Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, August 7, 2020

10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held his daily briefing. Watch in video below.

Isaias damage



Con Edison has a lack of clarity in moving forward.

Power continues to be restored

Worst wind damage since Sandy.

NYC is calling on state to issue emergency declaration

Over 1,000 city, state and national personnel to clear trees and debris

COVID-19 Take Care Initiative



Program helps make sure New Yorkers are cared for while under quarantine.

Starting next week, city can deliver Take Care packages to help people safely separate.

Daily indicators



COVID hospitalizations: 79

H+H ICU admissions: 302

Percentage tested positive: 1%

Q&A



Schools: There’s been a lot of close collaboration between city and state on reopening.

There’s been a lot of close collaboration between city and state on reopening. Decision for full-remote learning in NYC: It’s tough for parents, but they’re also realists. Info will be discussed on Monday once results are tabulated.

It’s tough for parents, but they’re also realists. Info will be discussed on Monday once results are tabulated. Getting internet and devices to kids in need: They were asked to create remote learning for over a million kids, and they did it. Over 300,000 devices were distributed in weeks. If anyone needs a device, call 3-1-1

The latest numbers:

As of Thursday afternoon there were 418,928 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,185 deaths in New York

