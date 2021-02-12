Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, February 12, 2021

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. New York officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Indoor dining update:

Given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide beginning Sunday, Feb. 14, Gov. Cuomo announced Friday.

Daily Indicators



NY positivity rate: 3.54%

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 7,068 (the lowest since Christmas Day) ICU: 1,358 Intubated: 941

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 135

237,143 tests reported (8,404 were positive)

6 a.m.

Pharmacies in New York and New Jersey will begin COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday as part of a federal program.

Happening today:

Indoor dining resumes in New York City at limited capacity. Read more.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,504,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 36,739 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

