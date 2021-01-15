Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 15, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing with the latest updates. Watch here or in video below.
Daily Indicators
- Overall state positivity: 6.14%
- Tests reported Thursday: 324,671 (a new daily record)
- Statewide deaths Thursday: 183
- Statewide hospitalizations: 8,808 (-15)
- ICU patients: 1,570 (+34)
- Intubated patients: 962 (+6)
Budget updates
- NY needs $15 billion from Washington’s “rescue plan,” the governor says.
- Only 50% of prior three years SALT “theft” of $30 billion, Cuomo says
Vaccine updates
- The governor says facilities doing a first dose of vaccine MUST record and schedule second dose.
- Cuomo says federal government created a crisis by increasing eligibility but not increasing supply.
- This has caused scheduling backlog and prioritization pressure
- NY scheduling appointments up to 14 weeks in advance – and most distributors are already fully booked
- New York’s weekly vaccine allocation actually went down from 300,000 to 250,000 for next week, according to Cuomo.
- By expanding current vaccine eligibility, about 7.1 million New Yorkers are now eligible, which is nearly half the population of residents 16 and older.
- 7.1 million vaccines at only about 300,000 doses a week = 6 months to vaccinate all in group, Cuomo says
- Vaccination system and prioritization
- Hospitals should prioritize doctors and nurses
- City and local health departments should prioritize 1b. group (essential, front-line workers)
- Pharmacies and doctor networks should prioritize residents over 65 years old and those vulnerable
- State asking 1b. groups (police, firefighters, teachers, public safety workers, transit workers) to self-administer or self-distribute vaccines before going to other distributors like hospitals or health departments etc.
- Statewide vaccinations so far
- 74% of vaccine first doses delivered have been given
- 827,715 doses delivered in total so far
- 731,285 first doses
- 96,430 second doses
- These numbers are not “state” data but are numbers submitted by facilities, under penalty of perjury, Cuomo says
- Good news: 96% of nursing homes enrolled in federal LTCF program will be done with vaccinations by Sunday, according to Cuomo
- We’ve only vaccinated 60.8% of health care workers statewide so far – “Not good enough,” Cuomo said
- “We want to do better,” Cuomo says
Cuomo on Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against NYPD
- “I think the people of New York City deserve an apology,” Cuomo says.
NY hospitalizations by region:
NYC positivity rates by borough:
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,183,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 32,379 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
