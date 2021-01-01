Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, January 1, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
NY state daily indicators
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,886
- COVID-19 fatalities Thursday: 166
- Positivity rate: 7.52%
- Of 219,253 tests reported Thursday, 16,497 were positive
NYC daily indicators
- New suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations: 219
- New COVID-19 cases: 3,419
- Percent of New Yorkers testing positive, 7-day rolling average: 9.41%
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 974,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 30,040 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
