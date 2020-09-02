Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

School reopening updates



For the second year in a row, New Jersey has been named by Education Week as the best public education system in the entire nation.

“This is possible because of our commitment to supporting our schools, and the tremendously talented professionals in our classrooms,” Murphy said.

As of Wednesday, 434 public, charter and private school districts are fully prepared to reopen with a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.

68 districts will begin the year with in-person learning.

242 districts will start with all-remote instruction.

22 districts will combine hybrid, all-remote and in-person learning depending on individual schools within each district.

“We all share a common goal – to keep our standing as the home of the best public schools in America. We all share a desire to get back to full-time in person school days, and a commitment to safety,” Murphy said. “With those shared values and priorities, we can overcome every obstacle.”

Murphy said health and safety experts were consulted while developing the guidelines that informed district-made decisions on how to reopen for the academic year. He ensured parents that buildings that meet these standards are safe.

“We’re confident that the steps we have in place will make the kind of chaotic situations we’ve seen in other states far less likely to happen in ours,” Murphy said. “We also have in place specific health guidance for what to do when a case arises in a school, or if we see a spike in cases or a cluster in school. We are ready.”

Reopening updates



The tri-state area travel advisory list mandating a 14-day quarantine has been updated. Read more.



Health data



There are 329 new cases, pushing the total since March 4 to 192,595.

Of those sick, 514 people are hospitalized, 99 patients are in ICUs and 29 are on ventilators.

Eleven additional deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 14,181.

The number of probable deaths has been updated to 1,783.

The daily percent positive for tests from Aug. 29 was 2.14%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.96.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli encouraged residents who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma for convalescent treatments. Visit redcross.org to learn more.

Of the 746 active summer camps in New Jersey, the state is preliminary reporting only four outbreaks that involved five individuals — one camper and four staff members.

7 a.m.

Paramus Public Schools have delayed their in-person learning plans until Nov. 9. Find out more here.

Recent numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 192,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,170 coronavirus fatalities.

