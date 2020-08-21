Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, August 21, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York

A sign acknowledging the work of doctors and nurses is posted on a traffic control box outside Brooklyn Hospital Center on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 in NY

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new record-high number of COVID-19 test results—98,880—were reported to New York State.
  • Hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time, to 490, the lowest number since March 16.
  • The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,618 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Thursday and observed 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
    • Bronx – 2
    • Manhattan – 1
    • Queens – 7
    • Suffolk – 1

The latest official numbers:
As of Friday morning, there were 428,512 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,278 deaths in New York.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

New Yorkers protest outside governor's office, call for resignation

Ridership increases on subways and NYPD investigates another slashing

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Calls for Gov. Cuomo's resignation, impeachment intensify

Biden says US will enough vaccines for every adult by end of May

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Mr. G's forecast

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders