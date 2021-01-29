Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 29, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Daily indicators



4.65% statewide positivity rate out of 270,518 tests reported on Thursday

Positivity rate in NYC 7.06% in the Bronx 5.80% in Queens 5.57% in Brooklyn 5.53% in Staten Island 3.47% in Manhattan

8,357 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide

1,543 patients in ICUs statewide

3,621(0.04%) patients hospitalized in NYC

1,489 hospitalized on Long Island is cause for concern, Cuomo says

151 new COVID-19 fatalities

Vaccine updates



Over 1.7 million vaccine doses administered statewide More than 1.4 million first doses and over 315,000 second doses

100% of doses delivered to New York for Weeks 1-6 have been allocated

The federal government is allocating 16% more vaccine doses to city and local governments in New York for the next three weeks.

73% of hospital workers are vaccinated, as of Friday.

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx will become a mass vaccination site.

Any local government that needs help in social equity efforts should let the state know.

Indoor dining in NYC



The state watches the COVID-19 data and adjust the economic valve in response.

New York City restaurants can reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentines Day.

Restaurants wanted a period of time to prepare before reopening, Cuomo said.

Current downward trends in virus positivity rate and hospitalization rate must continue in order for indoor dining to resume.

Weddings and COVID-19



Receptions will be allowed at 50% of venue capacity or a maximum of 150 people beginning March 15.

Testing all patrons is required.

Approval by the local health department is required.

The state is developing an app to track COVID-19 testing for weddings.

Cuomo said the decision to allow larger wedding receptions was born out of the success of the state pilot program that allowed Bills fans to attend a playoff game with mandatory testing and contact tracing.

Hospital capacity



If a region hits 85% hospital capacity, new economic restrictions will be applied.

Federal help



Gov. Cuomo urged President Joe Biden to use the Defense Production Act to aid COVID-19 response efforts.

The governor reiterated his demand for $15 billion in federal COVID-19 funding for New York and called on Congress to repeal reforms to the SALT Act.

Cuomo will organize a national repeal SALT Act effort.

Public safety a top priority



Local government collaborative to pass a new plan by April 1

April 1 is 62 days away.

Some localities are trying to ignore the problem, Cuomo said.

On April 1 those localities won’t be eligible for state funding.

Political extremism



We’ve seen the ugliness in Washington.

The government can’t tolerate criminal insurrection.

New Yorker’s won’t tolerate it.

Internet ugliness should be condemned by all.

QnA

Why should it take the AG report for the state to release the number of nursing home residents who died in a hospital?



Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker: We’ve always been transparent on the number of deaths in long-term care facilities. And we’ve said there have been nursing residents who died in hospitals. We have been working on getting that number out. When I saw that attorney general report, we decided to expedite that process. The total number of deaths has not changed.

Cuomo: This report confirms everything the state Health Department has been saying. The state Department of Health followed federal guidance.

Do you have a message to families who lost loved ones related to nursing homes:



Cuomo: “Everyone did the best they could.” When I say the state Health Department followed federal government guidance, it’s not about placing blame, it’s about the fact that these people became a political football.

“People died.” The same people are dying today; 96% of people who die are older people with comorbidities.

“It’s continuing today, even with all the testing we’re doing.”

I believe the state health department gave the best guidance that they could at the time

“I feel the anguish,” and I understand the anger.

“They’re in my thoughts and prayers. I believe, why COVID? Why did God do this? I don’t know. I don’t know, but it was cruel and it was terrible and it still is.”

Some restaurateurs say 25% capacity is not enough to save their businesses. What is your message to them?



Cuomo: 25% is better than zero, which is what we have now. If COVID-19 data keeps getting better then that number will go up. If the sky falls and a new variant explodes onto the scene, then we’ll have the opposite problem. If the numbers continue to get better, then we will continue to increase the numbers.

What role will Johnson & Johnson play in the state vaccine plan given its efficacy compared to other vaccines?



Cuomo: I’m not commenting on any drug’s efficacy. What the Defense Production Act allows a president to do is increase production capacity, which will allow these companies to scale up.

Will the state continue to count nursing home deaths and nursing home residents who die in hospitals separately?



Cuomo: The state health department counts deaths in the facility where the person died.

Zucker: We track both of them and then add them together.

With the success of the Bills game, what about baseball and Broadway?



Cuomo: My State of the State plan to jumpstart the arts will help many. On theaters and baseball, first you have to look at where we are with COVID-19 numbers, but I believe testing before has a lot of promise. We can’t wait for the vaccine; it will take too long. If you test people before they go in and you know they’re negative, then you have a certainty the virus won’t spread.

First the Bills game, now weddings — could you start to apply that to other venues? Yes, but we need more rapid testing and proof that you took the test. I think rapid testing is going to be key to reopening the economy.

Do you wish you had better guidance on nursing homes in the beginning of the pandemic?



Cuomo: I wish that this never happened. I wish there was no COVID. I wish none of it happened.

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on the city’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Points in State of the City address



Vaccinations

Education

Neighborhood policing

Building a new economy

Fighting climate change



Make Open Streets permanent

Ban new fossil fuel connections by 2030

Decarbonize NYC pension funds

Vaccinations in NYC



742,025 total doses administered

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 286 (70 % positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 5.19

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 4,639

7-day rolling average: 8.63%

Q&A



Indoor dining in NYC – what do you think should happen? This is the state’s call. We’re in an uncertain situation because of the new variants, we don’t have the supply of vaccines we should, but communities are trying to support their local restaurants. Whatever decision he makes, we’re going to work with it. Whenever we move to indoor dining, we’ll do it safely.

Vaccinations: Update on when closed sites might reopen? Some Dept. of Health hubs have reopened. We’re going to judge by the supply we’re getting. Dr. Dave Chokshi: in total — Eight Health Dept. clinics operating in addition to 15 vaccine hubs plus H+H locations

Assaults on essential first responders — what can be done to keep them safe? Each situation is horrible and unacceptable. You’re going to see a deepening of strategies to make sure people responsible are held accountable.

Money from federal government: what if what you’re hoping for isn’t going to come as you anticipated? There will be folks trying to inhibit a real stimulus, but people want a true stimulus. I am hopeful we’ll get a stimulus, but we do have a plan b.

What will be different with neighborhoods getting vaccine priority and how will that be done? Want to make sure everyone gets vaccinated. As long as we get the supply, we can get the vaccinations done. THere’s a hesitancy problem, particularly in areas of color.

Pledge schools will be open by September. Will middle and high schools open this school year? I do anticipate it’ll be coming back by this school year. The big factors are what’s going on with coronavirus in general, the vaccine and the variants. It’s also about having enough testing capacity.

State of the City and recovery website: What is “Bike Boulevard.” These will help the city profoundly. Bike boulevards will be super bike friendly, encouraging bike use and discouraging cars. We need a city where there’s more and more transit and greener options

Lawmakers and volunteers saying Washington Heights vaccine sites are serving mostly white people, rather than communities. It’s very upsetting. Columbia Presbyterian has been helpful. But instead of focusing on Latino community and people in the neighborhood, it’s taking people from outside the area. It’s the opposite of what we want.

Where does the city currently stand on its vaccine supply? Not where we want to be. In February, we’ll be able to vaccinate at the rate of 500,000 vaccinations a week IF we get the proper supply.

Do you have more details on announcements made on State of the City (cleanup corps.etc) Which rely on federal money and which are contingent on that? It’s a mix of it. We’ll delineate all of that in the executive budget.

Demographics on vaccine data: Within the next 48 hours.



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,374,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 34,742 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

