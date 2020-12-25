Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 25, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- Total hospitalizations: 6,950
- Of the 226,560 tests reported Thursday, 12,446, or 5.49%, were positive
- Deaths reported Thursday: 122
Today’s update on the numbers:— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 25, 2020
Total COVID hospitalizations are at 6,950.
Of the 226,560 tests reported yesterday, 12,446 were positive (5.49% of total).
Sadly, there were 122 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/44N4yXbx8f
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 891,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,149 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
