Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, February 5, 2021

People walk by ambulances parked outside NewYork–Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most COVID-19 patients coming into New York hospitals are not working and not traveling daily and tend to be older than 50.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing and is joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. Watch here now or in video below.

COVID-19 daily indicators:



Overall statewide positivity: 4.31% Test results reported in total: 203,627

Statewide COVID deaths: 153

Statewide COVID hospitalizations: 7,937 (-30) ICU patients: 1,516 (+10) Intubated patients: 1,000 (+14)



COVID-19 vaccine updates:



2,237,687 doses given statewide so far 1,742,509 first doses; 495,178 second doses

99.02% of allocated first doses (week 1 – 7) are in arms of New Yorkers, Cuomo said. READ MORE.

New York has vaccinated 75% of overall hospital workers, which was the initial goal. Hospitals have one more week to vaccinate last workers Then reallocating the majority of 1a. hospital worker vaccines to local health departments to do people with comorbidities, beginning Feb. 15.

Next week, health departments should prepare for new allocations NY working with CDC to establish comorbidities list

Federal government decides whether or not second doses can ever be used as first doses for new patients. When and if Biden administration allows it, the second dose allocation could be used for first dose, Cuomo said.

Vaccinations in NY prisons “We are vaccinating people in prisons on the same basis that we’re vaccinating people in the general public,” Cuomo said. People 65 and over, or people who are medically frail/vulnerable. These vaccinations started today, Friday, according to the governor. Melissa DeRosa said it’s about 175 people total.



COVID-19 variant updates:



Cuomo said 15 new cases of U.K. strain found in NY 59 total cases of U.K. mutation now across state



Public safety updates:



New police reform plans due April 1, 2021 – Just 55 days away, Cuomo reminded. Localities that don’t have a plan submitted will not be eligible for state funding.



Other updates:



Cuomo said it is “factually inarguable” that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut paid a “higher price” from COVID-19 “ambush” in 2020, due to federal negligence. The governor said the federal government should allocate relief funds fairly based on who was hit hardest. Cuomo called on “fairness” in the tax policy by repealing SALT, saying it was unconstitutional.

Cuomo is joined virtually by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “He’s been a great neighbor, a great friend, and an extraordinary poblic servant,” Cuomo said of Murphy. Murphy said the “great” partnership between him and Cuomo has “saved lives.”



Happening today:



Yankee Stadium vaccination megasite opens 8 a.m. for Bronx residents. More information here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,449,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,920 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here