroughs for city workers who qualify for Phase 1B (if state approves)
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 256 (62% positivity rate)
- Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.33
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,960
- 7-day rolling average: 9.38
Q&A
- If the state is working in some other reality, have you considered going public with other leaders to get more people vaccinated?
- County executives across the state are all agreeing and asking for the freedom to vaccinate. We have to ask for the public to join us and call for this.
- Do you believe Trump will actually allow an orderly transition?
- I don’t believe anything Donald Trump says. He has incited violence. He’s been encouraging people to believe the election wasn’t fair.
- Vaccine: Other states like NJ are offering the vaccine to officers. Have you spoken to NYPD about it?
- Mayor: I’m hearing tremendous frustration from leaders and everyone. No one understands why we’re being held back from vaccinating this people.
- Check in with law department regarding vaccine rules etc.
- We would like to solve this amicably.
- Washington, security and NYC security.
- If this were NYC, it never would’ve happened. We would’ve had a plan, NYPD would’ve had a plan. There are no specific threats happening now. Scattered demonstrations, but nothing out of the ordinary.
- Pilot program: Two block stretch in BK due to high crime
- Community-based solutions are the best solutions. The pilot was great, we’ll continue to experiment. This is how we make deeper ingrowns to maximize community leadership.
- Subway service restoring for vaccines?
- The effort to make it possible to return to subways has been a real success. There’s more to do. I would not end that policy now.
- We’ll have to go to 24/7 service soon, but not yet.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,075,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 31,162 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
