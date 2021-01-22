Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 22, 2021

An NYPD traffic officer wearing personal protective equipment stands at a barricade after the city closed down a section of Bushwick Avenue due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

12 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a biefing with the latest updates. Watch here now or in video below.

Breaking updates



Cuomo thanks President Joe Biden for the $350 billion in state and local aid The fight will be ensuring NY gets fair share of this money, the governor said

Federal government will now work in partnership with the state Weekly meeting with NGA, Cuomo said



Daily indicators



Overall NY positivity: 5.65%

Test results reported: 268,001

Statewide deaths: 165

Statewide hospitalizations: 8,846 (-209) Statewide ICU patients: 1,546 (-14) Statewide intubations: 992 (-19)



Good news



Hospitalizations down (over 400 less over past two days)

Positivity is trending down and rate of increase is slowing, Cuomo said

COVID variants updates



25 cases of the UK strain in New York 3 new cases (2 in Westchester County, 1 in Brooklyn)



Vaccine updates



Vaccination distribution uneven by region

Overall statewide 97% of allocated first dossages administered in NY

1,329,237 doses given statewide so far 1,159,896 first doses / 169,368 second doses

NY will run out of all allocated vaccine doses so far today, Friday, Cuomo said 28,246 first doses remaining on-hand from weeks 1-5 delivery Averaging about 80,000 doses a day

Now, delivery of week 6 allocation is incoming: 250,400 Providers should only schedule appointments for allocations they know they will definitely receive, Cuomo said

Cuomo said he is hopeful the Biden administration can ramp up production through Defense Production Act and deliver higher allocations to the state.

NY has completed first round of nursing home vaccinations 70% of nursing home residents vaccinated so far



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,285,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,594 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

