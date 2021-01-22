Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 22, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
12 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a biefing with the latest updates. Watch here now or in video below.
Breaking updates
- Cuomo thanks President Joe Biden for the $350 billion in state and local aid
- The fight will be ensuring NY gets fair share of this money, the governor said
- Federal government will now work in partnership with the state
- Weekly meeting with NGA, Cuomo said
Daily indicators
- Overall NY positivity: 5.65%
- Test results reported: 268,001
- Statewide deaths: 165
- Statewide hospitalizations: 8,846 (-209)
- Statewide ICU patients: 1,546 (-14)
- Statewide intubations: 992 (-19)
Good news
- Hospitalizations down (over 400 less over past two days)
- Positivity is trending down and rate of increase is slowing, Cuomo said
COVID variants updates
- 25 cases of the UK strain in New York
- 3 new cases (2 in Westchester County, 1 in Brooklyn)
Vaccine updates
- Vaccination distribution uneven by region
- Overall statewide 97% of allocated first dossages administered in NY
- 1,329,237 doses given statewide so far
- 1,159,896 first doses / 169,368 second doses
- NY will run out of all allocated vaccine doses so far today, Friday, Cuomo said
- 28,246 first doses remaining on-hand from weeks 1-5 delivery
- Averaging about 80,000 doses a day
- Now, delivery of week 6 allocation is incoming: 250,400
- Providers should only schedule appointments for allocations they know they will definitely receive, Cuomo said
- Cuomo said he is hopeful the Biden administration can ramp up production through Defense Production Act and deliver higher allocations to the state.
- NY has completed first round of nursing home vaccinations
- 70% of nursing home residents vaccinated so far
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,285,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 33,594 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
