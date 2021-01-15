Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 15, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing with the latest updates. Watch here or in video below.

Daily Indicators



Overall state positivity: 6.14%

Tests reported Thursday: 324,671 (a new daily record)

Statewide deaths Thursday: 183

Statewide hospitalizations: 8,808 (-15) ICU patients: 1,570 (+34) Intubated patients: 962 (+6)



Budget updates



NY needs $15 billion from Washington’s “rescue plan,” the governor says. Only 50% of prior three years SALT “theft” of $30 billion, Cuomo says



Vaccine updates



The governor says facilities doing a first dose of vaccine MUST record and schedule second dose.

Cuomo says federal government created a crisis by increasing eligibility but not increasing supply. This has caused scheduling backlog and prioritization pressure NY scheduling appointments up to 14 weeks in advance – and most distributors are already fully booked

New York’s weekly vaccine allocation actually went down from 300,000 to 250,000 for next week, according to Cuomo.

By expanding current vaccine eligibility, about 7.1 million New Yorkers are now eligible, which is nearly half the population of residents 16 and older. 7.1 million vaccines at only about 300,000 doses a week = 6 months to vaccinate all in group, Cuomo says

Vaccination system and prioritization Hospitals should prioritize doctors and nurses City and local health departments should prioritize 1b. group (essential, front-line workers) Pharmacies and doctor networks should prioritize residents over 65 years old and those vulnerable State asking 1b. groups (police, firefighters, teachers, public safety workers, transit workers) to self-administer or self-distribute vaccines before going to other distributors like hospitals or health departments etc.

Statewide vaccinations so far 74% of vaccine first doses delivered have been given 827,715 doses delivered in total so far 731,285 first doses 96,430 second doses These numbers are not “state” data but are numbers submitted by facilities, under penalty of perjury, Cuomo says Good news: 96% of nursing homes enrolled in federal LTCF program will be done with vaccinations by Sunday, according to Cuomo We’ve only vaccinated 60.8% of health care workers statewide so far – “Not good enough,” Cuomo said “We want to do better,” Cuomo says



Cuomo on Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against NYPD



“I think the people of New York City deserve an apology,” Cuomo says.

NY hospitalizations by region:

NYC positivity rates by borough:

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,183,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,379 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here