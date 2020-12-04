Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 4, 2020

Patrons wait in line for a supermarket Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Corona section of the Queens borough of New York. Data released by city health officials show that residents in the immigrant-rich Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona sections of Queens have tested positive for the coronavirus at higher rates than in wealthy, mostly white parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

3:45 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference to update on the state’s progress in fighting the coronavirus. Click here to watch.

Vaccine Latest

Gov. Cuomo said that New York is opting into a federal program that will allow the feds to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to high priority people like nursing home residents and front-line health workers.

He added that the stockpile that the state is expected to have within two weeks should be enough to cover about 33% of the highest priority people who need it.

ICU preparations

Cuomo said that New York currently has 40% of its ICU beds available. In addition to that, the state has a plan for a 50% increase in hospital beds should they be necessary. They also have extra emergency bed creation capacity.

Gov. Cuomo said another option on the table is to cancel elective surgeries.

Young Republicans Controversy

The governor was asked to react to a story out of Jersey City where a New York-based Young Republicans club held a party, attended by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“I don’t blame Gov. Murphy for being upset and I think Gov. Murphy is right to speak the truth, even when it is politically inconvenient,” Cuomo said. “This is a time for a leader to say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done, even if not politically appreciated by all. If the young republicans broke the law, the law should be enforced.”

He also called Gaetz “irresponsible” and said he shouldn’t be in Congress if he doesn’t want to follow all the laws.

Daily Indicators (as of Dec. 3)

11,271 new positive cases

60 new COVID-19 deaths

Total hospitalizations are at 4,222.

Overall state positivity rate was 5.41%

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 7.35%.

New York City’s positivity rate is at 3.8% as of Friday.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 674,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26,955 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

