Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 11, 2020

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on COVID-19 in NY. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking Updates



Indoor dining in NYC is closing, beginning Monday. Read more here. Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery service will continue Cuomo says the federal government should include subsidies for bars and restaurants in any relief package.

Indoor dining in areas outside of NYC and in Orange Zones being watched over this weekend.

NY state is extending the commercial eviction moratorium for businesses.

Gyms and salons – restrictions are working Increasing testing and regulations In orange zones 33% capacity now going to 25% Now there will be weekly testing



General COVID-19 updates



Cuomo says nearly 74% of new COVID-19 cases in New York are coming from private social gatherings in people’s homes.

Indoor dining still an issue, but much better than it was, the governor says.

Transmission rate in NY is now up to 1.3 Once this number is over 1, you are in a problematic state, Cuomo says

Any new zones will be announced Monday using new metrics

Vaccine updates



New York’s Clinical Advisory Task Force on the vaccine unanimously approved FDA decision to move forward with Pfizer vaccine, Cuomo said.

Cuomo says 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to be delivered to New York the week of Dec. 21 This is in addition to the 170,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected imminently



New hospital rules



Already announced 25% capacity increase is a must

Hospitals also now must remain under 85% by either: Adding additional 25% capacity, or; Reducing elective surgeries, or; Both

Over 85% is “critical hospital capacity,

Staten Island issues



Saw 26 deaths in week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, Cuomo says

Borough holds 25% of all of New York City’s COVID-19 deaths currently, despite only making up 5% of NYC population

Daily Indicators

Statewide positivity overall: 4.98%



Without micro-clusters: 4.55%

Within micro-clusters alone: 6.82%

COVID fatalities Thursday in NY: 87Statewide hospitalizations Thursday: 5,321 (+157)



ICU patients: 1,007 (+13)

Intubated patients: 546 (+7)

10 a.m.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Vaccine distribution in NYC



Prioritizing 27 communities that bore the brunt of COVID-19. (Black, Latino, Asian communities)

Address disparities head on

Establish vaccine equity principles

Build grassroots network of trusted community messengers Faith and community leaders Virtual community conversation and trainings

Neighborhood vaccinations sites, including NYCHA

Protecting immigrant communities and personal data

To reach communities, we must listen to communities

Partnering with 200 community organizations to earn trust

Host vaccination events at houses of workship, community centers or other east-to-reach locations

Host H+H clinics at NYCHA locations and other NYCHA sites to support vaccine distribution

Create individual and organizational vaccine ambassadors.

Vaccine Command Center



New command center starts Monday

Gets people involved, builds trust and transparency

Deputy Mayor: Melanie Hartzog

Center will have real-time community report and troubleshooting

Inter-agency central hub for vaccine coordination

Track and publicly report vaccinations and key metric breakdowns

rapid response and troubleshooting

Coordinate and mobilize outreach teams in communities citywide

Work with communities to build public trust in vaccine.

Daily indicators



COVID Hospitalizations: 205 (59% positivity rate) (first time above 200 threshold)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 2.48

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2,559

7-day rolling average: 5.35%

Across the board, indicators surpass thresholds

Q&A



Timeline of vaccine, when healthcare workers receive vaccine? We want to keep you updated, but we need to lock down final phases. In a matter of days, we’ll be able to give vaccine.

Message to NYC restaurant owners who haven’t received stimulus/will likely close. I feel for them, but the numbers don’t lie. We have to fight it back to save lives and fight the recovery. I support restrictions 100%

Can you give essential workers anything on how it would work when a vaccine arrives? Initial categories will focus on most vulnerable health care workers and nursing home workers and nursing home residents (first weeks of vaccine priority.) Later on, will be made more available to others and will play out week by week. Instructions will be given out when time approaches

Outreach to educate people on vaccine: Dr. Varma: FIrst and most important: meet people where they are (language, culture, history) Large concern people will be hesitant because of misinformation.

Any tracking of misinformation and tracking False news? Everything we know about the vaccine is that it’s safe and effective. Not just in the healthy, but across a broad spectrum Misinformation: People need to make sure they talk to communities and get the real info across. .



The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 743,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,498 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

