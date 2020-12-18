Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 18, 2020

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking updates:



NY extending sales tax deadlines for New York City restaurants by waiving interest and penalties on sales taxes due on Monday, Dec. 21

Daily indicators:

Statewide positivity overall Thursday: 5.09%



Positivity without micro-clusters: 4.60%

Positivity in micro-cluster zones: 6.57%

Tests results reported Thursday: 249,385 – a new record for NYStatewide deaths Thursday: 120

Statewide hospitalizations: 6,081 (-66)



Statewide ICU patients: 1,068 (-27)

Statewide intubations: 592 (-19)

Hospital capacity updates



Hospitals are in crisis management, Cuomo said

Downstate NY has 31,000 hospital beds free

Northwell Health and GNYHA will backup small, independent hospitals and NYC Health+Hospitals

DOH law says hospitals must alert state when they are three weeks from 85% capacity So far, no hospital in the state has given that notice, which is good news



Vaccines update



NY panel has approved FDA decision about Moderna vaccine

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed to 292 sties statewide Regional hubs do distribution plan for Phase II

Initial shipment of Pfizer vials are supposed to contain 5 doses, but actually contain more DOH approves withdrawing more than 5 doses from a single vial Extra vaccine from one vial can not be combined with extra vaccine from another vial, however



NY budget update



Two short-term options without federal aid Do tax increase and make budget now $1.5 billion in taxes, from where to where? $13.5 billion cuts determined by doing budget Wait until we know federal aid and do budget in April $1.5 billion gets us to April when Washington informs us of the size of cuts and tax increase for NY



10 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

Daily indicators:

Suspected COVID-19 hospital admissions Thursday: 158



Hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 3.10

Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 2,805Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, 7-day average: 6.16%

NYC vaccinations updates:



3,825 COVID-19 vaccinations given since Thursday morning

9,025 people in NYC vaccinated to date

Breaking updates:



De Blasio said the DOI report on the NYPD’s response to summer protests has his full support and agreement.

NYC schools updates:



City is updating the high-school and middle-school admissions process – Beginning now for 2021 – 2022 academic year

Middle schools: One year pause on screens Mayor said while it’s just for one year, they will continue to evaluate future changes going forward

High schools: Eliminate geographic priority over next two years

Expand diversity planning to all 32 districts over the next four years

Open up grant application to five more districts this year

SHSAT updates:



Lawmakers should act in name of equity, de Blasio said

For now, the SHSAT will continue

Registration opens Monday, Dec. 21

Latest updates:

New York City clarifies what constitutes as “outdoor dining” and says customers can’t go indoors to use restroom at restaurants. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday night, there were 815,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,222 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here