Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, February 5, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing and is joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. Watch here now or in video below.
COVID-19 daily indicators:
- Overall statewide positivity: 4.31%
- Test results reported in total: 203,627
- Statewide COVID deaths: 153
- Statewide COVID hospitalizations: 7,937 (-30)
- ICU patients: 1,516 (+10)
- Intubated patients: 1,000 (+14)
COVID-19 vaccine updates:
- 2,237,687 doses given statewide so far
- 1,742,509 first doses; 495,178 second doses
- 99.02% of allocated first doses (week 1 – 7) are in arms of New Yorkers, Cuomo said. READ MORE.
- New York has vaccinated 75% of overall hospital workers, which was the initial goal.
- Hospitals have one more week to vaccinate last workers
- Then reallocating the majority of 1a. hospital worker vaccines to local health departments to do people with comorbidities, beginning Feb. 15.
- Next week, health departments should prepare for new allocations
- NY working with CDC to establish comorbidities list
- Federal government decides whether or not second doses can ever be used as first doses for new patients.
- When and if Biden administration allows it, the second dose allocation could be used for first dose, Cuomo said.
- Vaccinations in NY prisons
- “We are vaccinating people in prisons on the same basis that we’re vaccinating people in the general public,” Cuomo said.
- People 65 and over, or people who are medically frail/vulnerable.
- These vaccinations started today, Friday, according to the governor.
- Melissa DeRosa said it’s about 175 people total.
COVID-19 variant updates:
- Cuomo said 15 new cases of U.K. strain found in NY
- 59 total cases of U.K. mutation now across state
Public safety updates:
- New police reform plans due April 1, 2021 – Just 55 days away, Cuomo reminded.
- Localities that don’t have a plan submitted will not be eligible for state funding.
Other updates:
- Cuomo said it is “factually inarguable” that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut paid a “higher price” from COVID-19 “ambush” in 2020, due to federal negligence.
- The governor said the federal government should allocate relief funds fairly based on who was hit hardest.
- Cuomo called on “fairness” in the tax policy by repealing SALT, saying it was unconstitutional.
- Cuomo is joined virtually by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
- “He’s been a great neighbor, a great friend, and an extraordinary poblic servant,” Cuomo said of Murphy.
- Murphy said the “great” partnership between him and Cuomo has “saved lives.”
Happening today:
- Yankee Stadium vaccination megasite opens 8 a.m. for Bronx residents. More information here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Friday, there were 1,449,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 35,920 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
