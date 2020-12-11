Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, December 11, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on COVID-19 in NY. Watch here or in video below.

Breaking Updates

  • Indoor dining in NYC is closing, beginning Monday. Read more here.
    • Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery service will continue
    • Cuomo says the federal government should include subsidies for bars and restaurants in any relief package.
  • Indoor dining in areas outside of NYC and in Orange Zones being watched over this weekend.
  • NY state is extending the commercial eviction moratorium for businesses.
  • Gyms and salons – restrictions are working
    • Increasing testing and regulations
      • In orange zones 33% capacity now going to 25%
      • Now there will be weekly testing

General COVID-19 updates

  • Cuomo says nearly 74% of new COVID-19 cases in New York are coming from private social gatherings in people’s homes.
  • Indoor dining still an issue, but much better than it was, the governor says.
  • Transmission rate in NY is now up to 1.3
    • Once this number is over 1, you are in a problematic state, Cuomo says
  • Any new zones will be announced Monday using new metrics

Vaccine updates

  • New York’s Clinical Advisory Task Force on the vaccine unanimously approved FDA decision to move forward with Pfizer vaccine, Cuomo said.
  • Cuomo says 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to be delivered to New York the week of Dec. 21
    • This is in addition to the 170,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected imminently

New hospital rules

  • Already announced 25% capacity increase is a must
  • Hospitals also now must remain under 85% by either:
    • Adding additional 25% capacity, or;
    • Reducing elective surgeries, or;
    • Both
  • Over 85% is “critical hospital capacity,

Staten Island issues

  • Saw 26 deaths in week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, Cuomo says
  • Borough holds 25% of all of New York City’s COVID-19 deaths currently, despite only making up 5% of NYC population

Daily Indicators
Statewide positivity overall: 4.98%

  • Without micro-clusters: 4.55%
  • Within micro-clusters alone: 6.82%

COVID fatalities Thursday in NY: 87Statewide hospitalizations Thursday: 5,321 (+157)

  • ICU patients: 1,007 (+13)
  • Intubated patients: 546 (+7)

10 a.m.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch in video below.

Vaccine distribution in NYC

  • Prioritizing 27 communities that bore the brunt of COVID-19. (Black, Latino, Asian communities)
  • Address disparities head on
  • Establish vaccine equity principles
  • Build grassroots network of trusted community messengers
    • Faith and community leaders
    • Virtual community conversation and trainings
  • Neighborhood vaccinations sites, including NYCHA
  • Protecting immigrant communities and personal data
  • To reach communities, we must listen to communities
  • Partnering with 200 community organizations to earn trust
  • Host vaccination events at houses of workship, community centers or other east-to-reach locations
  • Host H+H clinics at NYCHA locations and other NYCHA sites to support vaccine distribution
  • Create individual and organizational vaccine ambassadors.

Vaccine Command Center

  • New command center starts Monday
  • Gets people involved, builds trust and transparency
  • Deputy Mayor: Melanie Hartzog
  • Center will have real-time community report and troubleshooting
  • Inter-agency central hub for vaccine coordination
  • Track and publicly report vaccinations and key metric breakdowns
  • rapid response and troubleshooting
  • Coordinate and mobilize outreach teams in communities citywide
  • Work with communities to build public trust in vaccine.

Daily indicators

  • COVID Hospitalizations: 205 (59% positivity rate) (first time above 200 threshold)
  • Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 2.48
  • New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 2,559
  • 7-day rolling average: 5.35%
  • Across the board, indicators surpass thresholds

Q&A

  • Timeline of vaccine, when healthcare workers receive vaccine?
    • We want to keep you updated, but we need to lock down final phases. In a matter of days, we’ll be able to give vaccine.
  • Message to NYC restaurant owners who haven’t received stimulus/will likely close.
    • I feel for them, but the numbers don’t lie. We have to fight it back to save lives and fight the recovery.
    • I support restrictions 100%
  • Can you give essential workers anything on how it would work when a vaccine arrives?
    • Initial categories will focus on most vulnerable health care workers and nursing home workers and nursing home residents (first weeks of vaccine priority.)
    • Later on, will be made more available to others and will play out week by week. Instructions will be given out when time approaches
  • Outreach to educate people on vaccine:
    • Dr. Varma: FIrst and most important: meet people where they are (language, culture, history)
    • Large concern people will be hesitant because of misinformation.
  • Any tracking of misinformation and tracking False news?
    • Everything we know about the vaccine is that it’s safe and effective. Not just in the healthy, but across a broad spectrum
    • Misinformation: People need to make sure they talk to communities and get the real info across. .

The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 743,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,498 confirmed fatalities in New York, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

