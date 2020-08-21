Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, August 21, 2020

A sign acknowledging the work of doctors and nurses is posted on a traffic control box outside Brooklyn Hospital Center on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

COVID-19 in NY



Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new record-high number of COVID-19 test results—98,880—were reported to New York State.

Hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time, to 490, the lowest number since March 16.

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,618 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Thursday and observed 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below: Bronx – 2 Manhattan – 1 Queens – 7 Suffolk – 1



The latest official numbers:

As of Friday morning, there were 428,512 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,278 deaths in New York.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here