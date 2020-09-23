Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

NJ fiscal budget



The Senate and Assembly will vote Thursday on the state budget.

“All-in-all, I am proud of the budget that we have agreed upon,” Murphy said. “This budget lives up to our most-important objective: preparing our state for a stronger, fairer, more resilient future.”

The budget protects increased investments in the public education system, pre-K, tuition assistance, and job-training programs. It also invests in key infrastructure to provide cleaner air and water, and better transportation, Murphy said.

The governor said he is especially proud of the budget’s reinstatement of the millionaire’s tax, which will provide tax relief to middle class and working families.

Health data



There are 430 new positive cases for a statewide total of 200,988 since March 4.

Of those sick, 459 are hospitalized, 90 are in ICUs and 31 are on ventilators.

Seven new lab-confirmed deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 14,291.

The number of probable deaths remains 1,791.

The daily positivity for tests from Sept. 19 was 1.93%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.15.

Contact tracing



The state has boosted its public awareness campaign and workforce “considerably,” but it can be challenging when cases do not cooperate and refuse to report contacts, the health commissioner said.

COVID-19 in schools



Each case connected to a school is being investigated by health officials to determine if the transmission happened in the school building, the health commissioner said.

The Health Department will share information about individual outbreaks when the investigation is complete.

The Health Department and DOE are working on a mechanism to report school outbreaks.

Indoor capacity limits



Health data connected to indoor dining and other indoor activities will dictate when and how high capacity limits are increased, Murphy said.

The governor said he would like to see no spikes in cases for a “sustained period of time” before increasing capacity limits again.

8 a.m.

COVID-19 cases prompt 37 teachers, students from East Brunswick school district to quarantine. Read more here.

Recent numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 200,580 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,285 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information