Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 1, 2021

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NY state daily indicators



Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,886

COVID-19 fatalities Thursday: 166

Positivity rate: 7.52% Of 219,253 tests reported Thursday, 16,497 were positive



NYC daily indicators



New suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations: 219

New COVID-19 cases: 3,419

Percent of New Yorkers testing positive, 7-day rolling average: 9.41%

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 974,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,040 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here