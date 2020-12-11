Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 11, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on COVID-19 in NY. Watch here or in video below.
Breaking Updates
- Indoor dining in NYC is closing, beginning Monday. Read more here.
- Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery service will continue
- Cuomo says the federal government should include subsidies for bars and restaurants in any relief package.
- Indoor dining in areas outside of NYC and in Orange Zones being watched over this weekend.
- NY state is extending the commercial eviction moratorium for businesses.
- Gyms and salons – restrictions are working
- Increasing testing and regulations
- In orange zones 33% capacity now going to 25%
- Now there will be weekly testing
General COVID-19 updates
- Cuomo says nearly 74% of new COVID-19 cases in New York are coming from private social gatherings in people’s homes.
- Indoor dining still an issue, but much better than it was, the governor says.
- Transmission rate in NY is now up to 1.3
- Once this number is over 1, you are in a problematic state, Cuomo says
- Any new zones will be announced Monday using new metrics
Vaccine updates
- New York’s Clinical Advisory Task Force on the vaccine unanimously approved FDA decision to move forward with Pfizer vaccine, Cuomo said.
- Cuomo says 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to be delivered to New York the week of Dec. 21
- This is in addition to the 170,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected imminently
New hospital rules
- Already announced 25% capacity increase is a must
- Hospitals also now must remain under 85% by either:
- Adding additional 25% capacity, or;
- Reducing elective surgeries, or;
- Both
- Over 85% is “critical hospital capacity,
Staten Island issues
- Saw 26 deaths in week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, Cuomo says
- Borough holds 25% of all of New York City’s COVID-19 deaths currently, despite only making up 5% of NYC population
Daily Indicators
Statewide positivity overall: 4.98%
- Without micro-clusters: 4.55%
- Within micro-clusters alone: 6.82%
COVID fatalities Thursday in NY: 87Statewide hospitalizations Thursday: 5,321 (+157)
- ICU patients: 1,007 (+13)
- Intubated patients: 546 (+7)
10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.
Vaccine distribution in NYC
- Prioritizing 27 communities that bore the brunt of COVID-19. (Black, Latino, Asian communities)
- Address disparities head on
- Establish vaccine equity principles
- Build grassroots network of trusted community messengers
- Faith and community leaders
- Virtual community conversation and trainings
- Neighborhood vaccinations sites, including NYCHA
- Protecting immigrant communities and personal data
- To reach communities, we must listen to communities
- Partnering with 200 community organizations to earn trust
- Host vaccination events at houses of workship, community centers or other east-to-reach locations
- Host H+H clinics at NYCHA locations and other NYCHA sites to support vaccine distribution
- Create individual and organizational vaccine ambassadors.
Vaccine Command Center
- New command center starts Monday
- Gets people involved, builds trust and transparency
- Deputy Mayor: Melanie Hartzog
- Center will have real-time community report and troubleshooting
- Inter-agency central hub for vaccine coordination
- Track and publicly report vaccinations and key metric breakdowns
- rapid response and troubleshooting
- Coordinate and mobilize outreach teams in communities citywide
- Work with communities to build public trust in vaccine.
Daily indicators
- COVID Hospitalizations: 205 (59% positivity rate) (first time above 200 threshold)
- Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 2.48
- New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2,559
- 7-day rolling average: 5.35%
- Across the board, indicators surpass thresholds
Q&A
- Timeline of vaccine, when healthcare workers receive vaccine?
- We want to keep you updated, but we need to lock down final phases. In a matter of days, we’ll be able to give vaccine.
- Message to NYC restaurant owners who haven’t received stimulus/will likely close.
- I feel for them, but the numbers don’t lie. We have to fight it back to save lives and fight the recovery.
- I support restrictions 100%
- Can you give essential workers anything on how it would work when a vaccine arrives?
- Initial categories will focus on most vulnerable health care workers and nursing home workers and nursing home residents (first weeks of vaccine priority.)
- Later on, will be made more available to others and will play out week by week. Instructions will be given out when time approaches
- Outreach to educate people on vaccine:
- Dr. Varma: FIrst and most important: meet people where they are (language, culture, history)
- Large concern people will be hesitant because of misinformation.
- Any tracking of misinformation and tracking False news?
- Everything we know about the vaccine is that it’s safe and effective. Not just in the healthy, but across a broad spectrum
- Misinformation: People need to make sure they talk to communities and get the real info across. .
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 743,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,498 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.
