Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, February 26, 2021

Tourists Gabby Vela and her husband, of San Antonio, bring a pizza back to their hotel Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York’s Times Square area near Broadway. The couple said they purchased the masks at Home Depot. The two were on spring break in the city, where New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people amid concerns over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest NY COVID-19 numbers

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 2.82%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 5,626

291,189 tests reported 8,204 positive

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 95

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio shared an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video or click here.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza resigns. Read more.



Richard Carranza: “I came to New York City three years ago with a mission: To help the Department of Education reach its full potential and of course, to serve and to lift up all, not just some, all of our public school children.”

Meisha Ross Porter, Bronx executive superintendent, named new schools chancellor.

Porter is the first Black female schools chancellor for NYC.

Mayor: We had a lot of good times together and we’ve gone through so many crises.

Porter: “I want to thank the mayor and chancellor for seeing me, and I want to promise to all of the New York City families, students, educators that I will see you in the same way folks have seen me.”

“We’re going to build up communities together and we’re going to bring people together to serve our students.”

Vaccines in NYC



1,675,556 doses administered

61,971 administered on Thursday alone (record)

We need more supply so we can move this forward.

Stop Asian Hate



Call 3-1-1 to report harassment or discirimiation

Call 9-1-1 to report a hate crime

More info: NYC.gov/StopAsianHate

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 280 (63% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.14

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,183

7-day rolling average: 6.86%

Q&A



To Carranza: How can you advise Meisha Porter on her first order of business? Do you. Be you. Lead with the heart that you have led. You serve the children. Everyone else should be helping you in serving the children.

Porter: What are you going to do moving forward? “I’m going to do me.” Focus is opening high schools and further watching over schools, mental health etc.

Segregation in schools — What are we looking at going forward with the new chancellor. How can she help? Mayor: It’s fair to say someone who has experienced public schools in childhood and adulthood can help in changing the public school system. We’re making changes (gifted and talented program) and more is coming. Our whole society — people are more and more ready for change. Porter: “ Segregation exists.” Not going to shy away from pushing forward in creating more opportunity for access and education for kids.

Vaccine wait times (citi field) how can you ensure people won’t be waiting too long? There’s a problem that needs to be fixed. Most of these centers have been moving pretty smoothly. Other times, people are getting their early out of an abundance of caution even though they have appointment times. It’s not acceptable that people wait too long. Dr. Dave Chokshi: We’ll follow up, but we know they’ve expanded appointment capacity. In the last 48 hours, they’ve increased staff.

NYT reports there are some tensions between Carranza and de Blasio over desegregation methods — any comment? Carranza: Policy is never made in a perfect four-corner box. The mayor has allowed all of us at the table to have different views and argue them and come to a consensus.

Where are you going next and why are you leaving with only 10 months left in the year? “There’s never a perfect time.” There is a working plan being finalized in opening high schools. At times, you have to do what’s personally necessary for you. Taking time to grieve and spend time with family. Unsure of what’s to come next, but he’s “faithful.”

Carranza’s mental health break — If a highly compensated chancellor is feeling that, what do you think the parents, students and educators are feeling? We are saying very clearly, our children have been through trauma, but also their parents have been through trauma.

To Porter: What are your thoughts on the remote learning process? The mayor and chancellor had to shift to remote learning very quickly. Nothing replaces the interaction between a student and a teacher. We have to also leverage the resources we’ve retained since the pandemic.

In-person learning for more students Carranza: With more vaccinations, we can get more kids back into schools. It takes patience. What was true two weeks ago or two months ago mutates. Flexibility and patience is important. The new post-pandemic normal will never look like the pre-pandemic normal.

Porter: Mental health and getting the doors open We want to get the doors open, but also lean into what our new normal at school looks like and acknowledging the trauma people have faced.

Carranza — what have you learned in the last three years that you wish you knew when you started? I think that the challenges and the opportunities we’ve had in NYC are similar to what he’s faced in the other four systems that he led, but they’re bigger and complex in NYC. Chancellor Porter grew up in NYC and knows the challenges and opportunities in a grounded and realistic way. Appreciates NYC’s honesty, passion and advocacy. I’ve learned to embrace it.

Should we view this resignation as a protest of any differences with the mayor? I’m taking this time off for me. This city needs someone who is taking charge and can lead schools. You have to heal your own heart if you can share your heart with others. I’m proud we’re at a point where we can make that handout.

Views on integration. What’s one thing you want to achieve in the next 10 months? In the next 10 months, I want to dig into the Gifted and Talented program in terms of integration. Mayor: G&T as we know it is going away. In September. We’ll have a more inclusive approach for the program. We’ll also take digital learning and assist kids who are ready to accelerate in learning.

Carranza — were there things you could’ve done differently? If so, what were they? Never made an attempt to attack communities. Would’ve done more engagement with communities. I’m satisfied that I’ve never hid who I am. I have no regrets when I look in the mirror.

Porter — There’s still a lot of loss of trust among educators and parents. How do you plan to rebuild the trust? I look forward to engaging with community members (parents, students, teachers, elected officials, non- and for-profit partners)



Happening today:

New York City indoor dining capacity expands to 35% on Friday. Read more here.

Certain New York nursing homes reopen to visitors Friday. Find out more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,614,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 38,322 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

