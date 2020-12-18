Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 18, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.
Breaking updates:
- NY extending sales tax deadlines for New York City restaurants by waiving interest and penalties on sales taxes due on Monday, Dec. 21
Daily indicators:
Statewide positivity overall Thursday: 5.09%
- Positivity without micro-clusters: 4.60%
- Positivity in micro-cluster zones: 6.57%
Tests results reported Thursday: 249,385 – a new record for NYStatewide deaths Thursday: 120
Statewide hospitalizations: 6,081 (-66)
- Statewide ICU patients: 1,068 (-27)
- Statewide intubations: 592 (-19)
Hospital capacity updates
- Hospitals are in crisis management, Cuomo said
- Downstate NY has 31,000 hospital beds free
- Northwell Health and GNYHA will backup small, independent hospitals and NYC Health+Hospitals
- DOH law says hospitals must alert state when they are three weeks from 85% capacity
- So far, no hospital in the state has given that notice, which is good news
Vaccines update
- NY panel has approved FDA decision about Moderna vaccine
- Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed to 292 sties statewide
- Regional hubs do distribution plan for Phase II
- Initial shipment of Pfizer vials are supposed to contain 5 doses, but actually contain more
- DOH approves withdrawing more than 5 doses from a single vial
- Extra vaccine from one vial can not be combined with extra vaccine from another vial, however
NY budget update
- Two short-term options without federal aid
- Do tax increase and make budget now
- $1.5 billion in taxes, from where to where?
- $13.5 billion cuts determined by doing budget
- Wait until we know federal aid and do budget in April
- $1.5 billion gets us to April when Washington informs us of the size of cuts and tax increase for NY
- Do tax increase and make budget now
10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.
Daily indicators:
Suspected COVID-19 hospital admissions Thursday: 158
- Hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 3.10
Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 2,805Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, 7-day average: 6.16%
NYC vaccinations updates:
- 3,825 COVID-19 vaccinations given since Thursday morning
- 9,025 people in NYC vaccinated to date
Breaking updates:
- De Blasio said the DOI report on the NYPD’s response to summer protests has his full support and agreement.
NYC schools updates:
City is updating the high-school and middle-school admissions process – Beginning now for 2021 – 2022 academic year
- Middle schools: One year pause on screens
- Mayor said while it’s just for one year, they will continue to evaluate future changes going forward
- High schools: Eliminate geographic priority over next two years
- Expand diversity planning to all 32 districts over the next four years
- Open up grant application to five more districts this year
SHSAT updates:
- Lawmakers should act in name of equity, de Blasio said
- For now, the SHSAT will continue
- Registration opens Monday, Dec. 21
Latest updates:
New York City clarifies what constitutes as “outdoor dining” and says customers can’t go indoors to use restroom at restaurants. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday night, there were 815,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,222 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here