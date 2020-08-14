Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, August 14, 2020

Visitors walk around Liberty Island on its first day of reopening since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, July 20, 2020, in New York. The Statue of Liberty remains closed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a media teleconference with the latest New York updates.

Daily indicators



85,455 coronavirus tests given in NY Thursday ; 727 were positive, or 0.85% Seventh straight day of NY’s positive test rate being under 1%

NY reported 4 COVID-19 fatalities Thursday

554 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday

127 COVID-19 patients in ICU Thursday 59 are intubated



New York reopening updates READ MORE.



12 new violations issued at NY bars and restaurants on Thursday

Bowling alleys can reopen on Monday, Aug. 17 50% occupancy and only every other lane open Face coverings required Parties must stay in their lanes Food and alcohol service only available by a server delivering it to your lane

Low-risk cultural institutions in NYC (museums, aquariums etc.) can reopen on Aug. 24 25% maximum occupancy Timed ticketing required with staggered entry Face coverings must be enforced and traffic flow must be controlled

Cuomo will announce protocols on Monday for gyms to reopen in NY

Schools update



Based on infection rate, all schools can open – but this does not mean they must open, Cuomo says

open, Cuomo says Schools can open if they do so safely, Cuomo says

Cuomo said he’s heard that schools are holding online sessions but are not truly allowing parents and teachers to speak or ask many questions

10:30 a.m.

As calls for the delay of in-person classes in NYC continue, local officials and members of the United Federation of Teachers speak at a virtual conference.

7 a.m.

New Rochelle plans to start their school year with all-remote learning. Read more here.

5 a.m.

The annual Sept. 11 “Tribute in Light” has been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 423,440 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 25,228 deaths in New York.

