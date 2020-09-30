Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

People wearing protective face coverings hike at Shark River Park in Wall Township, N.J., Saturday, May 2, 2020.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Coronavirus in schools



The Health Department’s online dashboard will now report instances of in-school COVID-19 transmission and the total number of coronavirus cases linked to schools.

The dashboard balances transparency and the need for public information with protecting the privacy of students and staff, Murphy said.

Outbreaks associated with in-school transmission are considered two or more lab-confirmed cases among students and/or staff within 14 days that can be traced by local health departments to an in-school activity with no associations outside of school.

Members of local health departments interview positive people about where they’ve been and who they’ve been in contact with to determine whether in-school transmission has occurred.

As of Wednesday, there are 11 confirmed outbreaks linked to in-school transmission verified by local health departments. The outbreaks are in 11 different schools. There are a total of 43 cases linked to the 11 outbreaks.

There’s no percent positivity rate that would dictate that schools have to close, Murphy said. Closing schools are decided by local health officials based on a state-approved matrix.

“Our overarching aim remains ensuring that our schools do not become the epicenter of new outbreaks. We have in place the protocols and guidance to ensure that, when identified, a case is removed as quickly and carefully as possible from the building environment,” Murphy said.

Of the 802 completed reopening plans for public, charter and special service schools, 403 are open for hybrid education, 278 are currently all-remote, 81 are open for all in-person instruction, and 40 are using some combination of all-of-the-above.

Fewer than a dozen districts are still finalizing their written plans, according to the governor.

Health data



There are 722 new cases, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 205,275.

The top three counties for new cases are Ocean with 188, Monmouth with 75, and Middlesex with 67.

Of those sick, 479 are hospitalized, 108 are in ICUs and 39 are on ventilators.

Nine new lab-confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 14,335.

The number of probable deaths is now 1,787.

The daily positivity for tests from Sept. 26 was 3%.

The statewide rate of transmission remains 1.15.

Ocean County COVID-19 hotspot



The percent positivity rate in Ocean County is 5.44%.

Most of the new cases are concentrated in Lakewood.

Lakewood’s percent positivity rate is 27%.

Twenty contact tracers were sent to Lakewood to help stem the outbreak.

State health officials are working with community and religious leaders.

Testing in Lakewood, and Ocean County as a whole, is being stepped up.

Murphy will be visiting Ocean County on Friday to speak with community and religious leaders.

State health officials have spoken with New York health officials about members of religious communities moving between Brooklyn, Rockland and Ocean counties, and the possibility that virus transmission is occurring in that capacity. However, there is no scientific data to back these claims, just anecdotal evidence.

Reminder: Masks are mandatory in all public indoor settings.

Reminder: Indoor capacity for religious gatherings is limited to 150 people or 25% of a room’s capacity — whichever number is lower.

When asked if Lakewood is the canary in the coalmine for a second wave, Murphy said, “I don’t know … but I sure hope not.”



Recent numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 204,563 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,326 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

