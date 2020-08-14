Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, August 14, 2020

NEW YORK — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New York. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a media teleconference with the latest New York updates.
Daily indicators
- 85,455 coronavirus tests given in NY Thursday ; 727 were positive, or 0.85%
- Seventh straight day of NY’s positive test rate being under 1%
- NY reported 4 COVID-19 fatalities Thursday
- 554 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday
- 127 COVID-19 patients in ICU Thursday
- 59 are intubated
- 12 new violations issued at NY bars and restaurants on Thursday
- Bowling alleys can reopen on Monday, Aug. 17
- 50% occupancy and only every other lane open
- Face coverings required
- Parties must stay in their lanes
- Food and alcohol service only available by a server delivering it to your lane
- Low-risk cultural institutions in NYC (museums, aquariums etc.) can reopen on Aug. 24
- 25% maximum occupancy
- Timed ticketing required with staggered entry
- Face coverings must be enforced and traffic flow must be controlled
- Cuomo will announce protocols on Monday for gyms to reopen in NY
Schools update
- Based on infection rate, all schools can open – but this does not mean they must open, Cuomo says
- Schools can open if they do so safely, Cuomo says
- Cuomo said he’s heard that schools are holding online sessions but are not truly allowing parents and teachers to speak or ask many questions
10:30 a.m.
As calls for the delay of in-person classes in NYC continue, local officials and members of the United Federation of Teachers speak at a virtual conference.
7 a.m.
New Rochelle plans to start their school year with all-remote learning. Read more here.
5 a.m.
The annual Sept. 11 “Tribute in Light” has been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 423,440 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,228 deaths in New York.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065