Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, August 28, 2020

Visitors walk around Liberty Island on its first day of reopening since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 20, 2020, in New York. The Statue of Liberty remains closed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 in NY



Of the 97,826 tests reported Thursday, 636 were positive (0.65% of total)

478 hospitalizations

3 new COVID fatalities reported

It has been 21 straight days (three weeks) with NY’s COVID-19 infection rate below 1%

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday morning, there were 432,767 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,312 deaths in New York, according to the Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here