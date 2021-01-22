Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 22, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus Outbreak New York

An NYPD traffic officer wearing personal protective equipment stands at a barricade after the city closed down a section of Bushwick Avenue due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a biefing with the latest updates. Watch here now or in video below.

Breaking updates

  • Cuomo thanks President Joe Biden for the $350 billion in state and local aid
    • The fight will be ensuring NY gets fair share of this money, the governor said
  • Federal government will now work in partnership with the state
    • Weekly meeting with NGA, Cuomo said

Daily indicators

  • Overall NY positivity: 5.65%
  • Test results reported: 268,001
  • Statewide deaths: 165
  • Statewide hospitalizations: 8,846 (-209)
    • Statewide ICU patients: 1,546 (-14)
    • Statewide intubations: 992 (-19)

Good news

  • Hospitalizations down (over 400 less over past two days)
  • Positivity is trending down and rate of increase is slowing, Cuomo said

COVID variants updates

  • 25 cases of the UK strain in New York
    • 3 new cases (2 in Westchester County, 1 in Brooklyn)

Vaccine updates

  • Vaccination distribution uneven by region
  • Overall statewide 97% of allocated first dossages administered in NY
  • 1,329,237 doses given statewide so far
    • 1,159,896 first doses / 169,368 second doses
  • NY will run out of all allocated vaccine doses so far today, Friday, Cuomo said
    • 28,246 first doses remaining on-hand from weeks 1-5 delivery
    • Averaging about 80,000 doses a day
  • Now, delivery of week 6 allocation is incoming: 250,400
    • Providers should only schedule appointments for allocations they know they will definitely receive, Cuomo said
  • Cuomo said he is hopeful the Biden administration can ramp up production through Defense Production Act and deliver higher allocations to the state.
  • NY has completed first round of nursing home vaccinations
    • 70% of nursing home residents vaccinated so far

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,285,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,594 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss