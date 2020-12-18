Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 18, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking updates:

  • NY extending sales tax deadlines for New York City restaurants by waiving interest and penalties on sales taxes due on Monday, Dec. 21

Daily indicators:
Statewide positivity overall Thursday: 5.09%

  • Positivity without micro-clusters: 4.60%
  • Positivity in micro-cluster zones: 6.57%

Tests results reported Thursday: 249,385 – a new record for NYStatewide deaths Thursday: 120
Statewide hospitalizations: 6,081 (-66)

  • Statewide ICU patients: 1,068 (-27)
  • Statewide intubations: 592 (-19)

Hospital capacity updates

  • Hospitals are in crisis management, Cuomo said
  • Downstate NY has 31,000 hospital beds free
  • Northwell Health and GNYHA will backup small, independent hospitals and NYC Health+Hospitals
  • DOH law says hospitals must alert state when they are three weeks from 85% capacity
    • So far, no hospital in the state has given that notice, which is good news

Vaccines update

  • NY panel has approved FDA decision about Moderna vaccine
  • Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed to 292 sties statewide
    • Regional hubs do distribution plan for Phase II
  • Initial shipment of Pfizer vials are supposed to contain 5 doses, but actually contain more
    • DOH approves withdrawing more than 5 doses from a single vial
    • Extra vaccine from one vial can not be combined with extra vaccine from another vial, however

NY budget update

  • Two short-term options without federal aid
    • Do tax increase and make budget now
      • $1.5 billion in taxes, from where to where?
      • $13.5 billion cuts determined by doing budget
    • Wait until we know federal aid and do budget in April
      • $1.5 billion gets us to April when Washington informs us of the size of cuts and tax increase for NY

10 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19. Watch here or in video below.

Daily indicators:
Suspected COVID-19 hospital admissions Thursday: 158

  • Hospital admissions per 100K, 7-day average: 3.10

Reported COVID-19 cases, 7-day average: 2,805Percent of NYC residents who tested positive, 7-day average: 6.16%

NYC vaccinations updates:

  • 3,825 COVID-19 vaccinations given since Thursday morning
  • 9,025 people in NYC vaccinated to date

Breaking updates:

  • De Blasio said the DOI report on the NYPD’s response to summer protests has his full support and agreement.

NYC schools updates:

    City is updating the high-school and middle-school admissions process – Beginning now for 2021 – 2022 academic year

    • Middle schools: One year pause on screens
      • Mayor said while it’s just for one year, they will continue to evaluate future changes going forward
    • High schools: Eliminate geographic priority over next two years
    • Expand diversity planning to all 32 districts over the next four years
    • Open up grant application to five more districts this year

    SHSAT updates:

    • Lawmakers should act in name of equity, de Blasio said
    • For now, the SHSAT will continue
    • Registration opens Monday, Dec. 21

    Latest updates:
    New York City clarifies what constitutes as “outdoor dining” and says customers can’t go indoors to use restroom at restaurants. Read more here.

    The latest official numbers:
    As of Thursday night, there were 815,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,222 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

    COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

    Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

    The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    Connect with PIX11 Online

    Connect with PIX11 Online

    Global Coronavirus Tracker

    Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
    Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

    Don't Miss

    Latest Video

    Warmer, partly sunny Thursday before things heat up Friday

    Survivor of Boulder shooting recounts his experience

    Forecast: Get set for Saturday

    Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

    Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

    Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

    Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

    Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

    Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days