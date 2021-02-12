Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, February 12, 2021

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Indoor dining update:
Given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide beginning Sunday, Feb. 14, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate: 3.54%
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,068 (the lowest since Christmas Day)
- ICU: 1,358
- Intubated: 941
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 135
- 237,143 tests reported (8,404 were positive)
6 a.m.
Pharmacies in New York and New Jersey will begin COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday as part of a federal program.
Happening today:
Indoor dining resumes in New York City at limited capacity. Read more.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,504,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,739 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
