Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, February 19, 2021

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.

12:45 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on New York State’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 3.49 %

Tests reported: 249,248 (8,710) positive

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,155 ICU: 1,199 Intubated: 834

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 116

COVID positivity in NYC: 4.40% Queens: 4.96% Brooklyn: 4.57% (Down from 7.8% on Jan. 4) Bronx: 6.20% Manhattan: 3.01% Staten Island: 4.57%



Reopening in NYS



NYC currently at 25% capacity indoor dining Will go to 35% capacity beginning next Friday (consistent with the 35% capacity in New Jersey)

Testing is the key to reopening

11 rapid testing sites in NYC

Colleges: Colleges and universities testing at least 25% of total on-campus students, staff, weekly will not be required to go on pause unless their positivity rate exceeds 5% during a rolling 14-day period. Colleges not testing at least 25% of population must go on pause if they have 100 individuals test positive during a rolling 14-day period.



Students and in-person learning



Students deserve in-class teaching

Parents need it.

Can’t open the economy without it.

Local governments must be more aggressive on in-class teaching unless community or school has a spike in cases

Vaccine in NY



Nursing home residents all offered the vaccine: 73% now vaccinated

DOH allowing visitation of residents in facilities in accordance with CMS and CDC guidance on visitation of residents DOH recommends visitors take rapid test before entry and DOH will provide rapid tests to nursing homes.

3,543,102 doses administered First doses: 2,356,853 Second dose: 1,186,249

FEMA-state Mass vaccine sites in NYC opens Wednesday York College (Jamaica) about 3,000 vaccines a day Medgar Evers College (Brooklyn) about 3,000 vaccines a day Scheduling opens Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. Scheduling open for 1 week just for residents of communities. After one week, scheduling open to all residents of borough.

4 more FEMA sites opening March 3 Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Buffalo



NYC mayoral race — Discuss the issues affecting residents



Murders up 47% from 2019 to 2020

More than 92% of shooting victims Black or Hispanic

70% of shootings unsolved

Homelessness: Danger to themselves or others.

NYCHA is an ongoing tragedy: “NYCHA has to make a significant change.”

Affordable housing crisis

People are leaving NYC

Vaccine distribution



Local governments received additional allocations: 16% + 5% + 5% Total over 4 weeks = 28% more + 11 % increase from hospital-worker reallocation



Nursing homes in NY



We created a void by not producing enough public information fast enough

In this toxic political environment, you cannot allow inaccurate information to go unanswered.

Twitter and bogus reports become a reality at one point

The void was exploited with misinformation and political agendas and attacks.

False statements must be fully countered

No one has the right to spread lies or misinformation that causes pain to the families.

We didn’t fight back against lies and politics and distortions aggressively enough

Dr. Howard Zucker: State Health Commissioner As a doctor, I always review every decision after the fact With the facts available at the time, we made the correct public health decision Projection models in March: COVID hospitalizations were doubling every three days. We only have 30K hospital beds downstate and 50K statewide 84,474 NYers went through hospitals with COVID from March 25-May 10 Based on the projections, tens of thousands who needed hospital beds, ventilators, intensive care would’ve died. Given these facts, we made the best decision to balance patient load to protect the healthcare system from collapse.

March 25: We also protected nursing home patients Best medical decisions at the time Patient transfer back to nursing homes: best interest of patient Patients, particularly, seniors shouldn’t remain in hospitals longer than necessary due to risk of secondary infection.

Residents leaving hospitals leaving hospitals were likely not contagious by CDC guidance at the time anda were to be cohorted

Nursing homes



Must be prepared for the next pandemic

More and quicker staff and resident testing

Staff protections

Surge staff availability

Nursing home reform Funding must primarily go to facility and patient care Regulation potion of funding for staff Mandatory salary cap for management Limit profit margin to provide more facility staff investment, direct care



Q&A



Nursing homes: Void – the void doesn’t fully explain what state lawmakers said on how info was asked for before August/DOJ request I said we were not timely in responding to state legislatures. Everyone was working 24/7 on managing the issue. All these requests take time.

Vaccinations: Some problems in NYC, mayor says they’re not getting enough because state is holding back doses It doesn’t go from federal government to the state then the city, it goes directly to the city. It might be that there are snow delays

Credibility: There are Dems. and Reps. that believe Cuomo lied to them and question the trust. What do you say to them? Look at the results. Can you trust this state’s response to COVID. No state was hit as hard as New York was.

You were asked about nursing homes over and over again — did you not know the info or did you just not share what you knew? I shared what I knew. I haven’t even heard a lot of these concepts until later on (presumed deaths etc.)

Clarification on vaccine delays: Have any impacted state-run sites? It may. We don’t know yet, we’re compiling data, but the White House made it clear that the storm impacted many of the transport hubs.

Any way you can share what was sent to DOJ to get more accurate info to the world? I’d have no problem with it. Would have to talk to lawyers to ask DOJ about it.



7:35 a.m.

Nassau County Executive discussed the snow on Long Island and how they are handling the shortage in COVID-19 vaccine supply. Watch in video below:

Nassau County executive gives vaccine, weather update

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,555,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,554 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

