Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 25, 2020

A sign in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn reminds people to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

Total hospitalizations: 6,950

Of the 226,560 tests reported Thursday, 12,446, or 5.49%, were positive

Deaths reported Thursday: 122

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 6,950.



Of the 226,560 tests reported yesterday, 12,446 were positive (5.49% of total).



Sadly, there were 122 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/44N4yXbx8f — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 25, 2020

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 891,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 29,149 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

